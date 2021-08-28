Texas high school football scores

FRIDAY
A&M Consolidated 68, Waco University 7
Abbott 52, Avalon 6
Abernathy 28, Shallowater 16
Afton Patton Springs 50, Vernon Northside 32
Aledo 47, Weatherford 7
Allen 56, Plano East 30
Amarillo Palo Duro 34, Seminole 26, OT
Amarillo Tascosa 40, Abilene 21
Angleton 34, Stafford 32
Anna 42, Dallas Madison 6
Anson 24, Winters 6
Anton 47, Silverton 0
Arlington 35, Dallas Skyline 28
Arlington Grace Prep 38, Arlington Oakridge 13
Arlington Pantego Christian 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 18
Arlington St. Paul 59, FW Nazarene 12
Athens 41, Brownsboro 7
Austin Akins 27, Elgin 0
Austin Bowie 17, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Austin High 23, Pflugerville Connally 21
Austin Royals 61, Spring Branch Living Rock 6
Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park 7
Austin Westlake 54, Temple 13
Baird 34, Crowell 7
Bartlett 28, Frost 12
Bay City 19, Sweeny 9
Baytown Christian 64, Galveston O’Connell 19
Baytown Sterling 27, Pasadena Memorial 14
Beaumont Kelly 49, Evadale 6
Beaumont West Brook 27, Beaumont United 13
Bellville 49, Giddings 0
Belton 35, Georgetown 31
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 25, Elysian Fields 14
Big Spring 31, Vernon 22
Bixby, Okla. 69, Mansfield Timberview 14
Blanket 38, Bryson 6
Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21
Boerne-Champion 32, SA Northside Stevens 31
Bonham 47, Scurry-Rosser 42
Borger 28, Lubbock 14
Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6
Bovina 29, Boys Ranch 14
Bowie 72, Nocona 7
Brady 12, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6
Breckenridge 49, Jacksboro 28
Bridge City 27, Buna 14
Brock 31, Bushland 3
Broken Arrow, Okla. 42, Mansfield Legacy 13
Brookshire Royal 61, Hempstead 6
Brownwood 58, Lampasas 55
Bryan Brazos Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
Bryan Rudder 50, Bastrop 23
Buda Hays 42, SA Churchill 17
Bullard Brook Hill 26, Wills Point 3
Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Burton 32, Holland 6
Byron Nelson 28, Plano 22
CC Calallen 41, Gregory-Portland 19
CC Flour Bluff 39, Beeville Jones 14
CC London 27, CC John Paul 12
CC Miller 48, CC Ray 0
CC Moody 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
Caddo Mills 27, Gainesville 7
Caldwell 54, Manor New Tech 0
Callisburg 35, Howe 21
Canton 24, Mineola 21
Canutillo 29, EP Burges 22
Canyon 20, Canyon Randall 13
Carrizo Springs 30, Uvalde 0
Cedar Hill Newman 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 42
Celina 34, Melissa 13
Center Point 23, SA St. Anthony’s 14
Centerville 27, New Waverly 14
Channelview 26, Humble 18
Childress 68, Panhandle 27
Chilton 22, Rice 8
China Spring 49, Addison Trinity 15
Christoval 14, Wink 6
Cibolo Steele 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14
Cisco 49, Clyde 7
Clarendon 29, Seymour 0
Clear Falls 31, Pearland Dawson 7
Clute Brazoswood 41, Santa Fe 14
Coldspring-Oakhurst 14, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Coleman 24, Miles 0
Colleyville Heritage 42, Grapevine 7
Colmesneil 50, KIPP Generations 16
Comfort 29, Brackett 14
