Here's The Eagle's 2022 All-Brazos Valley Football Team.

Team of the Year

Franklin Lions

Franklin is the Brazos Valley’s team of the year for the third year in a row after winning back-to-back state titles this season with a 17-14 win over Brock in the Class 3A Division I championship on Dec. 15. Despite being moved up from Class 3A-II to 3A-I this offseason, the Lions still went a perfect 16-0 for the second straight year and outscored opponents 695-308.

Coach of the Year

Stoney Pryor, College Station Cougars

In his first season as head coach, Pryor led College Station back to the 5A-I state title game. And despite losing star running back Marquise Collins to injury before the season began, the Cougars still finished the season 13-3 in Pryor’s debut.

Player of the Year

Bryson Washington, Franklin, RB/S, senior

Washington saved his best for last as the senior went out a back-to-back state champion and was named the District 11-3A-I MVP. The senior racked up 2,131 total yards and 30 touchdowns. On defense, Washington finished the year with 72 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Washington has signed with Baylor and will play running back for the Bears.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Rylan Wooten

Brenham, QB, senior

Wooten saved his best for last as the senior became the first quarterback in school history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000. As a senior, he threw for 2,348 yards with 27 passing touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 1,347 yards and had 16 rushing scores.

Jayden Jackson

Franklin, RB, sophomore

The offensive MVP of this season’s state title win impressed all year long. The first-team all-district selection rushed for 2,212 yards and racked up 32 touchdowns on the ground this season. He also averaged 9.29 yards per carry.

Paxton Hancock

Centerville, RB, senior

The District 12-2A-I MVP was a force to be reckoned with again this year. In his final season with the Tigers, Hancock rushed for 2,059 yards and 29 touchdowns while also playing on both sides of the ball.

Daylon Washington

Lexington, WR, senior

The District 13-3A-II MVP shined this season. As a receiver, Washington caught 34 passes for 944 yards and 12 touchdowns. Combined with his rushing efforts, Washington finished with 1,800 all-purpose yards.

Lorenzo Johnson

Madisonville, WR, junior

A three-position standout for the Mustangs, Johnson led the way for the Mustangs at receiver this year. The junior tallied 31 receptions for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ryan Burtin

Brazos Christian, UT, senior

Burtin showed every week why he was a first-team all-state athlete. The senior had 724 receiving yards, 544 rushing yards, 35 passing yards, two kick return touchdowns, a field goal block and three interceptions.

Braylen Wortham

Bremond, UT, sophomore

Wortham stood out on both sides of the ball this year. The sophomore quarterback/defensive back threw for 1,456 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 1,611 yards and 26 touchdowns. On defense, he made 55 total tackles.

Tyrone Gilmon

Burton, UT, junior

The District 14-2A-II MVP was a man on a mission in 2022. The junior not only impressed on defense but also stood out on offense as he carried the ball 139 times for 1,250 yards and 21 touchdowns.

James Wright

Centerville, OT, junior

The first-team all-district selection helped the Tigers rush for 4,303 yards this season with 56 pancakes.

Colton Medders

Franklin, OL, senior

The District 11-3A-I co-Offensive Lineman of the Year helped lead Franklin’s offensive line with 50 pancakes and graded out at 90%.

Chris Maxey

Bryan, OL, senior

Maxey was a first-team all-district selection and helped the Vikings produce a high powered offense. Bryan averaged 37 points per game and 415 yards of offense in 2022.

Logan Marshall

Brenham, OL, senior

Marshall graded out at 95% and racked up 69 knockdowns this season. He also was a first-team all-district selection.

Jake Utley

College Station, OL, senior

Utley helped the Cougars get back to the state title game this season. The first-team all-district left tackle was a big key to College Station’s 3,503 rushing yards.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Jayden Williams

Rudder, DT, senior

Williams was a nightmare for opposing teams as the first-team all-district defensive lineman recorded 11.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss in 2022. In his last season with the Rangers, Williams had 78 total tackles.

Joey Lightfoot

A&M Consolidated, DT, senior

The 11-5A-I co-Defensive Lineman of the Year showed his talent every week. The senior had 54 tackles, 19 quarterback hurries, five sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in his last season with the Tigers.

Korbin Johnson

College Station, DL, senior

Johnson was named the 11-5A-I co-Defensive Lineman of the Year this season for good reason. The defensive lineman had 50 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hurries and five sacks in 2022.

Zantayl Holley

Centerville, DE, junior

As a junior, Holley earned co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in District 12-2A-I. The defensive end racked up 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks this year.

Preston McMillan

Lexington, LB, senior

McMillan shined for the Eagles in his senior season. The linebacker earned Defensive MVP honors in District 13-3A-II with 124 tackles, five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Brayden Youree

Franklin, LB, junior

Youree shined with 158 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. He took home co-Defensive MVP honors in District 11-3A-I.

