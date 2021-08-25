This week's Brazos Valley high school football capsules

THURSDAY
BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man DI-DII, District 6), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: BVCHEA 2-8, 0-7; Allen 6-3, 3-0
Et cetera: This kicks off the 2021 Allen Academy Sixman Showcase. Galveston O’Connell will play Baytown Christian at 5 p.m. Friday followed by St. Joseph against Conroe Covenant. On Saturday, Temple CenTex will play the Johnson County Sports Association’s JV at 11 a.m.; Union Hill will play Oakwood at 2 p.m.; Coram Deo will play McDade at 5 p.m.; and the Texas School for the Deaf will play Johnson County Sports Association at 7:30 p.m. Calvert was scheduled to take part, but dropped out with injuries, Allen coach Adrian Adams said.
College Station Cougars (8-5A-DI) vs. Hutto Hippos (25-6A), Pflugerville, 7 p.m.
Last year: College Station 10-2, 7-1; Hutto 4-5, 3-4
Last year’s score: College Station, 55-14
Harris Ratings: College Station by 21
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Et cetera: College Station is ranked third in Class 5A-DI by Texas Football. … Hutto returns 13 starters looking to return to the playoffs after having a six-year run snapped.
FRIDAY
Waco University Trojans (5-5A-DII) at A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-5A-DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: University 2-4, 1-3; Consol 8-3, 4-2
Last year’s score: 63-13
Harris Ratings: Consol by 48
Radio: WTAW, 1620 AM & 94.5 FM
Et cetera: Consol is ranked 16th in Class 5A-DII by Texas Football
Bryan Vikings (12-6A) vs. Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (7-5A-DII), Waco, 7 p.m.
Last year: Lovejoy 13-1, 8-0; Bryan 6-3, 5-2
Harris Ratings: Lovejoy by 24
Radio: KZNE, 1150 AM & 93.7 FM
Et cetera: Bryan was scheduled to play Waller, but COVID-19 issues in that program resulted in the Vikings adding Lovejoy which is ranked third in Class 5A-DII by Texas Football. … Bryan defensive coordinator Bret Page will be action head coach with Ross Rogers sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians (TAPPS-III, District 3) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS-III, District 4, 7 p.m.
Last year: Sacred Heart 2-4, 1-2; Brazos Christian 5-5, 1-2
Et cetera: Sacred Heart returns 15 starters.
Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A-DII) at Brazos Cougars (14-3A-DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Anderson-Shiro 6-5, 4-2; Brazos 2-7, 1-4
Last year’s score: Anderson-Shiro 21-15
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 13
Et cetera: Brazos returns 14 starters
Bremond Tigers (10-2A-DII) at Normangee Panthers (11-2A-DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Bremond 8-4, 4-1; Normangee 11-1, 5-0
Last year’s score: Normangee 29-14
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 12
Radio: KMVL, 100.5 FM
Et cetera: Normangee is ranked 21st in Class 2A-DI by Texas Football, while Bremond is 13th in Division II, but those rankings were before Bremond lost some players.
Valley Mills Eagles (7-2A-DI) at Milano Eagles (13-2A-DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Valley Mills 4-6, 2-4; Milano 2-7 1-5
Last year’s score: Milano 35-13
Harris Ratings: Valley Mills by 11
Houston Kashmere Golden Eagles (11-4A-DI) at Snook Bluejays (13-2A-DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Kashmere 1-5, 1-5; Snook 7-5, 5-1
Harris Ratings: Kashmere by 1
Et cetera: Snook is ranked 21st in Class 2A-DII by Texas Football
Somerville Yeguas (13-2A-DII) at Hull-Daisetta Bobcats (12-2A-DII), 7 p.m.
Last year: Hull-Daisetta 6-4, 4-1; Somerville 2-6, 2-4
Harris Ratings: Somerville by 20
Et cetera: Hull-Daisetta is picked second in its district behind Deweyville. It is led by RBs DeVante Broussard (958 yards rushing, 9 TDs) and Dawson Victorian (817 yards, 12 TDs)
Brenham Cubs (13-5A-DII) at Magnolia West Mustangs (8-5A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Magnolia West 5-5, 4-4; Brenham 6-4, 6-1
Last year’s score: Magnolia West, 48-28
Harris Ratings: Magnolia West by 8
Radio: KHWI, 1280 AM
Et cetera: Brenham is ranked 20th in Class 5A-DII by Texas Football. … West QB Brock Dalton threw for 2,727 yards, 31 TDs last year. RB Hunter Bilbo had 905 yards rushing, 13 TDs and Trey Leggett had 50 receptions for 614 yards.