Conroe 34, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Conroe Caney Creek 25, Pasadena 7
Conroe Covenant 66, Bryan St. Joseph 12
Converse Judson 35, De Soto 28
Cooper 27, Grand Saline 25
Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 28
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 22, Alice 20
Corrigan-Camden 32, Crockett 14
Corsicana 14, Lewisville The Colony 7
Cotulla 47, La Pryor 12
Covington 45, Iredell 0
Crandall 51, Jacksonville 36
Crane 28, Pecos 21
Crawford 35, Goldthwaite 6
Cuero 62, La Vernia 7
Cypress Community Christian 23, Fort Worth Christian 8
Cypress Park 68, Cypress Ridge 14
Cypress Woods 21, Humble Kingwood 7
Daingerfield 48, Atlanta 7
Dallas Adams 34, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Dallas Bishop Dunne 46, FW Trimble Tech 6
Dallas Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Dallas Conrad 18, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7
Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Marcus 34
Dallas Lincoln 22, Dallas Molina 20
Dallas Spruce 18, Dallas Samuell 0
Dallas St. Mark 39, FW Country Day 20
Davenport 41, Blanco 27
Deer Park 55, La Porte 12
Denison 37, Sherman 13
Denton Braswell 49, Mesquite Horn 10
Detroit 38, Trenton 14
Devine 57, SA Highlands 31
Deweyville 36, Saratoga West Hardin 12
Dickinson 45, Manvel 42
Dilley 21, Sabinal 0
Dripping Springs 44, Kerrville Tivy 26
Dublin 43, De Leon 14
Duncan, Okla. 27, Wellington 16
EP Austin 32, Clint Horizon 14
EP Cathedral 47, Tornillo 0
EP Del Valle 27, EP Coronado 7
EP Eastwood 35, EP Parkland 20
EP Jefferson 44, Alpine 27
EP Riverside 63, El Paso 12
EP Ysleta 34, Clovis, N.M. 33
Eagle Pass 42, CC Carroll 21
Eagle Pass Winn 37, Crystal City 14
Early 48, Bangs 12
Eden 40, Blackwell 34, OT
Edgewood 48, Commerce 12
Edinburg Vela 42, McAllen Memorial 6
Edna 24, East Bernard 7
El Campo 56, Gonzales 34
El Maton Tidehaven 48, Weimar 0
El Paso Eastlake 48, EP El Dorado 14
Electra 12, Memphis 7
Elk City, Okla. 35, Pampa 28
Elkhart 34, Buffalo 33
Ennis 56, Red Oak 42
Eustace 36, Blooming Grove 26
Evant 68, Cranfills Gap 49
FW Brewer 23, Midlothian 20
FW Dunbar 54, Wilmer-Hutchins 19
FW Paschal 38, Granbury 35
FW Southwest Christian 50, FW Trinity Valley 15
Falls City 27, Three Rivers 12
Farmersville 49, Emory Rains 36
Farwell 42, Ralls 21
Ferris 58, Maypearl 14
Flatonia 61, Runge 0
Floresville 42, SA Antonian 41
Forney 21, Whitehouse 20
Forsan 35, Coahoma 14
Fort Bend Christian 57, Boling 19
Fort Bend Hightower 26, Fort Bend Bush 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Pearland 13
Fort Davis 56, Dell City 12
Fort Stockton 32, EP Bowie 21
Fort Worth THESA 54, Red Oak Ovilla 30
Franklin 27, Lorena 20
Frisco Heritage 63, Dallas White 22
Frisco Independence 46, Richardson Pearce 17
Frisco Lebanon Trail 20, Richardson Berkner 14
Frisco Memorial 23, Justin Northwest 14
Fulshear 46, Cleveland 0
Galena Park North Shore 33, Alvin Shadow Creek 10
Garland 55, Dallas Kimball 13
Gladewater Sabine 34, Longview Spring Hill 27
Goliad 20, Altair Rice 18
Graham 36, Alvarado 35
Grand Prairie 67, South Garland 6
Grandfalls-Royalty 39, Marfa 6
Grandview 24, Malakoff 21
Groesbeck 57, Corsicana Mildred 14
Gruver 38, Texhoma, Okla. 14
Gunter 43, Sunnyvale 7