Colby Smith

Franklin, LB, junior

Smith earned co-Defensive MVP honors in District 11-3A-I thanks to a successful junior season. Smith had 176 tackles, five fumble recoveries, six tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Jaydon Bellows

College Station, LB, junior

Bellows had 116 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, nine quarterback hurries, two sacks, two interceptions and one pass breakup enroute to earning second-team all-district honors.

Harrison Robinson

College Station, DB, senior

Robinson left it all on the field as he finished with 162 tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for a loss.

Devyn Hidrogo

Franklin, DB, junior

Hidrogo was a first-team all-district selection thanks to his 13 pass breakups, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 29 tackles.

Joseph Kerr

Lexington, FS, sophomore

Kerr shined in his sophomore season for the Eagles. He had 101 tackles, two forced fumbles, six interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Jer’mal Holland

Madisonville, S, senior

The first-team all-district selection was a key playmaker on defense. He wrapped up his Madisonville career with 87 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Mo Foketi

A&M Consolidated, K/P, senior

Foketi was a key piece for the Tigers in 2022. The kicker/punter was a first-team all-district kicker as he was 37-41 on PATs and 11-13 on field goals with a long of 43. He also had 15 punts land inside the 20.

Trayjen Wilcox

Cameron Yoe, Returner, senior

Wilcox was named the District 11-3A-I kick returner of the year for good reason. The senior returned 20 kickoffs this season for 540 total yards and four touchdowns.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Malcom Gooden

Bryan, QB, senior

After missing his entire junior season, Gooden returned in style for the Bryan Vikings. The senior threw for 1,458 yards and 22 touchdowns while also showcasing his legs with 390 rushing yards and five scores.

Deontray Scott

Navasota, RB, senior

Scott powered the Rattlers on offense in 2022. The running back ran for 1,153 yards and 17 touchdowns on 128 carries.

Aydan Martinez-Brown

College Station, RB, sophomore

Martinez-Brown took District 11-5A-I by storm and earned Offensive Newcomer of the Year. The sophomore running back ran for 2,164 yards and 22 scores on 328 carries. He also caught 32 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns.

Reid Robinson

Brenham, WR, senior

Robinson shined in his final go-around with the Cubs. The first-team all-district selection was Brenham’s leading receiver with 40 receptions, 765 yards and eight scores.

Wesley Watson

A&M Consolidated, WR, senior

Watson earned co-Offensive MVP honors in District 11-5A-I thanks to his play this year. He had 28 catches for a team-leading 614 yards and nine touchdowns.

Connor Daley

Anderson-Shiro, UT, sophomore

Daley was a two-way standout for the Owls. He had 1,007 passing yards, 384 rushing yards and 102 receiving yards with 15 total touchdowns. On defense, he had 33 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

Braylan Drake

Cameron Yoe, UT, junior

The District 11-3A-I co-Offensive MVP showcased all his skills this year. Drake threw for 2,584 yards and 33 touchdowns along with 241 rushing yards and three scores. He also had four punts land inside the 20.

Delvin Gantt

Burton, UT, senior

The District 14-2A-II Defensive MVP could do it all in 2022. Not only did Gantt win Defensive MVP but he was also a first-team all-district selection on offense and on special teams.

Greg Storey

Milano, OT, junior

Storey shined for Milano as he was named District 13-2A-II Offensive Lineman of the Year and helped his team rush for 330 yards per game.

Cody Clough

A&M Consolidated, C, senior

Clough was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in District 11-5A-I and graded out at 98% as a senior.

Eric Aschenbeck

Brenham, OL, senior

Aschenbeck tallied 64 knockdowns and earned first-team all-district honors for the Cubs in 2022.

Denarion Evans

Cameron Yoe, OL, senior

Evans was a brick wall for the Yoemen as he allowed no sacks in 329 passing plays. He was selected as a first-team all-district player.

Greg Young

Brazos Christian, OT, senior

Young was a first-team all-state offensive lineman for Brazos Christian and graded out at 87%. He allowed just three sacks.

Matthew Ortiz

Lexington, OT, senior

Ortiz earned first-team all-district honors and helped a Lexington offense that averaged 39.1 points per game and 413.9 yards.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Hudson House

A&M Consolidated, DT, senior

House had 50 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, four sacks, five tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries enroute to earning first-team all-district honors.

Nathan Murphy

Bryan, DL, junior

Murphy was a one man wrecking crew for the Vikings with 31 of his 41 total tackles being solo tackles. He also had 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Cameron Pate

Centerville, DE, senior

Pate had 35 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for a loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2022. He earned first-team all-district honors on both sides of the ball.

Major Kimbrough

Franklin, DL, junior

Kimbrough was named a first-team all-district lineman thanks to his 87 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Brock Slaydon

A&M Consolidated, LB, senior

In his final season with the Tigers, Slaydon had 83 total tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hurries. He earned first-team all-district honors for his play.

