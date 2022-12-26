The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 5: Pryor leads Cougars to title game in year one

Editor’s note: College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game is The Eagle’s No. 5 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

After Steve Huff, the only head coach that the College Station Cougars football program had ever known left to take the same job at Decatur this spring, the question was how would the next head coach do.

Former offensive coordinator Stoney Pryor assumed the reins and addressed all those questions and more. In his first season at the helm, Pryor led the Cougars back to the state title game.

Following Huff’s successful tenure at College Station was not an easy task. During his 10 seasons, Huff helped build the Cougars up from the ground floor. The Cougars never missed the playoffs under Huff and had two state title game appearances, beating Aledo for the 2017 Division II title 20-19 and losing last year in the 5A Division I championship to Katy Paetow in overtime 27-24.

Huff knew that Pryor was the right man for the job.

“[Pryor] was going to push it forward,” Huff said earlier this month. “I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys. I go back and look at the guys that are still there, obviously, they picked up some good coaches this year, [but] there’s a core group of guys who have been there a long time and some a long, long time — since we opened.”

This season got off to a disaster of a start for the Cougars as they lost standout senior all-state running back and Duke pledge Marquise Collins to injury in a preseason scrimmage. Along with Collins’ injury, the Cougars got beat 52-27 by Lucas Lovejoy in the season opener.

College Station rebounded though and won its next six games before suffering a 49-38 loss to Georgetown. It ended up being the Cougars only loss in District 11-5A I play as they followed that with a come-from-behind rivalry victory over A&M Consolidated and a win over Pflugerville Hendrickson.

The Cougars finished 6-1 in district play to claim a share of the district title with Consol and Georgetown.

Then in the playoffs, the Cougars reeled off victories against San Antonio Wagner, Angleton, Georgetown, Smithson Valley and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial to reach the 5A-I state title game. The Smithson Valley game was decided on the last play as senior linebacker Harrison Robinson tackled Smithson Valley’s David DeHoyos at the 1-yard line in the 26-21 victory. The Cougars followed that with a 33-7 victory over CC Veterans Memorial to earn their third trip to state in six years

And while the title game wasn’t close with Aledo rolling to a 52-14 victory, Pryor’s first season was a big success, because of the players.

“The amazing job they’ve done of overcoming things that frequently the situation looked dire, and it’d be easy to go, well, we would have been pretty good except you can fill in the blank with a bunch of stuff right there,” Pryor said after the title game. “From the coaches, to the players and the school and the expectations, the standard is really high.

“So instead of saying we could have been good except for whatever, it’s we’re going to turn this around and make it even more amazing when we achieve in spite of this setback, whatever that setback happened to be. That’s an amazing legacy that these guys have left with battling and fighting and looking challenges and difficultly right square in the face and saying bring it. Let’s go.”