Hamilton 46, Moody 7
Happy 54, Groom 36
Hardin 14, Kountze 7
Harlingen 34, Laredo United South 10
Harlingen Marine Military 55, Santa Maria 15
Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Memorial 9
Haskell 22, Quanah 6
Haskell Paint Creek 52, Harrold 0
Hawley 34, Roscoe 14
Hearne 36, Trinity 6
Hermleigh 51, Lubbock All Saints 6
Hico 41, Waco Texas Wind 6
Hidalgo 45, Pharr Valley View 0
Hitchcock 33, Van Vleck 32
Holland Hall, Okla. 36, FW All Saints 17
Holliday 20, Iowa Park 14
Houston Chavez 70, Houston Northside 0
Houston Clear Lake 68, Houston Sterling 26
Houston Furr 20, Sharpstown 0
Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Second Baptist 14
Houston Spring Woods 30, Houston Milby 6
Houston St. John’s 35, John Cooper 23
Houston St. Pius X 53, Houston Lutheran North 0
Houston St. Thomas 35, Needville 28
Huffman Hargrave 28, Liberty 0
Humble Kingwood Park 35, Pasadena South Houston 20
Humble Summer Creek 48, Friendswood 0
Idalou 25, Denver City 0
Imperial Buena Vista 84, Mertzon Irion County 73
Ingleside 15, Mathis 10
Irving Cistercian 30, Dallas Shelton 0
Italy 49, Dallas A+ Academy 8
Jefferson 15, Pittsburg 12
Jenks, Okla. 20, Mansfield Summit 14, OT
Johnson City 14, Florence 13
Jonesboro 67, Coolidge 26
Joshua 36, FW Eastern Hills 0
Junction 14, Ingram Moore 0
Katy 40, League City Clear Springs 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 35, The Woodlands College Park 14
Katy Paetow 41, Barbers Hill 20
Katy Seven Lakes 12, Houston Memorial 10
Keller 39, Abilene Cooper 0
Keller Central 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13
Kenedy 18, Karnes City 13
Kennedale 21, Decatur 7
Kerens 26, Meridian 7
Kilgore 21, Nacogdoches 7
Killeen Ellison 12, Liberty Hill 7
Killeen Harker Heights 43, Pflugerville Weiss 35
Kirbyville 17, Hemphill 16
Klein 56, Cypress Creek 21
Krum 42, Paris North Lamar 0
La Feria 44, Raymondville 26
La Grange 35, Rockdale 29
La Joya Palmview 10, La Joya 7
La Marque 6, Galveston Ball 0
La Villa 62, Progreso 3
Lago Vista 64, Cameron Yoe 62, 3OT
Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21
Lake Dallas 34, Denton 28
Lake Travis 40, Arlington Martin 28
Lake Worth 51, FW North Side 0
Lamesa 26, San Angelo Lake View 20
Laredo Nixon 28, Laredo Martin 13
Leander 20, Leander Glenn 17
Leonard 43, Wolfe City 7
Levelland 27, Plainview 26
Lewisville 50, Arlington Bowie 7
Lewisville Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14
Lindsay 71, Era 12
Little Elm 56, Hurst Bell 10
Little River Academy 38, Rogers 28
Littlefield 49, Dimmitt 6
Lockhart 33, Victoria West 29
Longview East Texas Christian 70, Longview Heritage 58
Longview Pine Tree 25, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Los Fresnos 23, Edcouch-Elsa 7
Lubbock Christian 49, Smyer 0
Lubbock Cooper 27, Andrews 0
Lubbock Estacado 16, Midland Greenwood 7
Lubbock Home School Titans 44, Amherst 34
Lumberton 31, Columbus 19
Lyford 40, Santa Rosa 10
Mabank 30, Bullard 17
Madisonville 51, Diboll 20
Magnolia West 45, Brenham 21
Mansfield 28, Bentonville West, Ark. 21
Marble Falls 20, Kyle Lehman 2
Marble Falls Faith 62, Richland Springs 34
Marion 64, Austin Hyde Park 0
Mart 48, Teague 0
Mason 34, Comanche 13
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 45, Duncanville 6
