Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 23

CLASS 6A
Abilene 37, Lubbock Monterey 7
Allen 43, Denton Braswell 7
Amarillo Tascosa 45, Amarillo 10
Arlington 35, Grand Prairie 18
Arlington Martin 34, South Grand Prairie 21
Austin Westlake 35, Lake Travis 20
Belton 28, Pflugerville 7
Brownsville Rivera 32, Edinburg Economedes 7
Cibolo Steele 48, Fort Bend Christian 7
Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 13
Clute Brazoswood 42, League City Clear Creek 21
Converse Judson 60, Midland Legacy 50
Coppell 46, Plano West 35
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Stratford 31
Cypress Ranch 49, Cypress Woods 17
Cypress Ridge 47, Houston Northbrook 12
Dallas White 42, Dallas Sunset 0
De Soto 42, Waxahachie 24
Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21
Duncanville 59, Cedar Hill 28
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Austin 6
Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont United 0
Garland 19, Garland Rowlett 0
Harlingen South 7, Weslaco East 3
Hewitt Midway 48, Hutto 37
Houston Lamar 35, Houston Heights 21
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Alief Elsik 13
Humble Atascocita 56, Humble Kingwood 0
Hurst Bell 21, Crowley 17
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Keller 49, Keller Central 28
Keller Fossil Ridge 46, Northwest Eaton 28
Killeen Shoemaker 16, Killeen Ellison 8
Klein 38, Tomball 35
Klein Collins 42, Klein Oak 7
La Porte 34, Barbers Hill 27
Laredo Alexander 48, Sharyland Pioneer 21
Laredo Johnson 42, La Joya 14
Laredo United South 32, Weslaco 18
League City Clear Springs 38, Dickinson 35
Lewisville 28, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Lewisville Marcus 23, Lewisville Hebron 21
Longview 21, Lancaster 13
Los Fresnos 42, Mission 13
Mansfield 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34
Mansfield Summit 40, Burleson 22
McAllen 56, Rio Grande City 14
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
McKinney 45, McKinney Boyd 28
Mesquite 37, Tyler Legacy 14
Midland 74, EP Andress 14
North Crowley 35, Euless Trinity 20
Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28
Pearland Dawson 64, Alief Hastings 0
Plano 33, Plano East 22
Prosper 49, Prosper Rock Hill 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Richardson Berkner 7
Richardson Pearce 48, Irving Nimitz 7
Rockwall 56, Rockwall-Heath 21
SA Johnson 63, SA Roosevelt 35
SA Northside Taft 24, SA Northside O’Connor 6
SA South San Antonio 34, Laredo Martin 25
San Benito 51, Edinburg 0
Temple 53, Bryan 19
The Woodlands 63, Conroe 7
Weatherford 46, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Wolfforth Frenship 56, Cleveland, N.M. 52
Wylie 28, North Garland 24
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 48, Georgetown 34
Aledo 73, Saginaw 7
Alice 73, La Feria 13
Amarillo Caprock 40, Lubbock Coronado 24
Angleton 48, Magnolia 37
Brownsville Pace 48, Donna North 13
Canyon Randall 24, Amarillo Palo Duro 17
Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Molina 28
CC Calallen 54, Zapata 0
CC Flour Bluff 38, Rockport-Fulton 13
CC Miller 49, CC Ray 17, OT
CC Tuloso-Midway 54, Kingsville King 20
Cedar Park 59, Georgetown East View 17
Cleveland 34, Conroe Caney Creek 27
College Station 38, Leander 10
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, CC Moody 0
Dallas Kimball 34, Dallas Spruce 29
Dallas Wilson 54, Dallas Conrad 0
Dayton 51, Santa Fe 27
Denton Ryan 24, Lewisville The Colony 10
Donna 71, Brownsville Lopez 0
Dripping Springs 55, Austin Bowie 7
