The Eagle's annual Media Day returns with a bang after last year's COVID-19 cancellation

Maybe more so than in past years, The Eagle’s seventh annual High School Football Media Day on Tuesday signaled the return of something special.

Almost 130 players and a handful of coaches from 26 Brazos Valley football teams filled Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium south end zone with laughs, a few games of catch and some chatter about their respective districts with everyone anticipating the return of a “normal” football season.

The Eagle's Media Day was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as players and coaches spent most of the summer preparing for a season that came with a lot of uncertainty on and off the field. This year, things had a lighter tone with players fielding questions ranging from what Olympic sport they'd like to play to their most anticipated matchup of the upcoming season.

“I was supposed to come last year,” Allen Academy junior Luke Meadows said. “That’s what I’m very excited about. Last year we were wearing masks during our workouts, so I’m excited to have that over with.”

Media members from KAGS, KBTX, WTAW and TexAgs.com joined the event as players and coaches went through the gauntlet of interviews and picture taking before taking a break from the heat in the field house to fill out questionnaires.