May 51, Borden County 6
McAllen 14, Edinburg 6
McCamey 48, Kermit 14
McKinney Boyd 37, Midwest City, Okla. 0
Melissa CHANT 50, Dallas Fairhill 0
Mercedes 42, Brownsville Hanna 14
Merkel 24, Big Lake Reagan County 15
Midland 48, EP Montwood 24
Midland Christian 42, EP Americas 7
Midland Legacy 37, Amarillo 7
Midlothian Heritage 50, Everman 23
Millsap 41, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Mineral Wells 34, FW Castleberry 28
Mission Sharyland 42, Brownsville Pace 28
Monahans 49, Clint 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 58, Dayton 34
Mount Calm 44, Waco Parkview Christian 12
Mount Vernon 63, Hooks 18
Muleshoe 33, Sundown 14
N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 29
Natalia 20, Jourdanton 14
Navasota 49, Wharton 0
Nazareth 52, Claude 38
Nevada Community 56, Pottsboro 41
New Boston 64, New Diana 0
New Braunfels 49, San Marcos 30
New Braunfels Christian 34, Cedar Park Summit 12
New Caney 33, Marshall 7
New Deal 41, Lubbock Trinity 7
New Home 53, Odessa Compass 0
Newcastle 47, Meadow 46
Newton 46, Woodville 26
Normangee 49, Bremond 13
North Crowley 33, Crowley 7
North Forney 39, Dallas Wilson 29
North Garland 34, Irving 7
Odem 35, CC West Oso 20
Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 15
Oglesby 52, Ranger 32
Olney 40, Chico 6
Orangefield 46, Anahuac 13
PSJA North 20, Brownsville Rivera 17, OT
Paint Rock 52, Lohn 7
Paradise 37, Bridgeport 13
Paris 55, Texarkana, Ark. 0
Pasadena Dobie 55, Alief Elsik 0
Peaster 58, Munday 0
Perryton 26, Dalhart 6
Petrolia 28, Tioga 21
Pilot Point 30, Plainview, Okla. 28
Plains 38, Tahoka 18
Plano Prestonwood 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 10
Plano West 49, Wylie 32
Pleasanton 42, SA Edison 13
Ponder 47, Valley View 26
Port Arthur Memorial 27, Lancaster 7
Port Isabel 54, Brownsville St. Joseph 6
Port Lavaca Calhoun 33, Geronimo Navarro 28
Port Neches-Groves 14, Jasper 7
Poteet 39, Bandera 15
Poth 52, Lytle 0
Quinlan Ford 47, Whitney 33
Quitman 23, Cumby 6
Rankin 64, Balmorhea 51
Redwater 43, Ore City 0
Refugio 56, Bruni 6
Rio Grande City 25, Roma 14
Rising Star 57, Gustine 50
Roby 70, Ackerly Sands 21
Rochelle 62, Stephenville FAITH 40
Rockport-Fulton 76, Aransas Pass 0
Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29
Ropesville Ropes 31, Lockney 7
Roscoe Highland 34, Lenorah Grady 25
Rosenberg Lamar 21, Richmond Foster 14
Rotan 40, Bronte 6
Round Rock Christian 52, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6
Round Rock McNeil 40, Del Valle 35
Ruidoso, N.M. 35, Clint Mountain View 28
Rule 53, Wilson 8
Rusk 33, Fairfield 12
SA Alamo Heights 34, Boerne 30
SA Castle Hills 40, Prairie Lea 6
SA Central Catholic 31, SA Southwest 7
SA Cole 52, SA Christian 6
SA East Central 34, New Braunfels Canyon 17
SA Harlandale 48, SA Jefferson 0
SA Johnson 21, SA Wagner 13
SA Kennedy 50, Austin Navarro 0
SA Lanier 13, CC King 12
SA McCollum 26, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Memorial 33, Hondo 23
SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Reagan 14
SA Northside Taft 37, Seguin 20
SA Roosevelt 14, Laredo Alexander 10
SA Texas Military 51, Austin LASA 7
Saginaw 24, FW Southwest 21
Salado 61, Troy 0