Elgin 22, Pflugerville Connally 0
EP Austin 32, El Paso 7
EP Bel Air 35, EP Jefferson 7
EP Del Valle 36, EP Chapin 0
EP Riverside 65, Clint Horizon 13
Everman 35, Ennis 33
Floresville 49, SA Memorial 19
Forney 41, Lufkin 21
Frisco Reedy 59, Frisco Liberty 7
Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Lone Star 10
Grapevine 56, FW North Side 21
Greenville 34, Princeton 6
Gregory-Portland 41, Port Lavaca Calhoun 22
Houston Sterling 56, Sharpstown 0
Jacksonville 34, Athens 17
Lake Dallas 59, Carrollton Creekview 14
Laredo Cigarroa 27, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22
Leander Glenn 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28
Lindale 44, Henderson 17
Lockhart 56, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
Lucas Lovejoy 51, Denison 7
Mansfield Legacy 19, Dallas Skyline 7
Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14
Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0
Mission Memorial 27, Brownsville Hanna 25
Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21
Plainview 35, Hereford 32
PSJA Memorial 29, Pharr Valley View 10
Richmond Foster 41, Friendswood 0
Roma 43, Brownsville Porter 21
SA Houston 26, SA Edison 24
SA Southside 33, Castroville Medina Valley 21
Sulphur Springs 24, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6
Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 31
Texas City 41, Galena Park 7
Wichita Falls 34, Iowa Park 7
Willis 63, Grand Oaks 3
CLASS 4A
Andrews 64, Lubbock 14
Anna 47, Pittsburg 12
Aubrey 66, Bridgeport 15
Bandera 25, Hondo 24
Bay City 7, Freeport Brazosport 0
Bellville 63, La Marque 6
Big Spring 27, Snyder 24
Boerne 41, Salado 7
Brownwood 52, Waco Connally 21
Burkburnett 35, Vernon 30
Burnet 49, Early 48
Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14
Carrizo Springs 27, Crystal City 2
Carthage 56, Bullard 7
Crandall 54, Mesquite Poteet 7
Cuero 82, Beeville Jones 28
Dalhart 35, Borger 27
Decatur 59, Alvarado 29
Devine 42, Uvalde 14
El Campo 45, Navasota 35
Fischer Canyon Lake 20, SA East Central 10
Fort Stockton 34, EP Ysleta 14
Gatesville 56, Godley 42
Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7
Houston Furr 62, Houston Wheatley 13
Houston Washington 48, Houston Kashmere 0
Ingleside 45, Raymondville 8
Kilgore 32, Palestine 0
La Vernia 28, Sinton 27
Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0
Liberty Hill 63, Kerrville Tivy 6
Livingston 21, Madisonville 9
Llano 59, SA Cole 0
Midlothian Heritage 41, Joshua 0
Nevada Community 21, Dallas Lincoln 14
Orange Grove 27, San Diego 6
Pampa 28, Perryton 21
Paris North Lamar 48, Wills Point 7
Pleasanton 28, Poteet 13
Port Isabel 26, Edcouch-Elsa 14
Rio Hondo 33, Rio Grande City La Grulla 20
Sealy 48, West Columbia Charter 18
Seminole 68, Pecos 20
Shepherd 34, Crockett 26
Stafford 34, Needville 7
Stephenville 43, WF Rider 42
Van 41, Brownsboro 21
Wharton 28, Sweeny 14
Wimberley 38, Lampasas 28
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 35, Quinlan Boles 12
Alpine 41, Odessa Compass 7
Amarillo River Road 24, Sanford-Fritch 0
Anahuac 65, Hardin 12
Anthony 21, EP Bowie 12
Atlanta 35, Bullard Brook Hill 28
Bangs 49, De Leon 21
Banquete 36, Monte Alto 8
Bells 42, Callisburg 13
Boling 46, Danbury 6
Brady 47, Christoval 27
Breckenridge 56, FW Benbrook 17
Brownfield 28, Littlefield 14
Buffalo 46, Normangee 0
Bushland 38, Dumas 20
Cameron Yoe 48, Lorena 44
CC London 38, Aransas Pass 6
Childress 49, Bowie 22
Cisco 54, Colorado City 0
Coahoma 21, Merkel 0
Coleman 61, Goldthwaite 0
