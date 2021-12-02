Three Brazos Valley football teams have leaned on successful running games in playoffs

“We got a tough challenge,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said.

Timpson is led by quarterback Terry Bussey, who has almost 2,900 yards of total offense with 46 touchdowns.

“Defensively, we have to be disciplined,” Hardee said. “They are so stinking fast. They spread you out wide, and they try to get their speed in gaps, and we have to be disciplined. We do a good job running to the football. Hopefully, we can control their running game and force them to get out of their comfort zone a little bit.”

Timpson’s Braden Courtney has rushed for 1,112 yards and 20 touchdowns, and the Bears also have a trio of receivers all averaging more than 18.6 yards per catch.

“They have a lot of weapons,” Hardee said. “The put a lot of pressure on your defense, but I like the way our kids are playing right now. We’ve been a disciplined, aggressive defense. I expect nothing but a great effort tomorrow night.”

Centerville hasn’t been as explosive as Timpson but just as successful with a running attack that mixes power, deception and speed.

“We need to string together some first downs and establish a run game,” Hardee said. “Obviously, we’re going to have to take care of the ball and finish some drives.”