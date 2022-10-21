Texas high school football scores for Oct. 21

BRAZOS VALLEY
Bryan 50, Waco Midway 21
A&M Consolidated 52, Georgtown East View 7
Georgetown 49, College Station 38
Brenham 48, Rudder 21
Navasota 37, Stafford 35
Cuero 77, Caldwell 0
Cameron 47, Rockdale 21
Franklin 49, Lorena 35
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
Centerville 55, Leon 7
Groveton 34, Normangee 0
Bremond 36, Milano 21
Iola 30, Bartlett 8
Burton 39, Runge 8
Falls City 59, Snook 21
Calvert 48, Buckholts 0
St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist UM 6
Pasadena First Baptist 67, Allen Academy 16
BVCHEA at Austin Royals, late
CLASS 6A
Abilene 35, Lubbock Coronado 14
Aldine Nimitz 63, Aldine 0
Alvin 29, Alief Elsik 26
Arlington 31, Arlington Lamar 7
Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 2
Austin Westlake 70, Austin High 0
Bryan 50, Hewitt Midway 21
Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 24
Channelview 20, Deer Park 14
Cibolo Steele 49, SA East Central 3
Clear Falls 48, Clute Brazoswood 24
Conroe 51, Grand Oaks 28
De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 20
Dickinson 31, Houston Clear Lake 7
Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Garland Rowlett 21, Garland Lakeview Centennial 6
Harlingen 37, San Benito 21
Houston Lamar 45, Houston Chavez 0
Houston Strake Jesuit 57, Alief Hastings 21
Humble Atascocita 39, Houston King 6
Humble Kingwood 28, Beaumont West Brook 13
Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
Keller 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Killeen Harker Heights 13, Temple 9
Killeen Shoemaker 56, Cleburne 3
Klein Cain 25, Klein Collins 21
League City Clear Springs 42, League City Clear Creek 14
Lewisville 17, Lewisville Marcus 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 51, Plano 41
Longview 49, McKinney North 7
Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Hanna 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Legacy 21
McAllen 31, La Joya Palmview 30
McKinney 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10
McKinney Boyd 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10
Mesquite 49, North Forney 28
Mesquite Horn 25, Rockwall-Heath 14
Midland 41, Odessa 31
New Braunfels 38, Schertz Clemens 21
New Braunfels Canyon 27, Seguin 14
North Crowley 33, Hurst Bell 7
Odessa Permian 42, Wolfforth Frenship 41
Pearland 27, Alief Taylor 16
Pflugerville Hendrickson 18, Leander 10
Plano West 31, Plano East 28
Prosper 59, Denton Braswell 14
PSJA North 48, McAllen Memorial 3
Richardson 21, Irving 0
Round Rock 44, Round Rock McNeil 7
Round Rock Stony Point 45, Round Rock Westwood 21
SA MacArthur 28, Kyle Lehman 24
SA Madison 56, LEE 7
SA Northside Clark 34, SA Roosevelt 29
SA Reagan 44, SA Churchill 7
Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 0
South Grand Prairie 33, Arlington Bowie 13
Southlake Carroll 42, Northwest Eaton 7
Spring Dekaney 28, Spring 23
The Woodlands 63, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Waxahachie 31, Mansfield 20
Wylie 35, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 52, Georgetown East View 7
Abilene Cooper 45, Plainview 0
Abilene Wylie 43, Lubbock 0
Aledo 35, Denton Ryan 21
Alice 49, Hidalgo 7
Angleton 35, Friendswood 21
Barbers Hill 42, Humble Kingwood Park 21
Baytown Lee 28, Port Arthur Memorial 24
Brenham 48, Bryan Rudder 21
Brownsville Memorial 53, Donna North 3
Burleson Centennial 51, FW Brewer 6
Canutillo 26, EP Chapin 0
Canyon Randall 31, Canyon 14
CC Calallen 66, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC Flour Bluff 51, Pharr Valley View 0
Cedar Park 21, Leander Glenn 10
Dallas Highland Park 52, Irving MacArthur 0
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Adamson 0
Dayton 34, Texas City 25
Denison 67, Princeton 26
Donna 28, Brownsville Pace 7
Dripping Springs 38, Lake Travis 31
Ennis 45, Arlington Seguin 20
Everman 33, Mansfield Summit 14
Floresville 35, Rockport-Fulton 21
Forney 35, North Mesquite 19
Frisco Lone Star 42, Sherman 7
Frisco Reedy 29, Frisco 7
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
FW Chisholm Trail 34, FW Paschal 0
Georgetown 49, College Station 38
Gregory-Portland 45, Mercedes 12
Hallsville 45, Longview Pine Tree 44, OT
Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3
Lancaster 68, West Mesquite 7
Lucas Lovejoy 70, Mesquite Poteet 3
Lufkin 31, Tyler 14
Manor 21, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Mansfield Timberview 80, Dallas Sunset 0
