Texas high school football scores for Oct. 22
agate

BRAZOS VALLEY

Bryan 45, Copperas Cove 13

College Station 70, Caney Creek 0

A&M Consolidated 27, Fulshear 6

Brenham 45, Elgin 13

Madisonville 52, Center 40

Cuero 55, Navasota 14

Lorena 42, Cameron 20

Little River-Academy 21, Rockdale 14

Troy 21, Caldwell 20

Kountz 17, Anderson-Shiro 6

Franklin 77, Buffalo 3

Lexington 47, Florence 10

Centerville 67, Grapeland 8

Groveton 30, Leon 26

Alto 56, Normangee 23

Bremond 43, Hubbard 35 (OT)

Snook 56, Bartlett 8

Milano 35, Iola 22

Burton 28, Granger 22

Calvert 42, Chester 28

Cypress Christian 41, Brazos Christian 35

CLASS 6A

Abilene 42, Odessa 7

Allen 35, McKinney 14

Amarillo Tascosa 60, Lubbock Monterey 18

Arlington Lamar 38, Arlington Houston 28

Austin Vandegrift 70, Round Rock Westwood 3

Austin Westlake 55, Austin Akins 6

Buda Hays 52, Austin High 3

Cibolo Steele 56, SA South San Antonio 6

Converse Judson 33, Smithson Valley 32

Cypress Fairbanks 20, Houston Memorial 0

Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Park 37

Dallas Jesuit 37, Richardson Berkner 0

Dallas White 52, Carrollton Smith 7

De Soto 62, Hewitt Midway 10

Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0

Del Rio 28, Laredo Alexander 7

Denton Guyer 35, McKinney Boyd 10

Dickinson 42, Clear Brook 20

Duncanville 58, Cedar Hill 7

Edinburg North 20, Edinburg 12

Euless Trinity 49, Weatherford 21

Fort Bend Clements 47, Fort Bend Austin 21

Galena Park North Shore 17, Houston King 0

Garland 61, North Garland 24

Garland Sachse 60, South Garland 17

Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Bowie 40

Harlingen South 38, Brownsville Rivera 3

Houston Westbury 16, Houston Bellaire 14

Hurst Bell 40, FW Paschal 6

Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson 21

Justin Northwest 66, Granbury 14

Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Taylor 20

Keller Fossil Ridge 36, Keller 35

Killeen Harker Heights 52, Killeen 17

Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 21

Laredo Johnson 23, Laredo Nixon 14

Laredo United South 39, Eagle Pass 34

League City Clear Creek 54, Houston Clear Lake 35

Leander Rouse 38, Georgetown East View 21

Lewisville 38, Coppell 15

Lewisville Marcus 28, Lewisville Hebron 14

Los Fresnos 36, Harlingen 28, OT

Mansfield Lake Ridge 59, Waco 13

Mansfield Summit 35, Red Oak 2

McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Porter 7

New Braunfels 31, SA East Central 20

North Crowley 69, FW Chisholm Trail 0

Odessa Permian 21, San Angelo Central 7

Pearland 56, Alief Hastings 6

Pearland Dawson 35, Alvin 21

Plano 28, Plano East 14

Plano West 42, Lewisville Flower Mound 35

Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 17

Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Irving Nimitz 0

Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 20

Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21

Round Rock 49, Round Rock Stony Point 7

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26, Round Rock McNeil 0

SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 10

SA Northside Brennan 69, SA Northside Jay 6

SA Northside Clark 49, Lee 0

SA Reagan 35, SA Roosevelt 7

San Benito 56, Donna North 0

South Grand Prairie 34, Arlington 27

Spring Westfield 55, Spring Dekaney 0

Temple 60, Killeen Shoemaker 15

The Woodlands 49, Grand Oaks 20

The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe 14

Waxahachie 43, Mansfield 25

Weslaco 46, Brownsville Hanna 6

Wylie 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 16, Canyon Randall 13

