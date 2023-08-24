The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Picking Panel in keeping with the times is seeking panelists via the transfer portal and free agency.
We’re looking for the best of the best. We’re thinking big, real big. Heck, we’ll see if we can get former Gov. Rick Perry to grace the panel or even Reveille to battle Mr. Tuggles.
We might bring back a former champ or two or someone who came oh so close to winning that the readers rooted for.
We might even add a couple more experts to battle SportsTalk’s Chip Howard, an eight-time champ, and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, a two-time champ.
Our guest pickers have been on a roll. Bryan police chief Eric Buske tied Chip for the 2020 crown. Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney ran away from the competition in ’21 and Chef Tai Lee won last year.
People are also reading…
Who should grace our panel for the first time? Or for the second or third time?
Send your suggestions to robert.cessna@theeagle.com.