Manvel 58, Magnolia 27
Midlothian 39, Lake Belton 37
Mission Sharyland 47, Mission Memorial 21
Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6
N. Richland Hills Birdville 34, N. Richland Hills Richland 30
Nederland 42, Galena Park 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 24, Beeville Jones 21
Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7
Royse City 47, Tyler Legacy 22
SA Burbank 32, SA Harlandale 22
SA Houston 27, SA Brackenridge 24, OT
Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Southwest 21
Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0
Texarkana Texas 23, Nacogdoches 20
Tomball 20, Klein Forest 17
Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 33
Vidor 30, Livingston 21
WF Rider 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 21
Wichita Falls 24, Burkburnett 14
Wylie East 47, North Garland 26
CLASS 4A
Argyle 35, Frisco Independence 10
Bay City 58, Needville 0
Big Spring 21, San Angelo Lake View 7
Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7
Brookshire Royal 49, Sweeny 7
Brownwood 52, Lubbock Estacado 14
Caddo Mills 57, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Canton 30, Brownsboro 15
Celina 55, Dallas Carter 13
China Spring 35, Stephenville 28
Crandall 36, Terrell 29
Cuero 77, Caldwell 0
Dallas Pinkston 32, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Decatur 47, Springtown 6
Devine 42, Bandera 14
Dumas 21, Pampa 7
El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17
Ferris 63, FW Benbrook 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14
Glen Rose 63, Hillsboro 13
Godley 72, Venus 19
Graham 39, Sweetwater 8
Hondo 35, Crystal City 7
Iowa Park 28, Vernon 25
Jasper 34, West Orange-Stark 14
Kilgore 27, Athens 7
La Grange 38, Giddings 14
La Vernia 21, Pleasanton 14
Levelland 28, Borger 21
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 55, Splendora 9
Llano 17, Blanco 6
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19
Melissa 49, Greenville 20
Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 24
Monahans 61, Fabens 0
Navasota 37, Stafford 35
Port Isabel 14, Bishop 7
Raymondville 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21, Bridge City 7
Taylor 42, Marble Falls 26
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 15
Tyler Chapel Hill 41, Henderson 10
Waco Connally 58, Salado 35
Waco La Vega 27, Alvarado 14
WF Hirschi 56, Snyder 14
Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 10
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 41, Buna 28
Arp 41, Quitman 6
Atlanta 32, White Oak 15
Banquete 30, Odem 28
Bowie 21, Clyde 14
Brady 54, Ballinger 26
Brock 18, Paradise 13
Brownfield 34, Kermit 0
Canadian 56, Friona 13
Childress 41, Spearman 7
Coldspring-Oakhurst 20, Diboll 19
Comanche 77, Dublin 7
Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Cotulla 6, Lytle 0
Daingerfield 48, Queen City 12
De Kalb 30, Paris Chisum 0
Early 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Edna 21, Goliad 7
El Maton Tidehaven 35, Danbury 0
Franklin 49, Lorena 35
Hemphill 44, Warren 12
Hughes Springs 34, Elysian Fields 31
Idalou 38, Lubbock Roosevelt 14
Jarrell 72, Austin Achieve 0
Jefferson 42, Gladewater 35
Jourdanton 46, Poteet 0
Kirbyville 32, Hardin 12
Lago Vista 59, Manor New Tech 8
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
Lyford 42, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24
Marion 41, Ingram Moore 13
Millsap 41, Eastland 28
Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6
New London West Rusk 49, Troup 29
Newton 62, Kountze 0
Palmer 57, Rice 0
Pottsboro 52, Emory Rains 7
Shallowater 43, Bushland 28
Sonora 48, Anthony 6
Taft 48, Hebbronville 13
Tatum 56, Gladewater Sabine 27
Teague 21, Groesbeck 17
Tolar 50, Bangs 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 25
Universal City Randolph 49, SA Cole 7
Vanderbilt Industrial 42, CC London 26
West 38, Grandview 21
Winnsboro 39, Mineola 36
Woodville 44, Crockett 0
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Roscoe 0
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 53, Prairie Lea 0
Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Bronte 64, Trent 7
Bruni 20, Woodsboro 0
Burton 39, Runge 8
Clarendon 47, Memphis 14
Collinsville 39, Santo 27
Colmesneil 22, Evadale 18
Cross Plains 54, Hamlin 19
Deweyville 62, Hull-Daisetta 22
Falls City 59, Snook 21
Farwell 54, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Floydada 42, Tahoka 18
Gorman 54, Baird 8
Hamilton 35, De Leon 20
Harleton 13, Hawkins 6
Hawley 34, Olney 7
Iola 30, Bartlett 8
