Texas high school football scores for Oct. 8
Texas high school football scores for Oct. 8

BRAZOS VALLEY

Bryan 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15

College Station 56, Lufkin 7

Montgomery 38, Rudder 13

Brenham 31, Bastrop 10

Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18

Smithville 50, Navasota 28

Rockdale 34, Caldwell 30

Little River Academy 32, Cameron 28

Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6

Franklin 56, Rogers 7

Normangee 55, Leon 0

Centerville 38, Alto 16

Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Bremond 54, Frost 12

Granger 35, Milano 7

Iola 20, Bartlett 12

Burton 34, Somerville 6

Calvert 1, Penelope 0 (forfeit)

CLASS 6A

Allen 71, Little Elm 29

Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22

Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24

Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0

Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 7

Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0

Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15

Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 28

Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10

Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35

Conroe 44, Conroe Oak Ridge 41

Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0

Copperas Cove 56, Killeen 33

Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20

Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0

De Soto 72, Waco 6

Del Valle 76, Austin Akins 21

Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14

Duncanville 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21

Edinburg Vela 51, PSJA 13

EP Franklin 40, El Paso Eastlake 16

Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 7

Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33

Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3

Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17

Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21

Houston Lamar 51, Houston Bellaire 7

Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 15

Humble Atascocita 30, Humble Summer Creek 24

Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6

Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18

Killeen Harker Heights 57, Belton 21

Klein 35, Tomball Memorial 28

La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21

Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3

Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14

League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13

Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13

Lewisville 33, Lewisville Flower Mound 24

Lewisville Hebron 24, Plano 21

Lewisville Marcus 39, Coppell 37, 2OT

Mansfield 24, Hewitt Midway 6

Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16

McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20

McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17

Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0

Mission 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20

Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21

Odessa Permian 48, Odessa 29

Pasadena South Houston 41, Pasadena Memorial 14

Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 6

Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Taylor 23

Plano East 31, Plano West 14

Prosper 31, McKinney 14

Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28

Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21

Round Rock Stony Point 41, Round Rock Westwood 17

SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21

SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34

SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0

SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21

San Marcos 62, Buda Hays 49

Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0

Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Central 7

Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14

The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21

CLASS 5A

Aledo 55, Joshua 0

Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Azle 38, Crowley 21

Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0

Brenham 31, Bastrop 10

Burleson 44, Cleburne 14

Canutillo 28, EP Parkland 14

Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14

Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0

CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC Miller 48, Alice 44

College Station 56, Lufkin 7

Colleyville Heritage 48, Red Oak 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 27, CC Moody 14