Aledo 65, Waco University 14

Angleton 26, Richmond Foster 25

Barbers Hill 66, Nederland 28

Bastrop 17, Pflugerville Connally 15

Burleson 62, Everman 28

Burleson Centennial 41, N. Richland Hills Richland 14

Canutillo 54, EP Hanks 10

Carrollton Creekview 19, FW Polytechnic 13

Castroville Medina Valley 21, Lockhart 20

CC Flour Bluff 52, CC Carroll 13

Cleburne 28, Joshua 14

Clint Horizon 42, EP Ysleta 7

Colleyville Heritage 61, N. Richland Hills Birdville 26

Crosby 69, Port Neches-Groves 28

Dallas Adams 54, Dallas Sunset 7

Dallas Highland Park 42, Tyler 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Adamson 0

Dallas Spruce 57, Dallas Jefferson 0

Denison 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 24

Denton Ryan 55, Frisco Heritage 14

Dripping Springs 52, SA Harlandale 14

Ennis 31, Forney 7

EP Andress 54, EP Irvin 7

EP Austin 30, El Paso 6

EP Chapin 69, EP Bel Air 27

EP Del Valle 33, EP El Dorado 23

EP Eastwood 84, EP Socorro 20

EP Riverside 70, Clint Mountain View 0

Floresville 49, Kerrville Tivy 34

Friendswood 62, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Frisco Liberty 50, Princeton 28

Frisco Lone Star 68, Frisco Centennial 13

Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Reedy 28

FW North Side 53, FW Trimble Tech 6

FW Wyatt 14, FW Southwest 10

Georgetown 51, Leander 13

Grapevine 68, FW South Hills 0

Gregory-Portland 20, Victoria East 17

Humble Kingwood Park 46, Santa Fe 3

Hutto 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Lancaster 49, Dallas Wilson 20

Leander Glenn 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

Lubbock Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 21

Lubbock Coronado 49, Amarillo Caprock 14

Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15

Lufkin 27, Cleveland 16

Magnolia West 49, New Caney Porter 7

Mansfield Timberview 56, Arlington Seguin 23

Marble Falls 76, Austin Navarro 0

Marshall 24, Mount Pleasant 21

McKinney North 50, Sherman 28

Mercedes 21, Mission Memorial 20

Mesquite Poteet 41, Seagoville 16

Midlothian 42, Mansfield Legacy 20

Mission Sharyland 48, PSJA Memorial 0

Montgomery 41, Rosenberg Lamar 24

Pflugerville Weiss 44, Manor 19

Royse City 65, Crandall 63

SA Alamo Heights 21, Boerne-Champion 17

SA Kennedy 27, SA Highlands 24

SA McCollum 43, Kyle Lehman 13

SA Memorial 45, SA Houston 42

SA Southwest 21, Laredo Martin 0

SA Veterans Memorial 62, New Braunfels Canyon 46

Saginaw Boswell 38, Haltom 20

Sharyland Pioneer 40, PSJA Southwest 7

Texarkana Texas 42, Jacksonville 9

Texas City 35, Dayton 7

Victoria West 39, CC Moody 22

Vidor 40, Livingston 7

WF Rider 56, Plainview 20

Whitehouse 21, Longview Pine Tree 14

Willis 33, Conroe Oak Ridge 9

CLASS 4A

Argyle 56, Terrell 14

Beeville Jones 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

Bellville 42, Brookshire Royal 0

Big Spring 48, Andrews 19

Boerne 51, Somerset 21

Brownwood 56, Alvarado 35

Burnet 35, Taylor 21

Caddo Mills 30, Nevada Community 10

Canyon 75, Pampa 60

Carrizo Springs 60, Pearsall 3

Carthage 35, Rusk 14

Celina 41, Van Alstyne 12

China Spring 48, Salado 7

Dallas Carter 21, Wilmer-Hutchins 10

Devine 44, Bandera 22

Dumas 45, Hereford 0

El Campo 45, Bay City 12

Fabens 29, San Elizario 14

Farmersville 44, Wills Point 14

Fort Stockton 35, San Angelo Lake View 32

Fredericksburg 31, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Freeport Brazosport 49, Needville 28