Lovelady 62, Sabine Pass 0
Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Mart 47, Wortham 22
Mason 60, Junction 0
Menard 54, Veribest 8
New Deal 48, Olton 17
Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0
Petrolia 27, Munday 20, OT
Post 28, Sundown 21
Refugio 38, Shiner 27
Rocksprings 48, Brackett 42
San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12
Seymour 16, Haskell 0
Shamrock 49, Quanah 6
Smyer 24, Morton 12
Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16
Stamford 44, Anson 6
Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0
Sunray 56, Gruver 12
Timpson 25, Joaquin 22
Van Horn 52, Marfa 0
Vega 20, Booker 0
Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7
Wellington 64, Wheeler 0
Windthorst 28, Archer City 13
Wink 42, McCamey 28
CLASS A
Abbott 48, Coolidge 0
Aquilla 70, Penelope 24
Benjamin 62, Harrold 0
Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12
Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 79, Forestburg 33
Bryson 72, Perrin-Whitt 48
Calvert 48, Buckholts 0
Campbell 49, Savoy 0
Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20
Chester 64, Burkeville 18
Claude 36, Wildorado 30
Gilmer Union Hill 61, Saint Jo 16
Gordon 54, Lingleville 4
Groom 68, Hedley 19
Guthrie 62, Afton Patton Springs 50
Happy 40, Nazareth 6
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 21
Ira 48, Roby 0
Jayton 59, Matador Motley County 50
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6
Lamesa Klondike 84, San Marcos 38
Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36
Lometa 60, Evant 12
Loraine 28, Blackwell 8
May 60, Santa Anna 14
McLean 50, White Deer 48
Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0
Milford 52, Avalon 6
Morgan 49, Bynum 22
Newcastle 70, Strawn 36
O’Donnell 69, Meadow 30
Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12
Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0
Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0
Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0
Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Sanderson 61, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Spur 62, Turkey Valley 50
Sterling City 42, Water Valley 14
Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0
Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0
Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14
Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bay Area Christian 37, Austin Brentwood 14
Beaumont Kelly 21, Katy Pope John 16
Bellaire Episcopal 21, Houston Kinkaid 15
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Austin Hyde Park 21
Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6
Bulverde Bracken 49, SA Atonement 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, FW Nolan 7
FW Country Day 37, Arlington Oakridge 20
Harlingen Marine Military 19, Austin HomeSchool 6
Houston St. John’s 35, Dallas Episcopal 21
John Cooper 50, FW Trinity Valley 34
Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0
Midland Christian 41, Fort Worth Christian 22
Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16
Plano Prestonwood 57, Dallas Bishop Lynch 17
Rockwall Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6
SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27
SA Holy Cross 38, Schertz John Paul II 10
Shiner St. Paul 37, Temple Central Texas 10
Victoria St. Joseph 49, SA Texas Military 35
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alvin Shadow Creek 16, Pearland Dawson 10
Austin Hill Country def. Waco Vanguard , forfeit
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28, Waskom 26
Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0
Crane def. Tornillo , forfeit
Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
Davenport 55, Lampasas 34
Eagle Christian 55, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
Emerson 24, Lake Dallas 20
Fort Worth THESA 82, Arlington St. Paul 32
Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village , forfeit
Jordan 34, Katy Taylor 14
Killeen Chaparral 50, Pflugerville Connally 18
Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Lubbock Trinity 42, Arlington Grace Prep 33
McDade 72, Leakey 53
Midland Legacy 56, San Angelo Central 29
Mount Calm 54, Kopperl 40
North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6
Plano Coram Deo 51, Red Oak Ovilla 25
Richland Springs def. Brookesmith , forfeit
San Antonio Harlan 47, SA Northside Jay 27
San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26
West Plains 45, Perryton 42
Wylie Prep 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 6