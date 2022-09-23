Thomas, Taylor lead A&M Consolidated football team over Georgetown in district opener

GEORGETOWN — They may be Tigers, but they ran like wild dogs Friday night.

A&M Consolidated running backs Keshun Thomas and Trey Taylor consistently ran over Georgetown’s defense in a 48-34 win to open District 11-5A Division I play at Birkelbach Field.

Thomas and Taylor combined for 283 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 32 carries. Thomas also broke free on a screen pass and took it up field for a 29-yard touchdown.

“They were outstanding,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “Both of them ran like bulldogs. They were picking up big yardage and made big plays, and it’s great to have two guys like that back there.”

From the start of game, Thomas and Taylor helped Consol (3-1, 1-0) take control. The duo found the end zone three times in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead. All three scores came quickly over the final 4:24 of the quarter.

The 29-yard screen pass from quarterback Will Hargett to Thomas put the Tigers up 6-0 after a blocked extra point. The Tigers got the ball back almost instantly as Georgetown fumbled with 3:24 to go in the first quarter on their own 17-yard line. Hudson House recovered the fumble for Consol.

Two plays later, Taylor juked and cut his way through the defense for a 10-yard TD run. Thomas then capped the quarter with another TD run, using his lightning quick speed to weave through the defense.

Thomas added another TD run with 2:17 left in the first half, this time taking a direct snap, starting toward the right side of the field before turning back around and cutting up field with nothing but green turf in front of him. The 40-yard run put Consol up 35-13.

“I’ve been making cuts like that since I’ve been in little league, middle school. I saw it,” Thomas said. “They overloaded the right side, and there was one person to beat [on the left side]. I knew my line was going to get there.”

Georgetown running back Andrew Petter also finished with four touchdowns and tried to keep the Eagles in the game with three of them in the second half.

Thomas rushed for one more score in the second half as he once again used his speed to outrun the defense. The 26-yard scoring run came with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

“Every game I expect a big performance from me,” Thomas said. “I’m a big-time player that can make big-time plays, and I’m here when my coaches and players need me. I feed on that. My players got my back, so I just do my thing, play my game, and the rest just falls into place.”

A pair of late field goals from Consol’s Mo Foketi extended the Tigers’ lead to 48-34, and an Aspen Aguilar interception with 2:15 left in the game ended any chance of a Eagles’ comeback.

The Tigers return home to Tigerland Stadium to host Cedar Park at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“I thought we played hard, did a good job,” Fedora said. “We played a good opponent. One thing is on offense, we made some mistakes on turnovers and things like that. On defense we gave up too many big plays out there, but our guys never quit. They kept fighting. Even when [Georgetown] scored, we bounced back and scored on them. It was a good game. These are the type of games you want in district to get you ready for bigger and better games.”