Bastrop Bears (13-5A-DII) at Rudder Rangers (10-5A-DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Bastrop 3-6, 2-5; Rudder 6-4, 2-4
Last year’s score: Rudder, 49-7
Harris Ratings: Rudder by 21
Radio: KAGC, 97.3 FM
Et cetera: Bears return 14 starters. Demire Thompson had 831 yards rushing.
Conroe Covenant Cougars (TAPPS 6-man DI/DII vs. St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man, DIII-District 5) at Allen Academy’s Baker Field, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Covenant 5-3 (3-1); St. Joseph 6-1, 3-0
Navasota Rattlers (13-4A-DII) at Wharton Tigers (12-4A-DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wharton 0-10, 0-5; Navasota 8-4, 4-1
Last year’s score: Navasota, 35-13
Harris Ratings: Navasota by 28
Radio: KWBC, 1550 AM & 98.7 FM
Et cetera: Navasota is ranked 21st in Class 4A-DII by Texas Football
Diboll Lumberjacks (9-3A-DI) at Madisonville Mustangs (10-4A-DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Diboll 6-5, 5-1; Madisonville 3-7, 1-4
Last year’s score: Madisonville 49-20
Harris Ratings: Diboll by 8
Radio: KMVL, 1220 AM
Et cetera: The Lumberjacks are picked to win their district.
Caldwell Hornets (11-3A-DI) at Manor New Tech Titans (14-4A-DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: New Tech 2-4, 2-2; Caldwell 2-8, 0-6
Harris Ratings: Caldwell by 35
Radio: KAPN, 107.3 FM
Et cetera: New Tech returns 14 starters and has its first senior class.
Lago Vista Vikings (13-3A-DI) at Cameron Yoemen (11-3A-DI, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lago Vista 9-4, 3-1; Cameron 4-5, 2-4
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 4
Radio: KMIL, 105.1 FM
Et cetera: Cameron is ranked 20th in Class 3A-DI by Texas Football. … Lago Vista RB Logan Parsons rushed for 1,123 yards, 11 TDs last year.
La Grange Leopards (13-4A-DII) at Rockdale Tigers (11-3A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: La Grange 4-6, 1-4; Rockdale 6-5, 4-2
Last year’s score: Rockdale 40-14
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 4
Radio: KRXT, 98.5 FM
Franklin Lions (13-3A-DII) at Lorena Leopards (11-3A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Franklin 12-3, 6-0; Lorena 9-3, 5-1
Last year’s score: Lorena 21-20
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 7
Et cetera: Lorena is ranked eighth in Class 3A-DI by Texas Football, while Franklin tops Division II. Lorena RB Reed Michna rushed for 845 yards and 19 TDs last year.
Lexington Eagles (13-3A-DII) at West Trojans (7-3A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lexington 8-4, 3-3; West 9-3, 5-1
Last year’s score: Lexington 25-14
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 2
Et cetera: Lexington is ranked 10th in Class 3A-DII by Texas Football while West is 25th in Division I
New Waverly Bulldogs (12-3A-DII) at Centerville Tigers (11-2A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: New Waverly 6-4, 4-3; Centerville 7-4, 3-2
Last year’s score: New Waverly 34-12
Harris Ratings: New Waverly by 1
Et cetera: Centerville is ranked 24th in Class 2A-DI by Texas Football. … New Waverly returns 15 starters led by QB Sebastine Amaro (1,384 passing, 12 TDs; 560 rushing, 6 TDs
Leon Cougars (11-2A-DI) at Rosebud-Lott (12-2A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Leon 7-4, 3-2
Last year’s score: Leon 49-34
Harris Ratings: Leon by 8
Hearne Eagles (12-2A-DI) at Trinity Trojans (9-3A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hearne 9-1, 6-0; Trinity 5-6, 3-3
Last year’s score: Hearne 27-14
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 17
Et cetera: Hearne is ranked 15th in Class 2A-DI by Texas Football
Holland Hornets (12-2A-DI) at Burton Panthers (13-2A-DII), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Holland 9-3, 5-1; Burton 4-7, 4-2
Last year’s score: Holland 27-12
Harris Ratings: Holland by 8
Iola Bulldogs (13-2A-DII) at Thrall Tigers (12-2A-DI), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Thrall 5-6, 3-3; Iola 4-4, 4-2
Harris Ratings: Thrall by 7