San Angelo Central 43, Killeen Shoemaker 28
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22, Castroville Medina Valley 20
San Benito 20, McAllen Rowe 13
San Diego 33, George West 13
Sanger 56, FW Benbrook 7
Santa Anna 56, Trent 0
Santo 14, Rio Vista 12
Schertz John Paul II 49, Austin Achieve 0
Schulenburg 35, Stockdale 23
Sealy 43, Freeport Brazosport 14
Shepherd 44, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6
Shiner St. Paul 59, Yorktown 36
Sinton 57, Orange Grove 12
Smithson Valley 32, SA Northside Warren 13
Smithville 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Snook 43, Houston Kashmere 18
Snyder 29, Slaton 8
Somerset 36, SA Brackenridge 22
Somerville 38, Hull-Daisetta 10
Splendora 27, Houston North Forest 6
Spring 38, Fort Bend Travis 17
Spring Westfield 37, Houston Strake Jesuit 10
Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7
Spur 68, Petersburg 20
Stamford 38, Hamlin 6
Stanton 21, San Angelo Grape Creek 7
Stephenville 51, Sweetwater 14
Sterling City 56, Garden City 42
Stratford 29, Spearman 22
Strawn 50, White Deer 8
Sunray 30, Sanford-Fritch 22
Tatum 68, Center 26
Taylor 32, Robinson 13
Terrell 45, Carrollton Smith 9
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 57, Nashville, Ark. 0
Texarkana Texas 24, Tyler 10
The Woodlands Christian 62, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13
Thorndale 27, Dawson 0
Thrall 40, Iola 6
Timpson 61, Frankston 0
Tomball 40, Willis 27
Tomball Memorial 54, Aldine Nimitz 10
Tulia 32, Floydada 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Ballinger 7
Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36
Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17
Union, Okla. 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Universal City Randolph 42, Fort Worth YMLA 7
Valley Mills 41, Milano 0
Van 45, Palestine 16
Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15
Vanderbilt Industrial 50, Ganado 32
Vidor 51, Silsbee 48
WF City View 26, Frederick, Okla. 20, OT
WF Rider 38, Dumas 18
Waco Connally 57, Waxahachie Life 6
Waco La Vega 51, Jordan 21
Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Waco Methodist 20
Waco Reicher 36, Hubbard 7
Wall 28, Eastland 21
Wallis Brazos 23, Anderson-Shiro 8
Waskom 45, Garrison 0
Water Valley 60, Robert Lee 0
Waxahachie 28, Garland Rowlett 22, OT
West 48, Lexington 7
West Columbia 41, Victoria East 32
West Mesquite 34, Waco 17
White Oak 20, Harleton 16
Whiteface 72, Lorenzo 24
Whitesboro 41, Bells 34
Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 50
Wimberley 20, Fischer Canyon Lake 3
Windthorst 22, Henrietta 15
Winnsboro 39, Omaha Pewitt 25
Wolfforth Frenship 28, Lubbock Coronado 26
Wortham 42, Itasca 0
Yoakum 53, Palacios 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arp vs. Hughes Springs, ccd.
Bishop vs. Hebbronville, ccd.
Colorado City vs. Albany, ccd.
Cushing vs. High Island, ccd.
Dallas Carter vs. Arlington Seguin, ccd.
Dallas Greenhill vs. Dallas Episcopal, ccd.
FW Lake Country vs. McKinney Christian, ccd.
FW Temple Christian vs. Dallas Covenant, ccd.
Garland Naaman Forest vs. Frisco, ccd.
Huntington vs. Warren, ccd.
Iraan vs. Munday, ccd.
Kemp vs. Palmer, ccd.
Lefors vs. Kress, ccd.
Luling vs. Columbus, ccd.
