Three local private schools gear up for regional playoff football games

Three local private school football teams extended their season at least another week by winning their first-round playoff games last Friday, but Allen Academy, Brazos Christian and St. Joseph will be fighting to practice on Thanksgiving with difficult second-round matchups this week.
Brazos Christian is set to face Shiner St. Paul in the TAPPS Division IV regional playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Stadium in Giddings. The Eagles (8-2) and Cardinals (8-1) are the top two teams in TAPPS Division IV according to MaxPreps.com’s rankings. Brazos Christian is on a three-game winning streak and has shut out its last two opponents, beating Northland Christian and Huntsville Alpha Omega by a combined score of 90-0.
Brazos Christian head coach Ben Hoffmeier said the Eagles haven’t forgotten their season-ending loss to the Cardinals last season. The Eagles had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter on a wet and rainy night with Hoffmeier unable to attend due to COVID-19, but they came up short on fourth-and-1.
“In a lot of ways, it feels like it’s been about a 365-day process just to get back to this point, so certainly it’s a big game,” Hoffmeier said. “We feel confident. We feel like a much better team, a much more experienced team than we were a year ago, so we’re really excited to be here.”
Friday’s game will be a clash of styles as Brazos Christian’s fast-paced, pass-oriented offense will go head-on against Shiner St. Paul’s slower, run-based attack. Hoffmeier said the Eagles have become a more complete team as the season has progressed.
“We’re taking it one week at a time, and you can’t look past a team like Shiner St. Paul,” Hoffmeier said. “They’ve won a lot of championships for a reason, but the reality is we should be confident. We’re a really good team, and the reality is they know we’re a really good team, and frankly I don’t get the impression that they’re going to overlook us either. They’re going to take us very seriously. We’ve earned their respect, and I think they’re a little bit worried about us.”
St. Joseph had many unknowns entering the season, but the Eagles have found their way with underclassmen stepping up and a core of seniors leading. The veteran players include Reid Millhollon, Gabe Stratta and Grayson Glass, who helped start St. Joseph’s 6-man team when the school moved down from 11-man football.
Now the Eagles (9-2) are on the verge of clinching a state semifinal berth, but they must get past Fredericksburg Heritage (5-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Georgetown. St. Joseph coach Alec Castilleja said he expects a smash-mouth game against a team better than its .500 record might indicate.
“Their record doesn’t really do them justice,” Castilleja said. “I know their out-of-district games were pretty tough. They played some public schools that have a pedigree to them as well. We know we’re going to be in for a fight with teams like Fredericksburg. They’ve been to the state semifinals three years in a row, and they’ve won a state championship in the last three years, so they know what it takes to get there. For us, we’ve got to come out swinging and get the job done. We’ve been in the regional championship three of the last four years. It’s time for us to get over the hump somehow, and it’s a perfect opportunity to go against a team that knows what it takes.”
Allen Academy is used to being the hunted after playing in back-to-back state championship games, but the Rams (5-5) are the hunters this week against favorite Marble Falls Faith Academy (10-0), which fell to Allen Academy in last year’s state semifinals. Rams head coach Adrian Adams said the Flames are currently the state favorites in TAPPS 6-Man Division II.
After dealing with injuries early in the season and growing pains of a young and inexperienced team, Adams said the Rams have hit their stride over the last month. Allen Academy and Marble Falls Faith will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bible Stadium in Leander.
“We have nothing to lose,” Adams said. “We’re not picked to win it, so let’s go out and play well and see what happens. Our goal is to play Thanksgiving week and make it back to the state semifinals a third year in a row. We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us to get that done, but we’re going to practice hard this week, and we’re going to show up and play hard.”