Three Brazos Valley football teams have leaned on successful running games in playoffs

Centerville, Franklin, and Burton each hope to run past one more opponent Friday night on their way to a high school state football championship. All three teams have leaned heavily on running games to reach the state quarterfinals.
The Centerville Tigers (12-1) set the school record for victories in a season last week and will play the third-ranked Timpson Bears (11-0) at 7 p.m. in Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl. Centerville is powered by the legs of junior Paxton Hancock, who has 2,075 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns.
The Franklin Lions, the top-ranked team in Class 3A Division II, will play the Poth Pirates (11-0) at 7 p.m. at The Field in Pflugerville. Franklin has one of the state’s most lethal running attacks, averaging 429.4 yards per game. The Lions (13-0) have topped 500 yards on the ground four times, including the last two games against Stockdale and Riesel.
Burton (5-8) will play sixth-ranked Falls City (12-1) at 7 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium. The Panthers are coming off a 57-27 victory over Granger as Pierson Spies rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns.
Centerville vs. Timpson
The Tigers will face their stiffest test by far Friday. Undefeated Timpson has won every game by at least three touchdowns except for a 57-40 victory over Bonneville, Arkansas, which is 13-1 and playing in that state’s 3A semifinals this week.
“We got a tough challenge,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said.
Timpson is led by quarterback Terry Bussey, who has almost 2,900 yards of total offense with 46 touchdowns.
“Defensively, we have to be disciplined,” Hardee said. “They are so stinking fast. They spread you out wide, and they try to get their speed in gaps, and we have to be disciplined. We do a good job running to the football. Hopefully, we can control their running game and force them to get out of their comfort zone a little bit.”
Timpson’s Braden Courtney has rushed for 1,112 yards and 20 touchdowns, and the Bears also have a trio of receivers all averaging more than 18.6 yards per catch.
“They have a lot of weapons,” Hardee said. “The put a lot of pressure on your defense, but I like the way our kids are playing right now. We’ve been a disciplined, aggressive defense. I expect nothing but a great effort tomorrow night.”
Centerville hasn’t been as explosive as Timpson but just as successful with a running attack that mixes power, deception and speed.
“We need to string together some first downs and establish a run game,” Hardee said. “Obviously, we’re going to have to take care of the ball and finish some drives.”
Hancock is complemented by Andrew Newman, Levodrick Phillips and Andrew Newman. The trio has combined for 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. Centerville’s offensive line has been the key to success. Junior Dude West and senior BJ Kelly play guard with junior Tanner Welch at center and sophomores James Wright and Keaton Crowley at tackle. Cameron Pate and Zantayl Holley also play key roles as blocking tight ends.
Franklin vs. Poth
Franklin has a bevy of running backs led by the Washington brothers, who have combined for 34 touchdowns. Bryson averages 16.5 yards a carry, and Bobby averages 11.5. They are joined by Malcolm Murphy and Jayden Jackson, who have combined for almost 1,800 yards rushing while averaging 16.3 yards per rush.
It all starts up front for the Lions. Franklin has a veteran offensive line anchored by senior guards Russell Stegall and Cody Owens, senior center Charlie Scarpinato and junior tight end Braden Smith — all returning all-district players. They’ve been complemented by junior tackles Andrew Elmore and Quade Lopez along with junior guard Colton Medders. Senior wide receiver Hayden Helton is averaging 31.6 yards per catch with seven touchdowns, and he’s also an outstanding blocker in the Lions’ ground game.
Burton vs. Falls City
The Burton Panthers had to win their last two regular-season games and get help just to make the playoffs as the fourth-place team in District 13-2A Division II, but they are hitting their stride in the postseason. Burton was in position to win district until having to forfeit its first seven victories for an ineligible player. The Panthers have responded with their best showing in the playoffs since 2017, the last time they made the state semifinals.
Burton’s bashing of Granger last week was unexpected. The two met six weeks ago for what everyone thought would be the 13-2A-II title with Burton eking out a 28-22 victory at home. In the rematch, Granger jumped to a 14-0 lead, but Burton responded in a big way. Spies scored on touchdown runs of 4, 8, 30, 47 and 51 yards. Ryan Roehling threw for 90 yards, completing 5 of 8 with touchdown throws of 29 and 32 yards to Tanner Gore.
Spies has rushed for 491 yards and six touchdowns in the playoffs, surpassing 100 yards in every game. Roehling has thrown for 350 yards in the postseason by completing 18 of 36 with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Burton is a touchdown underdog by the Harris Ratings to ground-oriented Falls City, a perennial Region IV power. The Beavers have four backs with at least 500 yards rushing.
“First and foremost they’re going to be a very disciplined football team. They run option football,” Burton coach Jason Hodde told Brenham radio station KWHI. “So that means we’re going to have to pay attention to our reads and our keys, and we’re going to have to stay on task and do the things we’re supposed to and the things we’re coached to do and play responsibility football on the defensive side. We can’t get out of whack.”