Thrall 47, Snook 27
Thrall 47, Snook 27

SNOOK — Snook fell behind early and couldn’t rally late, though the Bluejays kept plugging away in the second half of a 47-27 loss to Thrall in nondistrict football play Friday.

Down 35-7 at halftime and 41-7 in the third quarter, Snook’s Ryder Becka scored on a 10-yard run. J. Beaux Hruska added a 51-yard touchdown pass to Chevy Barker, and Garrett Lero ended the game’s scoring with a 4-yard TD run.

Lance Lara led Snook (1-2) in rushing with 115 yards on 13 carries, while Lero had 111 on 16 carries. Hruska completed 3 of 5 passes for 113 yards with one interception, and Lero hit 3 of 5 passes for 41 yards. Barker caught two passes for 101 yards.

Thrall (2-1) generated 423 yards to Snook’s 316 and broke a 7-7 tie with 28 unanswered points to build its big halftime lead.

