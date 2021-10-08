Texas high school football scores for Oct. 8

BRAZOS VALLEY
Bryan 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15
College Station 56, Lufkin 7
Montgomery 38, Rudder 13
Brenham 31, Bastrop 10
Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18
Smithville 50, Navasota 28
Rockdale 34, Caldwell 30
Little River Academy 32, Cameron 28
Hemphill 22, Anderson-Shiro 6
Franklin 56, Rogers 7
Normangee 55, Leon 0
Centerville 38, Alto 16
Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7
Bremond 54, Frost 12
Granger 35, Milano 7
Iola 20, Bartlett 12
Burton 34, Somerville 6
Calvert 1, Penelope 0 (forfeit)
CLASS 6A
Allen 71, Little Elm 29
Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22
Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24
Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0
Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 7
Austin Westlake 35, Austin Bowie 0
Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15
Byron Nelson 49, Keller Timber Creek 28
Cedar Hill 14, Waxahachie 10
Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35
Conroe 44, Conroe Oak Ridge 41
Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0
Copperas Cove 56, Killeen 33
Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20
Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0
De Soto 72, Waco 6
Del Valle 76, Austin Akins 21
Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14
Duncanville 59, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21
Edinburg Vela 51, PSJA 13
EP Franklin 40, El Paso Eastlake 16
Euless Trinity 42, North Crowley 7
Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33
Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3
Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17
Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21
Houston Lamar 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 15
Humble Atascocita 30, Humble Summer Creek 24
Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6
Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18
Killeen Harker Heights 57, Belton 21
Klein 35, Tomball Memorial 28
La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21
Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3
Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14
League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13
Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13
Lewisville 33, Lewisville Flower Mound 24
Lewisville Hebron 24, Plano 21
Lewisville Marcus 39, Coppell 37, 2OT
Mansfield 24, Hewitt Midway 6
Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16
McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20
McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17
Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0
Mission 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20
Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21
Odessa Permian 48, Odessa 29
Pasadena South Houston 41, Pasadena Memorial 14
Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 6
Pearland Dawson 40, Alief Taylor 23
Plano East 31, Plano West 14
Prosper 31, McKinney 14
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21
Round Rock Stony Point 41, Round Rock Westwood 17
SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21
SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34
SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0
SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21
San Marcos 62, Buda Hays 49
Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0
Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Central 7
Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14
The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21
CLASS 5A
Aledo 55, Joshua 0
Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Azle 38, Crowley 21
Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0
Burleson 44, Cleburne 14
Canutillo 28, EP Parkland 14
Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14
Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0
CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC Miller 48, Alice 44
Colleyville Heritage 48, Red Oak 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 27, CC Moody 14
Corsicana 20, Greenville 14
Crosby 67, Humble Kingwood Park 13
Dallas Highland Park 21, Longview 16
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Spruce 46, Dallas Adamson 7
Dayton 41, Santa Fe 0
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
Edcouch-Elsa 42, Sharyland Pioneer 21
Ennis 42, North Forney 13
EP Andress 48, EP Bel Air 42
EP Austin 27, EP Burges 14
EP Bowie 35, EP Irvin 28
EP Chapin 56, Clint Horizon 52
EP Jefferson 55, El Paso 0
EP Riverside 65, San Elizario 7
EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 14
Everman 42, Arlington Seguin 28
Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7
Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0
Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7
Frisco 59, Princeton 21
Frisco Heritage 38, Frisco Centennial 22
Frisco Liberty 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16
Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9
Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0
Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 27
Kaufman 28, Terrell 21
Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43
Lancaster 41, Dallas Molina 17
Lindale 28, Henderson 21
Longview Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7
Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27
Lubbock Coronado 49, Lubbock 6
Magnolia 42, Waller 6
Manor 45, Pflugerville 12
