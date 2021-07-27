The Eagle's annual Media Day returns with a bang after last year's COVID-19 cancellation

Maybe more so than in past years, The Eagle’s seventh annual High School Football Media Day on Tuesday signaled the return of something special.
Almost 130 players and a handful of coaches from 26 Brazos Valley football teams filled Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium south end zone with laughs, a few games of catch and some chatter about their respective districts with everyone anticipating the return of a “normal” football season.
The Eagle's Media Day was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as players and coaches spent most of the summer preparing for a season that came with a lot of uncertainty on and off the field. This year, things had a lighter tone with players fielding questions ranging from what Olympic sport they'd like to play to their most anticipated matchup of the upcoming season.
“I was supposed to come last year,” Allen Academy junior Luke Meadows said. “That’s what I’m very excited about. Last year we were wearing masks during our workouts, so I’m excited to have that over with.”
Media members from KAGS, KBTX, WTAW and TexAgs.com joined the event as players and coaches went through the gauntlet of interviews and picture taking before taking a break from the heat in the field house to fill out questionnaires.
The questionnaires had players talking about their favorite postgame meal (mostly Whataburger), favorite college football teams and even what sponsorship they'd want if the new college name, image, likeness (NIL) rules applied to high schoolers. Most jotted down Nike or Adidas, but some added Blue Bell, H-E-B and Chick-fil-a with a few selecting candy brands like Skittles or Snickers.
Action shots allowed some players to soak up time in front of the camera while others proved camera shy. Bryan’s Nic Caraway, a Purdue recruit and veteran returner, had his teammates laughing on the side as he got a chance to work for the camera.
With teams scheduled in 30-minute intervals, there wasn’t much down time, but players — and some media members — still found a chance to have some fun on the side. The Eagle’s Travis Brown challenged fellow reporter Alex Miller and WTAW’s Zach Taylor to attempt running ropes while on camera. A player later asked Brown if he could catch a football, which prompted a game of catch between the two.
Players from different teams spent time chatting, which included meetups between Brenham and Rudder and Normangee and Franklin. A few Brazos Valley teams kept a distance from their counterparts, an understandable tactic considering some schools had the majority of their district opponents there. They’ll get a chance to meet on the gridiron later this season.
It was the first Media Day for a lot of the players with a good chunk of teams relying on newcomers this year. Snook head coach Dylan Conway and Calvert’s Michael Thomas, who is also the boys basketball coach, were also first-timers Tuesday.
Larger classes filed in toward the end of the day after workouts, including local teams College Station, A&M Consolidated and Rudder. Perhaps the most urgent question of the day was about Jett Huff’s new haircut. The Cougars quarterback barely stepped onto the turf before getting asked about the change to his previously longer-than-shoulder-length hair.