Gatesville 37, Robinson 20

Gilmer 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7

Glen Rose 58, Venus 0

Graham 43, Vernon 9

Hillsboro 36, Ferris 29

Hondo 20, Crystal City 14

Houston Kashmere 67, Worthing 6

Huffman Hargrave 41, Splendora 7

Ingleside 52, Port Isabel 14

Iowa Park 35, Bridgeport 0

Jasper 28, Shepherd 0

Kennedale 70, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Kilgore 35, Henderson 34

La Feria 43, Kingsville King 14

La Grange 34, Gonzales 0

La Marque 31, Wharton 24

Lamesa 52, Kermit 3

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33, Lumberton 31

Llano 35, Blanco 0

Lubbock Estacado 31, Perryton 10

Melissa 70, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Midland Greenwood 41, Monahans 14

North Dallas 51, Dallas Pinkston 6

Palestine 46, Athens 29

Pittsburg 58, Paris North Lamar 0

Pleasanton 52, Uvalde 8

Poteet 35, Marion 21

Quinlan Ford 40, Sunnyvale 21

Rio Hondo 27, Raymondville 24

Rockport-Fulton 72, CC West Oso 34

Sanger 24, Krum 20

Sealy 65, Sweeny 33

Seminole 27, Borger 0

Silsbee 36, Hamshire-Fannett 35

Sinton 70, Robstown 6

Smithville 30, Giddings 17

Springtown 21, Decatur 0

Stafford 20, West Columbia 17

Stephenville 49, Waxahachie Life 6

Sweetwater 61, Pecos 37

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Longview Spring Hill 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 50, Mabank 22