Mansfield Legacy 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21
Mansfield Timberview 76, Waco University 0
Manvel 49, Angleton 10
McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21
Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7
Mission Sharyland 28, Mercedes 21
Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14
Pflugerville Weiss 70, Leander 24
Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 36, Beeville Jones 7
Port Neches-Groves 49, Barbers Hill 35
Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10
Rosenberg Lamar 33, Huntsville 30
SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29
SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21
SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0
Saginaw Boswell 63, FW Chisholm Trail 9
Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3
Texarkana Texas 27, Marshall 12
Texas City 14, Nederland 2
Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18
Victoria East 34, CC King 3
Vidor 30, Splendora 20
WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 35, Waxahachie Life 14
Argyle 42, Anna 21
Bandera 21, Crystal City 14
Bellville 72, Wharton 0
Boerne 39, Pleasanton 31, OT
Borger 31, Levelland 17
Bridge City 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0
Canyon 28, Andrews 26
Carrizo Springs 33, Devine 26
Carthage 64, Center 18
Celina 49, Aubrey 14
China Spring 74, Jarrell 0
Cuero 56, La Grange 21
Dallas Carter 42, Dallas Lincoln 6
Dallas Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14
Dallas Roosevelt 18, Dallas Pinkston 6
Decatur 63, Gainesville 0
Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0
El Campo 49, Stafford 7
Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17
Fredericksburg 33, Burnet 21
Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15
FW Dunbar 49, FW Castleberry 11
Geronimo Navarro 69, Manor New Tech 0
Gilmer 56, Longview Spring Hill 15
Glen Rose 41, Godley 24
Graham 30, Bridgeport 14
Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20
Hillsboro 48, Venus 2
Hondo 56, Pearsall 13
Ingleside 37, CC West Oso 20
Jasper 7, Rusk 0
Kilgore 46, Mabank 26
La Feria 56, Zapata 29
La Vernia 56, Uvalde 14
Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19
Lampasas 70, Taylor 20
Liberty Hill 45, Austin McCallum 16
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 39, Huffman Hargrave 31
Llano 34, Comfort 0
Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10
Lumberton 46, Livingston 14
Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17
Midlothian Heritage 43, Brownwood 25
Palestine 30, Tyler Chapel Hill 27
Pampa 58, Big Spring 7
Paris 62, Carrollton Ranchview 28
Paris North Lamar 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Poteet 27, Jourdanton 25
Quinlan Ford 68, Farmersville 27
Raymondville 54, Robstown 6
Rockport-Fulton 63, Rio Hondo 21
Salado 42, Gatesville 6
Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0
Sinton 61, Port Isabel 6
Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7
Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7
Sweeny 28, La Marque 27
Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21, Pittsburg 14
Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7
West Columbia 56, Needville 35
West Orange-Stark 45, Silsbee 20
WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0
CLASS 3A
Amarillo River Road 41, Littlefield 20
Anson 41, Stamford 26
Anthony 71, Tornillo 7
Bells 52, Blue Ridge 14
Boyd 28, Ponder 21
Brady 55, Ballinger 41
Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29
Brock 42, Whitesboro 21
Buna 60, Hardin 38
Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13
Callisburg 51, Nocona 7
Canadian 62, Amarillo Highland Park 8
CC London 43, Progreso 0
Childress 70, Dimmitt 0
Cisco 54, Winters 6
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14
Coleman 47, De Leon 0
Columbus 56, Hitchcock 35
Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6
Crane 69, Odessa Compass 20
Daingerfield 58, Pattonville Prairiland 16
De Kalb 40, Redwater 6
Denver City 20, Lamesa 0
Dublin 26, Comanche 21
East Bernard 42, Wallis Brazos 6
East Chambers 24, Anahuac 10
Eastland 48, Millsap 27
Edna 51, Aransas Pass 8
El Maton Tidehaven 38, Altair Rice 21
Florence 39, Clifton 30
Ganado 55, Weimar 7
Gladewater 28, Atlanta 8
Gladewater Sabine 31, Jefferson 7
Grandview 54, Dallas Madison 27
Groesbeck 29, Fairfield 22
Gunter 55, Leonard 12
Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0
Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14
Johnson City 30, Ozona 13
Karnes City 22, Dilley 0
Kirbyville 55, Cleveland Tarkington 13
Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14
Lago Vista 50, Luling 3
Lexington 69, Riesel 24
Lubbock Roosevelt 54, Stanton 2
Lyford 39, Santa Gertrudis Academy 22
Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
Marion 50, Cotulla 14
Mount Vernon 49, Mineola 7
Natalia 28, George West 12
New London West Rusk 28, Arp 12
Newton 51, New Waverly 24
Odem 56, Banquete 0
Omaha Pewitt 61, Paris Chisum 36
Orangefield 34, Liberty 13
Pilot Point 35, Paradise 21
Poth 21, Stockdale 0
Queen City 38, Ore City 3
San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14
San Diego 28, Bishop 20
Slaton 27, Kermit 26
Tatum 45, New Boston 0
Troup 47, Winona 0
Troy 48, McGregor 28
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7
Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7
Van Alstyne 43, Krum 14
Van Vleck 21, Danbury 18
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Orange Grove 20
Yoakum 33, Boling 13
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 45, Runge 7
Albany 83, Meridian 7
Alvord 65, Tom Bean 0
Archer City 42, Quanah 20
Baird 72, Santa Anna 24