Comanche 31, Albany 28
Cooper 49, Wolfe City 6
Corrigan-Camden 56, Hempstead 20
Cotulla 61, Robstown 35
Crane 67, Tornillo 0
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Diboll 21, Woodville 14
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Altair Rice 28
Elysian Fields 49, Queen City 10
Franklin 69, McGregor 32
Frankston 16, Harleton 12
Grandview 70, Maypearl 7
Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36, OT
Howe 68, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
Jarrell 26, Taylor 20
Johnson City 23, Rogers 20
Karnes City 56, West Campus 0
Lago Vista 35, Smithville 8
Little River Academy 45, Troy 29
Lubbock Roosevelt 29, Sundown 26
Malakoff 63, Kemp 0
Mount Vernon 42, Mineola 25
Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20
New Boston 29, Redwater 14
New London West Rusk 56, Arp 35
Newton 53, Warren 6
Nixon-Smiley 40, Comfort 34
Nocona 37, Valley View 34
Orangefield 28, Buna 14
Palacios 42, Mathis 22
Pattonville Prairiland 25, Paris Chisum 24
Poth 56, Dilley 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 17, Premont 14
Shallowater 15, Idalou 8
Sonora 61, Harper 8
Stanton 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Taft 33, Odem 26
Van Alstyne 32, Krum 27
Van Vleck 50, Wallis Brazos 43
Vanderbilt Industrial 23, Goliad 22
Waskom 35, New Diana 14
White Oak 55, Elkhart 52
Whitesboro 58, Pilot Point 24
Winnsboro 73, Emory Rains 13
CLASS 2A
Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18
Amarillo Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 55, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 52
Beckville 56, Big Sandy 0
Ben Bolt 36, Pettus 0
Bogata Rivercrest 27, Como-Pickton 6
Bronte 52, Eden 35
Burton 13, Falls City 12
Cayuga 30, Axtell 7
Celeste 43, Chico 8
Clarendon 41, Tulia 28
Collinsville 26, Lindsay 0
Crawford 35, Rosebud-Lott 0
Cross Plains 45, Smyer 20
Cushing 23, Colmesneil 20
Farwell 30, Friona 6
Garrison 52, Pineland West Sabine 0
Hale Center 13, Floydada 7
Hamilton 40, San Saba 28
Hawley 55, Anson 0
Joaquin 67, Shelbyville 20
Junction 21, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Lovelady 50, Jewett Leon 7
Mart 67, Meridian 0
Mason 55, Ballinger 0
Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8
Milano 30, Cypress Community Christian 29
Mount Enterprise 58, Alpha Omega 23
Muenster 69, Era 0
New Deal 27, Vega 12
Petrolia 34, Electra 7
Refugio 55, Bloomington 0
Riesel 66, Bruceville-Eddy 12
Rocksprings 12, D’Hanis 0
Sabinal 49, Charlotte 0
Santa Maria 62, Progreso 0
Seymour 71, Munday 0
Shamrock 44, Bovina 0
Shiner 50, Ganado 12
Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22
Stamford 48, Winters 12
Stinnett West Texas 12, Lockney 6
Sudan 56, Plains 12
Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20
Thorndale 36, Schulenburg 7
Tioga 43, Detroit 6
Trenton 54, Cumby 22
Wellington 26, Panhandle 13
Wortham 69, Hubbard 6
CLASS A
Abbott 46, Avalon 0
Amherst 48, Southland 0
Aspermont 84, Rule 47
Benjamin 56, Roby 6
Blanket 56, Moran 0
Bluff Dale 62, Dallas Academy 12
Borden County 47, Roscoe Highland 40
Brackett 73, La Pryor 34
Bryson 48, Woodson 0
Bynum 39, Gholson 38
Calvert 54, Burkeville 28
Cherokee 50, Sidney 0
Claude 50, Meadow 40
Covington 58, Walnut Springs 12
Cranfills Gap 63, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Forestburg 58, Granbury Cornerstone 12
Garden City 46, Westbrook 42
Guthrie 45, Chillicothe 0
Hamlin 14, Quanah 12
Happy 56, Lubbock Home School Titans 4
Hermleigh 62, Lenorah Grady 14
Ira 64, Lamesa Klondike 40