Mount Enterprise vs. Cayuga, ccd.
North Dallas vs. Dallas Jefferson, ccd.
Northwest Eaton vs. Saginaw Boswell, ccd.
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland, ccd.
Venus vs. Dallas Pinkston, ccd.
WF Hirschi vs. Carrollton Ranchview, ccd.
Weslaco East vs. Weslaco, ccd.
THURSDAY
Alief Taylor 31, Aldine Davis 0
Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7
Austin LBJ 28, Manor 7
Austin McCallum 14, Austin Anderson 13
Boerne Geneva 18, SA Holy Cross 15
Brownsville Porter 30, Rio Grande City La Grulla 2
Bryan Allen Academy 50, Bryan Christian Homeschool 34
Buda Johnson 69, Austin Crockett 6
Burleson 42, Abilene Wylie 3
Carthage 27, Crosby 24
Charlotte 34, Pettus 0
College Station 59, Hutto 11
Dallas Hillcrest 58, FW Polytechnic 6
Dallas Sunset 26, FW Carter-Riverside 20
Denton Guyer 46, Lewisville Hebron 17
EP Andress 42, EP Chapin 13
EP Bel Air 21, EP Socorro 6
EP Irvin 49, EP Hanks 27
Edinburg Economedes 17, PSJA Southwest 7
Edinburg North 40, PSJA Memorial 14
Euless Trinity 45, Arlington Lamar 27
FW Chisholm Trail 34, Wichita Falls 23
Fort Bend Clements 21, Rosenberg Terry 6
Fort Bend Marshall 68, Aldine Eisenhower 34
Fredericksburg 56, SA Houston 6
Frisco Liberty 50, Frisco Reedy 49
Frisco Lone Star 59, SA Cornerstone 14
Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, Arlington Houston 10
Gilmer 42, Gladewater 14
Grand Oaks 61, Aldine 0
Grayson Christian 48, Savoy 0
Hedley 45, Chillicothe 0
Hereford 13, Amarillo Caprock 7
Houston King 53, Cypress Falls 0
Houston Stratford 34, Alvin 6
Humble Atascocita 48, Klein Collins 7
Irving MacArthur 50, Dallas Adamson 3
Jayton 46, Knox City 30
Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Azle 41
Kingsville King 28, Robstown 7
Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 12
Klein Oak 41, Spring Dekaney 6
Lamesa Klondike 55, Sanderson 6
Lazbuddie 19, Hart 12
Leander Rouse 44, Burnet 7
Lubbock Monterey 32, Odessa 27
Matador Motley County 46, Westbrook 30
Maud 40, Hawkins 19
McLean 36, Amarillo San Jacinto 30
Mission 13, Mission Memorial 12
New London West Rusk 38, East Chambers 14
North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0
Paducah 61, Miami 14
Pasadena Rayburn 41, Wisdom 0
Prosper 34, South Grand Prairie 19
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Mesquite Poteet 13
Rio Hondo 65, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Rockwall-Heath 56, Keller Timber Creek 49
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 45, Killeen 14
Round Rock Stony Point 69, Copperas Cove 27
Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30
SA Burbank 17, Pearsall 7
SA Madison 14, Schertz Clemens 5
SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Northside O’Connor 7
SA Northside Clark 28, San Antonio Harlan 14
SA Southside 62, Brownsville Lopez 14
SA Veterans Memorial 55, Del Rio 20
Santa Gertrudis Academy 46, West 0
Seagoville 48, Carrollton Turner 0
Shamrock 42, Crosbyton 13
Sharyland Pioneer 14, PSJA 12
Southlake Carroll 45, Dallas Highland Park 21
Taft 45, Woodsboro 7
Texas City 35, Clear Brook 32
The Woodlands 48, Houston Langham Creek 42
Turkey Valley 33, Ira 32
Tyler Heat 60, Apple Springs 20
Wildorado 58, Darrouzett 0
Woodson 56, Abilene Texas Leadership 6