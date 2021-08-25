This week's Brazos Valley high school football capsules

Et cetera: This kicks off the 2021 Allen Academy Sixman Showcase. Galveston O’Connell will play Baytown Christian at 5 p.m. Friday followed by St. Joseph against Conroe Covenant. On Saturday, Temple CenTex will play the Johnson County Sports Association’s JV at 11 a.m.; Union Hill will play Oakwood at 2 p.m.; Coram Deo will play McDade at 5 p.m.; and the Texas School for the Deaf will play Johnson County Sports Association at 7:30 p.m. Calvert was scheduled to take part, but dropped out with injuries, Allen coach Adrian Adams said.