Corsicana 20, Greenville 14

Crosby 67, Humble Kingwood Park 13

Dallas Highland Park 21, Longview 16

Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Spruce 46, Dallas Adamson 7

Dayton 41, Santa Fe 0

Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17

Edcouch-Elsa 42, Sharyland Pioneer 21

Ennis 42, North Forney 13

EP Andress 48, EP Bel Air 42

EP Austin 27, EP Burges 14

EP Bowie 35, EP Irvin 28

EP Chapin 56, Clint Horizon 52

EP Jefferson 55, El Paso 0

EP Riverside 65, San Elizario 7

EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 14

Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 28

Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7

Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0

Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7

Frisco 59, Princeton 21

Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Centennial 22

Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16

Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9

Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0

Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 27

Kaufman 28, Terrell 21

Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43

Lancaster 41, Dallas Molina 17

Lindale 28, Henderson 21

Longview Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7

Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27

Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 6

Magnolia 42, Waller 6

Manor 45, Pflugerville 12

Mansfield Legacy 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21

Mansfield Timberview 76, Waco University 0

Manvel 49, Angleton 10

McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21

Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7

Mission Sharyland 28, Mercedes 21

Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14

Pflugerville Weiss 70, Leander 24

Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun 36, Beeville Jones 7

Port Neches-Groves 49, Barbers Hill 35

Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10

Rosenberg Lamar 33, Huntsville 30

SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29

SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21

SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0

Saginaw Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 9

Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3

Texarkana Texas 27, Marshall 12

Texas City 14, Nederland 2

Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18

Victoria East 34, CC King 3

Vidor 30, Splendora 20

WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 35, Waxahachie Life 14

Argyle 42, Anna 21

Bandera 21, Crystal City 14

Bellville 72, Wharton 0

Boerne 39, Pleasanton 31, OT

Borger 31, Levelland 17

Bridge City 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20

Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0

Canyon 28, Andrews 26

Carrizo Springs 33, Devine 26

Carthage 64, Center 18

Celina 49, Aubrey 14

China Spring 74, Jarrell 0

Cuero 56, La Grange 21

Dallas Carter 42, Dallas Lincoln 6

Dallas Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14

Dallas Roosevelt 18, Dallas Pinkston 6

Decatur 63, Gainesville 0

Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0

El Campo 49, Stafford 7

Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17

Fredericksburg 33, Burnet 21

Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15

FW Dunbar 49, FW Castleberry 11

Geronimo Navarro 69, Manor New Tech 0

Gilmer 56, Longview Spring Hill 15

Glen Rose 41, Godley 24

Graham 30, Bridgeport 14

Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20

Hillsboro 48, Venus 2

Hondo 56, Pearsall 13

Ingleside 37, CC West Oso 20

Jasper 7, Rusk 0

Kilgore 46, Mabank 26

La Feria 56, Zapata 29

La Vernia 56, Uvalde 14

Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19

Lampasas 70, Taylor 20

Liberty Hill 45, Austin McCallum 16

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39, Huffman Hargrave 31

Llano 34, Comfort 0

Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10

Lumberton 46, Livingston 14

Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18

Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17

Midlothian Heritage 43, Brownwood 25

Palestine 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 27

Pampa 58, Big Spring 7

Paris 62, Carrollton Ranchview 28

Paris North Lamar 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Poteet 27, Jourdanton 25

Quinlan Ford 68, Farmersville 27

Raymondville 54, Robstown 6

Rockport-Fulton 63, Rio Hondo 21

Salado 42, Gatesville 6

Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0

Sinton 61, Port Isabel 6

Smithville 50, Navasota 28

Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7

Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7

Sweeny 28, La Marque 27

Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21, Pittsburg 14

Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7

West Columbia 56, Needville 35

West Orange-Stark 45, Silsbee 20

WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0

CLASS 3A

Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 20

Anson 41, Stamford 26

Anthony 71, Tornillo 7

Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14

Boyd 28, Ponder 21

Brady 55, Ballinger 41

Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29

Brock 42, Whitesboro 21

Buna 60, Hardin 38

Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13

Callisburg 51, Nocona 7

Canadian 62, Amarillo Highland Park 8

CC London 43, Progreso 0

Childress 70, Dimmitt 0

Cisco 54, Winters 6

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14

Coleman 47, De Leon 0

Columbus 56, Hitchcock 35

Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6

Crane 69, Odessa Compass 20

Daingerfield 58, Pattonville Prairiland 16

De Kalb 40, Redwater 6

Denver City 20, Lamesa 0

Dublin 26, Comanche 21

East Bernard 42, Wallis Brazos 6

East Chambers 24, Anahuac 10

Eastland 48, Millsap 27

Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8

El Maton Tidehaven 38, Altair Rice 21

Florence 39, Clifton 30

Franklin 56, Rogers 7

Ganado 55, Weimar 7

Gladewater 28, Atlanta 8

Gladewater Sabine 31, Jefferson 7

Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27

Groesbeck 29, Fairfield 22

Gunter 55, Leonard 12

Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0

Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6

Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14

Johnson City 30, Ozona 13

Karnes City 22, Dilley 0

Kirbyville 55, Cleveland Tarkington 13

Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14

Lago Vista 50, Luling 3

Lexington 69, Riesel 24

Lubbock Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2

Lyford 39, Santa Gertrudis Academy 22

Malakoff 62, Eustace 0

Marion 50, Cotulla 14

Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7

Natalia 28, George West 12

New London West Rusk 28, Arp 12

Newton 51, New Waverly 24

Odem 56, Banquete 0

Omaha Pewitt 61, Paris Chisum 36

Orangefield 34, Liberty 13

Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21

Poth 21, Stockdale 0

Queen City 38, Ore City 3

San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14

San Diego 28, Bishop 20

Slaton 27, Kermit 26

Tatum 45, New Boston 0

Troup 47, Winona 0

Troy 48, McGregor 28

Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7

Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7

Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14

Van Vleck 21, Danbury 18

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Orange Grove 20

Yoakum 33, Boling 13

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 45, Runge 7

Albany 83, Meridian 7

Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0

Archer City 42, Quanah 20

Baird 72, Santa Anna 24

Beckville 63, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Ben Bolt 7, Santa Maria 0