Van 56, Bullard 7

Waco Connally 73, Jarrell 29

Waco La Vega 40, Midlothian Heritage 28

West Orange-Stark 73, Liberty 7

WF Hirschi 54, Gainesville 12

Wimberley 27, Geronimo Navarro 0

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 15, Bogata Rivercrest 14

Anahuac 32, Buna 12

Anthony 63, Odessa Compass 6

Ballinger 61, Ingram Moore 0

Bells 34, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7

Brady 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 27

Brock 55, Boyd 7

Brownfield 14, Slaton 6

Bushland 73, Dalhart 9

Callisburg 46, WF City View 6

Canadian 33, Friona 27

Childress 56, Tulia 21

Coahoma 55, Big Lake Reagan County 7

Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Palestine Westwood 13

Coleman 31, Cisco 7

Columbus 49, Hempstead 12

Comanche 49, Millsap 34

Cooper 28, Honey Grove 13

Crane 28, Alpine 21

Daingerfield 42, Omaha Pewitt 6

Danbury 33, Wallis Brazos 6

De Kalb 26, Hooks 20

Diboll 41, Crockett 0

Dublin 28, Merkel 20

Early 34, Clyde 15

East Bernard 43, Altair Rice 6

East Chambers 34, Kirbyville 17

Edgewood 61, Rice 0

Edna 47, Palacios 14

Elkhart 29, Trinity 28

Elysian Fields 55, Ore City 7

Eustace 29, Kemp 10

Ganado 35, Schulenburg 0

Gladewater 48, White Oak 14

Grand Saline 42, Troup 27

Grandview 55, Whitney 10

Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 14

Hallettsville 21, Yoakum 14

Hemphill 34, Warren 7

Henrietta 54, Valley View 7

Hitchcock 34, Boling 20

Hughes Springs 46, Queen City 12

Idalou 41, Stanton 6

Jacksboro 51, Eastland 48

Jourdanton 31, SA Cole 22

Karnes City 34, George West 14

Lago Vista 66, Comfort 20

Leonard 50, Lone Oak 14

Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Abernathy 56

Lyford 38, Bishop 20

Malakoff 49, Groesbeck 28

Maypearl 53, Dallas A+ Academy 6

Muleshoe 42, Amarillo River Road 38

New Boston 41, Atlanta 12

New London West Rusk 63, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 18

New Waverly 30, Corrigan-Camden 13

Odem 21, Skidmore-Tynan 7

Orangefield 23, Bridge City 14

Palmer 29, Blooming Grove 22

Pattonville Prairiland 38, Redwater 22

Pilot Point 65, Ponder 14

Poth 49, Nixon-Smiley 0

Rogers 47, Riesel 13

San Diego 42, Progreso 6

Santa Rosa 47, Monte Alto 6

Scurry-Rosser 35, Dallas Gateway 0

Shallowater 30, Denver City 7

Sonora 50, Bangs 25

Spearman 56, Dimmitt 0

Stockdale 22, Dilley 0

Taft 20, Banquete 13

Tatum 56, Jefferson 20

Teague 38, Fairfield 20

Tolar 49, Rio Vista 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Universal City Randolph 42, Cotulla 0