Jonesboro 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 44
Knox City 48, Crowell 30
Kress 84, Matador Motley County 52
Lazbuddie 49, Afton Patton Springs 45
Loop 56, Cotton Center 9
McLean 62, Groom 42
Miami 64, Lubbock Christ The King 7
Milford 62, Gorman 28
Morgan 60, Mullin 10
Nazareth 45, O’Donnell 0
New Home 60, Roscoe 32
Newcastle 67, Vernon Northside 22
Oglesby 68, Waco Methodist 22
Penelope 51, Kopperl 0
Prairie Lea 67, Buckholts 56
Richland Springs 74, Coolidge 30
Robert Lee 50, Wilson 0
Rochelle 66, Evant 19
Saint Jo 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 14
Sanderson 44, Fort Davis 30
Savoy 26, Ladonia Fannindel 24
Sierra Blanca 54, Marfa 6
Spur 76, Anton 27
Sterling City 41, Iraan 0
Three Way 73, Aquilla 54
Turkey Valley 78, Petersburg 33
Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8
Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52
Zephyr 58, Olfen 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Pantego Christian 24, Frisco Legacy Christian 20
Austin Hyde Park 35, SA Texas Military 12
Austin NYOS 36, Austin Royals 20
Austin Regents 55, SA Christian 0
Austin St. Michael 42, SA St. Anthony’s 0
Bay Area Christian 26, Bryan Brazos Christian 6
Beaumont Kelly 55, Houston The Village 20
Brownsville St. Joseph 47, Victoria St. Joseph 40
Bryan Allen Academy 64, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0
Conroe Covenant 70, Katy Faith West 14
Dallas Bishop Dunne 40, Houston St. Pius X 6
Dallas Bishop Lynch 43, Argyle Liberty Christian 14
Dallas Covenant 55, Willow Park Trinity Christian 12
Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, China Spring 16
Dallas St. Mark 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21
FW Country Day 46, Dallas Greenhill 7
Greenville Christian 44, Longview Trinity 20
Houston Kinkaid 44, Houston Second Baptist 31
Houston Second Baptist 36, Galveston O’Connell 26
Houston Westbury Christian 65, Beaumont Legacy Christian 58
Irving Cistercian 52, Arlington Grace Prep 42
John Cooper 60, Arlington Oakridge 3
Lubbock Christian 56, Waco Reicher 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Weatherford Christian 13
Pasadena First Baptist 62, Logos Prep 16
Plano Prestonwood 44, SA Cornerstone 7
Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0
SA Holy Cross 73, New Braunfels Christian 7
Temple Central Texas 21, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Austin Hill Country def. Giddings State School , forfeit
Austin SPC 52, SA FEAST 0
Azle Christian School 33, Perrin-Whitt 31
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 60, Hughes Springs 34
Buda Johnson 38, Austin Anderson 21
Emerson 47, Denton 13
Episcopal Academy , Pa. 51, FW All Saints 10
Fort Worth Christian 27, Grapevine Faith 20
Frassati Catholic 13, Tomball Rosehill 7
Frisco Panther Creek 50, North Dallas 9
Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19
FW Covenant Classical 69, Irving The Highlands 20
Lake Belton 42, Waco 0
Longview East Texas Christian 72, Oakwood 58
Longview Heritage 56, Eagle Christian 6
Menard def. Valor South Austin , forfeit
N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Adams 9
Pieper 30, Bastrop 21
Plano Coram Deo 52, Dallas Lakehill 6
Prestonwood North 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16
SA Jubilee 60, SA Brooks 47
Second Baptist School University Model 36, Galveston O’Connell 26
Waco Live Oak Classical 47, Lometa 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mount Calm vs. Apple Springs, ccd.
Welch Dawson vs. Hart, ccd.