Bovina 6, Sudan 0

Bremond 54, Frost 12

Bruni 52, La Pryor 0

Cayuga 39, Axtell 28

Centerville 38, Alto 16

Clarendon 58, Memphis 6

Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27

Crawford 33, Hamilton 14

D’Hanis 60, Benavides 0

Dawson 28, Kerens 7

Deweyville 40, Hull-Daisetta 14

Eldorado 64, Miles 14

Evadale 53, High Island 7

Falls City 50, Yorktown 12

Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12

Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7

Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6

Granger 35, Milano 7

Grapeland 56, Groveton 7

Gruver 27, Vega 26

Harper 22, Brackett 16

Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 30

Hawley 43, Haskell 0

Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Hico 14, Cross Plains 6

Holland 50, Moody 7

Iola 20, Bartlett 12

Italy 23, Marlin 21

Joaquin 46, San Augustine 21

La Villa 42, Premont 14

Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32

Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7

Louise 29, Woodsboro 6

Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6

Mart 56, Chilton 6

Mason 54, Center Point 0

Menard 7, Junction 6

Muenster 77, Era 20

New Deal 48, Hale Center 8

Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0

Olney 53, Munday 6

Panhandle 42, Olton 20

Petrolia 42, Chico 18

Price Carlisle 32, Frankston 22

Ralls 68, Hamlin 0

Refugio 72, Bloomington 0

Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6

Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6

Seymour 41, Electra 7

Simms Bowie 52, Clarksville 20

Sundown 7, Post 0

Sunray 54, Booker 18

Tenaha 34, Pineland West Sabine 20

Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7

Three Rivers 41, Freer 7

Timpson 51, Garrison 0

Tioga 32, Trenton 13

Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6

Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6

Wellington 44, Shamrock 14

Wink 33, Seagraves 21

Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21

CLASS A

Abbott 58, Lometa 12

Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20

Anton 56, Whitharral 51

Aquilla 56, Eagle Christian 0

Avalon 64, Covington 14

Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20

Cherokee 92, Mullin 42

Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62

Forestburg 39, Woodson 27

Gordon 58, Evant 12

Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Dell City 8

Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6

Ira 54, Roby 8

Iredell 52, Kopperl 6

Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6

Knox City 72, Paducah 56

Loraine 62, Trent 0

Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12

Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22

Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8

Milford 78, Bynum 71

Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0

New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25

O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44

Ranger 52, Zephyr 16

Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38

Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8

Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18

Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6

Spur 68, Crowell 60

Sterling City 50, Bronte 0

Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6

Water Valley 78, Mertzon Irion County 32

Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0

White Deer 83, Claude 38

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 61, Beaumont Kelly 23

Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

CC John Paul 66, SA St. Anthony’s 18

Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20

Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21

Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Plano Prestonwood 10

Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10

EP Cathedral 68, Chaparral, N.M. 0

Fredericksburg Heritage 69, Spring Branch Living Rock 32

FW All Saints 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 31

FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6

FW Lake Country 27, Weatherford Christian 0

FW Nolan 78, Plano John Paul II 2

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas 23

Houston Lutheran South 64, Frassati Catholic 7

Houston Second Baptist 44, Victoria St. Joseph 0

Houston St. John’s 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0

Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7

John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7

Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18

Lucas Christian 52, Irving The Highlands 6

Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20

SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7

SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26

Shiner St. Paul 24, SA Holy Cross 22

OTHER

Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 67, Quitman 0

Buckholts def. CenTex Homeschool , forfeit

Calvert def. Penelope , forfeit

Central-El Centro , Calif. 36, EP Del Valle 28

Dallas Christian def. Dallas Bishop Dunne , forfeit

Decatur Victory Christian 58, Dallas Academy 57

EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0

Fort Bend Christian 53, The Woodlands Christian 14

Fort Worth Christian 67, Frisco Legacy Christian 21

Fort Worth THESA 58, Melissa CHANT 12

FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8

Hedley def. Darrouzett , forfeit

Jersey Village 39, Cypress Fairbanks 30

Kress def. Lorenzo , forfeit

Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22

Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3

Midland Legacy 68, Wolfforth Frenship 28

Rio Grande City La Grulla 18, Hidalgo 16

San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Jay 7

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10

San Marcos Baptist Academy 62, Buda Hays 49

Tribe Consolidated 54, SA Brooks 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 83, Waco Vanguard 36

Waco Methodist 39, Haslet Heritage 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.

Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

