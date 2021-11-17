Three local private schools gear up for regional playoff football games

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re taking it one week at a time, and you can’t look past a team like Shiner St. Paul,” Hoffmeier said. “They’ve won a lot of championships for a reason, but the reality is we should be confident. We’re a really good team, and the reality is they know we’re a really good team, and frankly I don’t get the impression that they’re going to overlook us either. They’re going to take us very seriously. We’ve earned their respect, and I think they’re a little bit worried about us.”

St. Joseph had many unknowns entering the season, but the Eagles have found their way with underclassmen stepping up and a core of seniors leading. The veteran players include Reid Millhollon, Gabe Stratta and Grayson Glass, who helped start St. Joseph’s 6-man team when the school moved down from 11-man football.

Now the Eagles (9-2) are on the verge of clinching a state semifinal berth, but they must get past Fredericksburg Heritage (5-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Georgetown. St. Joseph coach Alec Castilleja said he expects a smash-mouth game against a team better than its .500 record might indicate.