The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Picking Panel in keeping with the times is seeking panelists via the transfer portal and free agency.

We’re looking for the best of the best. We’re thinking big, real big. Heck, we’ll see if we can get former Gov. Rick Perry to grace the panel or even Reveille to battle Mr. Tuggles.

We might bring back a former champ or two or someone who came oh so close to winning that the readers rooted for.

We might even add a couple more experts to battle SportsTalk’s Chip Howard, an eight-time champ, and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, a two-time champ.

Our guest pickers have been on a roll. Bryan police chief Eric Buske tied Chip for the 2020 crown. Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney ran away from the competition in ’21 and Chef Tai Lee won last year.

Who should grace our panel for the first time? Or for the second or third time?

Send your suggestions to robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Robert Cessna Executive Sports Editor Follow Robert Cessna Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false