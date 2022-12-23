The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 7: Franklin wins back-to-back state football titles

Editor’s note: Franklin’s run to a second straight state title in football is The Eagle’s No. 7 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

The Franklin football team brought home its second straight state championship earlier this month, and it came in dramatic fashion.

Cort Lowry kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions a 17-14 victory over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15 in Arlington.

For the second consecutive year, Franklin finished a perfect 16-0. The Lions also went undefeated en route to the 3A-II title in 2021 before they moved up a division this season. Franklin became just the sixth program to win a second straight state title after moving up a division.

Franklin started the season No. 2 in the 3A-I rankings behind Brock. But after Brock dropped its season opener, the Lions moved up to No. 1 and kept its top spot all season.

“We’ve had a target on our back for a while, and we talk about that a lot throughout the year, and these kids ... I’ve got a humble group of kids right now that really, really believe in us coaches, and they believe in each other,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said after the championship victory.

After going 4-0 in nondistrict play, Franklin ran the table in a competitive District 11-3A-I. Their run to a district title included a thrilling 49-35 road win over then-No. 10 Lorena, which was the defending 3A-I state champion, and a blowout 63-7 win at home over Cameron Yoe in a de facto district championship game.

The Lions roared through the first three rounds of the playoffs with convincing wins over Hallettsville, Anahuac and Hitchcock.

Then came a showdown against Columbus in the state quarterfinals. Down four points with 4:23 left, Franklin drove 78 yards in 16 plays capped by senior Bryson Washington’s 7-yard touchdown run to pull out a 24-21 win over the Cardinals.

Washington ended his career with the Lions as one of the most decorated players in school history. In 2022, the Baylor signee rushed for 2,128 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Sophomore Jayden Jackson was often the star of the show during Franklin’s playoff run, though. He was named the offensive MVP of the state title game and ended the season with a team-best 2,204 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground. Both Jackson and Washington were often quick to credit their success to the consistent play of Franklin’s offensive line.

With title No. 2 back in the Robertson County seat, Franklin will seek to become the 22nd school in state history to win three consecutive titles. After the win over Brock, Fannin said there’s no secret sauce cooking in his kitchen, simply hard work.

“Playing 16 games is a grind, and these kids have overcame that year in and year out,” Fannin said. “It’s just a contribution to those guys, and it’s sure been fun.”