Beckville 63, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Ben Bolt 7, Santa Maria 0
Bovina 6, Sudan 0
Bruni 52, La Pryor 0
Cayuga 39, Axtell 28
Clarendon 58, Memphis 6
Collinsville 56, Lindsay 27
Crawford 33, Hamilton 14
D’Hanis 60, Benavides 0
Dawson 28, Kerens 7
Deweyville 40, Hull-Daisetta 14
Eldorado 64, Miles 14
Evadale 53, High Island 7
Falls City 50, Yorktown 12
Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12
Flatonia 33, Schulenburg 7
Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6
Grapeland 56, Groveton 7
Gruver 27, Vega 26
Harper 22, Brackett 16
Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 30
Hawley 43, Haskell 0
Hico 14, Cross Plains 6
Holland 50, Moody 7
Italy 23, Marlin 21
Joaquin 46, San Augustine 21
La Villa 42, Premont 14
Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32
Lockney 40, Crosbyton 7
Louise 29, Woodsboro 6
Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6
Mart 56, Chilton 6
Mason 54, Center Point 0
Menard 7, Junction 6
Muenster 77, Era 20
New Deal 48, Hale Center 8
Olney 53, Munday 6
Panhandle 42, Olton 20
Petrolia 42, Chico 18
Price Carlisle 32, Frankston 22
Ralls 68, Hamlin 0
Refugio 72, Bloomington 0
Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6
Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6
Seymour 41, Electra 7
Simms Bowie 52, Clarksville 20
Sundown 7, Post 0
Sunray 54, Booker 18
Tenaha 34, Pineland West Sabine 20
Thorndale 23, Rosebud-Lott 7
Three Rivers 41, Freer 7
Timpson 51, Garrison 0
Tioga 32, Trenton 13
Valley Mills 30, Rio Vista 6
Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6
Wellington 44, Shamrock 14
Wink 33, Seagraves 21
Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21
CLASS A
Abbott 58, Lometa 12
Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20
Anton 56, Whitharral 51
Aquilla 56, Eagle Christian 0
Avalon 64, Covington 14
Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20
Cherokee 92, Mullin 42
Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62
Forestburg 39, Woodson 27
Gordon 58, Evant 12
Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Dell City 8
Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6
Ira 54, Roby 8
Iredell 52, Kopperl 6
Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6
Knox City 72, Paducah 56
Loraine 62, Trent 0
Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12
Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22
Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8
Milford 78, Bynum 71
Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0
New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25
O’Donnell 72, Whiteface 44
Ranger 52, Zephyr 16
Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38
Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8
Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18
Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6
Spur 68, Crowell 60
Sterling City 50, Bronte 0
Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6
Water Valley 78, Mertzon Irion County 32
Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0
White Deer 83, Claude 38
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 61, Beaumont Kelly 23
Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
CC John Paul 66, SA St. Anthony’s 18
Colleyville Covenant 41, Lubbock Christian 20
Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21
Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Plano Prestonwood 10
Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10
EP Cathedral 68, Chaparral, N.M. 0
Fredericksburg Heritage 69, Spring Branch Living Rock 32
FW All Saints 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 31
FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6
FW Lake Country 27, Weatherford Christian 0
FW Nolan 78, Plano John Paul II 2
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas 23
Houston Lutheran South 64, Frassati Catholic 7
Houston Second Baptist 44, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Houston St. John’s 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0
Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7
John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7
Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18
Lucas Christian 52, Irving The Highlands 6
Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20
SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7
SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26
Shiner St. Paul 24, SA Holy Cross 22
OTHER
Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 67, Quitman 0
Buckholts def. CenTex Homeschool , forfeit
Calvert def. Penelope , forfeit
Central-El Centro , Calif. 36, EP Del Valle 28
Dallas Christian def. Dallas Bishop Dunne , forfeit
Decatur Victory Christian 58, Dallas Academy 57
EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0
Fort Bend Christian 53, The Woodlands Christian 14
Fort Worth Christian 67, Frisco Legacy Christian 21
Fort Worth THESA 58, Melissa CHANT 12
FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8
Hedley def. Darrouzett , forfeit
Jersey Village 39, Cypress Fairbanks 30
Kress def. Lorenzo , forfeit
Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22
Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3
Midland Legacy 68, Wolfforth Frenship 28
Rio Grande City La Grulla 18, Hidalgo 16
San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Jay 7
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10
San Marcos Baptist Academy 62, Buda Hays 49
Tribe Consolidated 54, SA Brooks 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 83, Waco Vanguard 36
Waco Methodist 39, Haslet Heritage 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.
Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/