Cade Moore

Brenham, LB, junior

Moore hit the 100 tackles mark this season with 109 tackles in 2022. He also tallied 17 tackles for a loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries, one touchdown and one safety.

Matthew Cooks

Bryan, LB, senior

Cooks shined in his final outing with the Vikings as he had 111 total tackles, 72 solo tackles, six pass breakups, eight tackles for a loss and one interception.

Chantz Johnson

College Station, LB, senior

Johnson earned second-team all-district honors thanks to his impressive play. The senior had 87 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hurries, one touchdown and three sacks.

Savion Ragston

Brenham, DB, senior

Ragston locked things down for the Cubs in 2022. The defensive back had six interceptions, six pass breakups and two pick-sixes for Brenham.

Keyshawn Langham

Hearne, DB, senior

Langham earned first-team all-district honors on both offense and defense. As a defensive back, Langham had four interceptions, one touchdown and 58 tackles.

Noah Tart

Franklin, DB, sophomore

Tart was named District 11-3A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year this season. He had 79 tackles, six interceptions and three pass breakups.

Tony Hamilton

College Station, DB, junior

Hamilton emerged for the Cougars in 2022 and earned first-team all-district honors for his play. Hamilton had 130 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one touchdown.

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Landen Greene

Cameron Yoe, K/P, senior

Greene made 42 of his 55 extra point attempts for the Yoemen. His longest field goal make was from 35 yards out. As a punter, he had three punts land inside the 20.

Andrew Newman

Centerville, Returner, junior

Newman was a weapon on both kick returns and punt returns for the Tigers. The junior had 10 punt returns for 228 yards and one score. On kick returns, Newman had 172 yards on nine returns.

ALL-BRAZOS VALLEY 6-MAN TEAM

Jake Pote

BVCHEA, LB, junior

Pote had 127 tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Seth Jackson

BVCHEA, RB, junior

Jackson had a memorable season with 2,179 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 208 carries. He averaged 10.5 yards per carry.

Aidan Field

Allen Academy, RB/DB, senior

A second-team all-state running back, Field shined this season for the Rams. The senior rushed for 1,171 yards and 20 touchdowns on 102 carries. He also caught 17 passes for 183 yards and three scores.

Eli Dawson

Allen Academy, DL, junior

Dawson earned second-team all-state honors for his disruptive effort on the defensive line. He had 63 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 1 fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Ethan Lucas

Allen Academy, QB, senior

Lucas threw for 1,356 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022 enroute to being named a first-team all-district quarterback.

Rusty Ly-McMurray

Allen Academy, WR/DB/K, sophomore

Ly-McMurray did it all for Allen Academy as he had six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. On offense, he had 605 receiving yards and 12 scores while also going 53 for 59 on extra points.

Marc Mishler

St. Joseph, QB, junior

The first-team all-district quarterback threw for 1,300 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also ran five scores in and 461 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Mishler was 22 of 28 on extra points.

Bryant Hutka

St. Joseph, LB, junior

Hutka held it down for St. Joseph on defense as the first-team all-state defensive back had 78 tackles, three interceptions, 11 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Chris Vazquez, Milano - GPA: 3.85; Class Rank 4 of 32

Ashton Jasperson, Consol - GPA: 106, CR: 7/482

Brock Slaydon, Consol - GPA: 101; CR: 66/482

Ryan Burtin, Brazos Christian - senior, 4.56 GPA, NHS

Greg Young, Brazos Christian- 4.42 GPA, NHS

Tyler Prince, Brazos Christian - 4.45 GPA, NHS

Eli Dawson, Allen Academy - 96.8 GPA, TAPPS Academic All-State

Rusty Ly-McMurray, Allen Academy - 97.8 GPA.

Marc Mishler, St. Joseph - GPA: 4.40, Class Rank: 1, All-State Academic

Bryant Hutka, St. Joseph - All-State Academic; GPA: 4.14, Class Rank: 3

Jackson Carey, St. Joseph - Academic All-State, GPA: 3.94, Class Rank: 7

Blessings Ngene, Madisonville - 95 GPA, THSCA Academic all-state

Cole Wilkerson, Madisonville - 95 GPA, 1140 SAT; academic all-state honorable mention

Cutter Smith, Madisonville - 5.25 GPA, 16/167 CR, 1030 SAT; academic all-state 2nd team

Matthew Cooks, Bryan - 3.0; 144 out of 465; Academic All District

Zach Dang, College Station - 97.4 avg.

Korbin Johnson, College Station - 90.7 avg.

Jackson Verdugo, College Station - 97.9 avg.

Logan Bradshaw, College Station – 91 avg.

Jake Utley, College Station – 96.2 avg.

D’Andre Harwell, College Station – 91.2 avg.

A.J. Tisdell, College Station – 94.7 avg.

To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association