Van Vleck 49, El Maton Tidehaven 27

Wall 29, Breckenridge 26

Waskom 67, Harleton 0

Whitesboro 64, Bowie 7

Woodville 49, Hardin 0

CLASS 2A

Alvord 51, Trenton 17

Archer City 49, Munday 7

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 56, Prairie Lea 6

Bovina 15, Smyer 0

Bruceville-Eddy 45, Moody 28

Cayuga 27, Dawson 20

Celeste 27, Como-Pickton 11

Chilton 27, Wortham 6

Christoval 46, Eldorado 22

Clarendon 21, Wellington 20

Clarksville 49, Cumby 28

Colmesneil 40, Pineland West Sabine 28

Crawford 54, Bosqueville 14

Cross Plains 60, Meridian 12

Evadale 26, Deweyville 22

Falls City 59, Runge 0

Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0

Forsan 28, Haskell 0

Garrison 31, San Augustine 30

Goldthwaite 49, Winters 13

Harper 35, Center Point 9

Hawley 35, Anson 0

Holland 21, Rosebud-Lott 13

Hull-Daisetta 38, Burkeville 8

Italy 61, Axtell 6

Joaquin 36, Shelbyville 30

Kenedy 66, Bloomington 0

La Villa 46, Santa Maria 0

Leakey 78, McDade 34

Linden-Kildare 28, Big Sandy 21

Lindsay 55, Tom Bean 0

Lockney 40, Hamlin 15

Louise 42, Pettus 0

Lovelady 24, Mount Enterprise 0

Marlin 47, Kerens 0

Mart 78, Frost 0

Mason 26, Johnson City 21

Maud 36, Quinlan Boles 22

McCamey 61, Iraan 6

Miles 44, Menard 32

New Deal 49, Tahoka 0

Olney 49, Electra 14

Ozona 28, Brackett 14

Panhandle 56, Boys Ranch 14

Petrolia 41, Era 6

Post 42, Floydada 0

Refugio 55, Three Rivers 0

Roby 62, Aspermont 13

Rocksprings 24, Junction 20

Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8

Sabinal 46, La Pryor 0

San Saba 45, De Leon 14

Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46

Santo 34, Hico 14

Seagraves 34, Plains 26

Seymour 41, Quanah 28

Shiner 70, Weimar 0

Simms Bowie 28, Detroit 14

Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43

Stamford 22, Colorado City 14

Stratford 35, Gruver 0

Sudan 18, Ropesville Ropes 12, OT

Sundown 42, Hale Center 6

Tenaha 49, Cushing 6

Thrall 42, Thorndale 35, OT

Tioga 23, Collinsville 13

Valley Mills 56, Itasca 0

Vega 53, Booker 6

Wheeler 40, Memphis 13

Wink 76, Morton 13

CLASS A

Abbott 53, Coolidge 8

Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 7

Afton Patton Springs 59, Southland 44

Amherst 54, Cotton Center 7

Aquilla 54, Penelope 8

Avalon 70, Milford 24

Balmorhea 47, Sierra Blanca 0

Benjamin 54, Chillicothe 0

Blanket 70, Sidney 40

Blum 56, Bynum 52

Borden County 79, Whiteface 34

Bowie Gold-Burg 57, Trinidad 7

Crowell 32, Paducah 24

Fort Davis 56, Marfa 8

Garden City 68, TLC Midland 0

Gordon 70, Three Way 13

Groom 47, Hart 0

Hermleigh 73, Rotan 28

Jayton 64, Guthrie 16

Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 0

Knox City 52, Vernon Northside 0

Ladonia Fannindel 60, Forestburg 0

Lamesa Klondike 54, Loop 6

Lingleville 56, Santa Anna 8

Lometa 51, Evant 6

May 82, Baird 36

McLean 73, Claude 64

Miami 57, Lefors 12

Morgan 50, Kopperl 0

Nazareth 41, Kress 40

Newcastle 56, Perrin-Whitt 14

Oakwood 63, Apple Springs 0

Oglesby 60, Mount Calm 0

Premont 46, Riviera Kaufer 0

Rankin 88, Lenorah Grady 31

Richland Springs 48, Mullin 0

Roscoe Highland 72, Robert Lee 24

Saint Jo 62, Bryson 6

Sanderson 20, Grandfalls-Royalty 12

Strawn 54, Gustine 0

Veribest 25, Paint Rock 14

Walnut Springs 62, Iredell 14

Water Valley 71, Eden 18

Westbrook 60, Sterling City 50

Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18

Woodson 61, Haskell Paint Creek 16

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 38, FW Trinity Valley 20

Austin Regents 63, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

Austin St. Michael 30, Boerne Geneva 7

Austin Veritas 64, San Marcos Baptist Academy 44

Bellaire Episcopal 28, Dallas St. Mark 21

Carrollton Prince of Peace 66, Houston Westbury Christian 21

Dallas Christian 54, Tyler Grace Community 7

Dallas Covenant 40, Tyler Gorman 0

Dallas Episcopal 46, Houston St. John’s 18

Dallas Lutheran 54, Irving The Highlands 8

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Plano John Paul II 10

Dallas Shelton 45, Dallas First Baptist 35

Flower Mound Coram Deo 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 9

FW Nolan 38, Argyle Liberty Christian 2

FW Southwest Christian 36, Fort Worth Christian 7

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Schertz John Paul II 20

Houston Kinkaid 46, Houston Christian 14

Houston Northland Christian 51, Tomball Rosehill 14

Houston St. Thomas 37, Houston St. Pius X 14

John Cooper 48, FW Country Day 7

Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park Trinity Christian 21

Lucas Christian 38, Dallas Lakehill 28

Marble Falls Faith 56, Concordia 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 28, Weatherford Christian 14

Plano Prestonwood 38, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

SA Lutheran 29, St Augustine 6

The Woodlands Christian 69, Frassati Catholic 0

Tomball Concordia 49, SA Christian 7

Waco Vanguard 28, Plano Coram Deo 20

OTHER

Beaumont United 33, La Porte 7

Buda Johnson 14, Seguin 0

Casady , Okla. 42, Dallas Greenhill 18

Davenport 57, Pieper 6

Fort Bend Christian 63, Victoria St. Joseph 7

FW Brewer 42, Azle 27

FW Covenant Classical 58, Sherman Texoma 0

Katy Tompkins 44, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 6

Lubbock Trinity 46, FW Temple Christian 6

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 78, Dallas Academy 32

Midland Legacy 57, Midland 27

Prosper Rock Hill 56, Lake Dallas 35

Red Oak Ovilla 60, Rockwall Heritage 14

Rio Grande City La Grulla 33, Zapata 27, OT

Rule def. Harrold , forfeit

SA St. Anthony’s 35, Austin Hyde Park 20

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 28, Rio Grande City 0

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Jubilee 16

Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20

Waco Methodist 55, FW Nazarene 6

Woodlands Legacy Prep 21, Tomball Homeschool 14

Yates 51, Houston Washington 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

High Island vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

Football

Navasota 33, La Grange 21

LA GRANGE — Down by a point early in the fourth quarter, the Navasota Rattlers rallied with touchdown runs by Hudson Minor and Ja’marion Frear…

