 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Texas high school football playoffs -- Nov. 19

  • 0

Class 6A Division I

Region I

Area

North Crowley 49, El Paso Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26

Keller 23, Midland Legacy 21

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

Regional Semifinals

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at 3 p.m. at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1), 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

People are also reading…

Area

Duncanville 41, Wylie 0

The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21

Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25

Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38

Regional Semifinals

Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

Area

Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cy-Fair 10

Galena Park North Shore 43, Dickinson 34

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Houston Lamar 10

Humble Atascocita 35, Clear Springs 7

Regional Semifinals

Katy Cinco Ranch (9-3) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region IV

Area

Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21

San Antonio Brennan 42, Los Fresnos 7

Austin Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14

San Benito 38, San Antonio Taft 19

Regional Semifinals

Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. San Benito (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Area

Trophy Club Nelson 35, El Paso Eastwood 28

Denton Guyer 63, Highland Park 42

Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14

McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7

Regional Semifinals

Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Southlake Carroll (12-0) vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Area

DeSoto 52, Rockwall-Heath 7

Tomball 16, New Caney 15

Killeen Harker Heights 38, Royse City 17

Spring DeKaney 32, Cypress Falls 17

Regional Semifinals

DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Killeen Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring Dekaney (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Region III

Area

Katy 62, Houston Memorial 21

Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20

Fort Bend Hightower 42, Houston Heights 27

Houston C.E. King 30, Clear Falls 7

Regional Semifinals

Katy (12-0) vs. Humble Summer Creek (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (10-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region IV

Area

Austin Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7

San Antonio Harlan 49, Weslaco 3

Dripping Springs 56, San Antonio Brandeis 28

Harlingen 39, San Antonio Warren 21

Regional Semifinals

Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Dripping Springs (11-1) vs. Harlingen (12-0), TBD

Class 5A Division I

Region I

Area

Abilene 35, Red Oak 0

Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21

Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28

Regional Semifinals

Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Region II

Area

Mansfield Timberview 35, Barbers Hill 17

Frisco Reedy 30, Lancaster 27 (OT)

Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17

Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50 (4OT)

Regional Semifinals

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region III

Area

Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 20

College Station 27, Angleton 20

Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38

Smithson Valley 38, Manvel 28

Regional Semifinals

Georgetown (10-2) vs. College Station (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Fulshear (11-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Region IV

Area

McAllen 21, San Antonio Southside 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 14, Edinburg Vela 7

PSJA North 35, Corpus Christi Miller 14

Brownsville Veterans Memorial 74, Victoria West 59

Regional Semifinals

McAllen (7-5) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Region I

Area

Canutillo 21, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 14

Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40

Argyle 7, Wichita Falls Rider 0

Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21

Regional Semifinals

Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Region II

Area

Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37

South Oak Cliff 42, Lovejoy 37

Melissa 42, Ennis 38

Terrell 49, Everman 16

Regional Semifinals

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. South Oak Cliff (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Melissa (10-2) vs. Terrell (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III

Area

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Waco University 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 79, Leander Rouse 18

Brenham 31, Belton 10

Port Neches-Groves 24, Austin LBJ 19

Regional Semifinals

Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Region IV

Area

Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14

Alamo Heights 31, Gregory-Portland 8

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42

SA Veterans Memorial 35, Mission Sharyland 23

Regional Semifinals

Liberty Hill (11-1) vs. Alamo Heights (11-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3), TBD

Class 4A Division I

Region I

Area

Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7

Brownwood 31, Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42, Andrews 15

Regional Semifinals

Wichita Falls (8-4) vs. Brownwood (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Canyon Randall (9-3) vs. Decatur (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Region II

Area

China Spring 41, Kaufman 7

Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2

Celina 34, Kennedale 28

Anna 33, Stephenville 32

Regional Semifinals

China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

Area

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Lumberton 23, Stafford 8

Lindale 42, Brazosport 28

Kilgore 34, El Campo 20

Regional Semifinals

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Region IV

Area

Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, Canyon Lake 13

Boerne 50, Pleasanton 28

Somerset 23, La Vernia 13

Corpus Christi Calallen 22, San Antonio Davenport 14

Regional Semifinals

Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-7) vs. Boerne (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Somerset (10-2) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Region I

Area

Monahans 35, Ferris 21

Godley 41, Seminole 40

Wichita Falls Hirschi 42, Canyon West Plains 17

Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 12

Regional Semifinals

Monahans (9-3) vs. Godley (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Wichita Falls Hirschi (9-2) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region II

Area

Aubrey (9-2) vs. Center (8-3), late Saturday

Caddo Mills (8-3) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2), late Saturday

Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20

Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30

Regional Semifinals

Aubrey/Center winner vs. Caddo Mills/Texarkana Pleasant Grove winner, TBD

Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Region III

Area

Silsbee 34, Smithville 0

Madisonville 9, Bellville 3

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Waco Connally 30

Cuero 41, Sealy 18

Regional Semifinals

Silsbee (12-0) vs. Madisonville (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs. Cuero (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Region IV

Area

Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0

Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21

Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7

Geronimo Navarro 28, Bishop 14

Regional Semifinals

Wimberley (12-0) vs. Jarrell (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-4), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Class 3A Division I

Region I

Area

Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15

Paradise 17, Shallowater 14

Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Brock 57, Muleshoe 20

Regional Semifinals

Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Paradise (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Stadium

Bushland (11-1) vs. Brock (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Region II

Area

Pottsboro 62, Whitney 49

Grandview 48, Mineola 14

West 27, Mount Vernon 14

Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10

Regional Semifinals

Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

Area

Columbus 35, Diboll 14

Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

Franklin 32, Anahuac 7

Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31

Regional Semifinals

Columbus (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin (12-1) vs. Hitchcock (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV

Area

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8

Edna 16, Universal City Randolph 7

Blanco 40, London 13

Regional Semifinals

Llano (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Edna (11-1) vs. Blanco (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Class 3A Division II

Region I

Area

Idalou 28, Crane 0

Wall 44, Childress 10

Canadian 42, Early 14

Spearman 49, Alpine 0

Regional Semifinals

Idalou (9-3) vs. Wall (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Canadian (10-2) vs. Spearman (5-7), 2 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II

Area

Bells 50, Comanche 25

Holliday 31, Scurry-Rosser 10

Palmer 49, Callisburg 13

Gunter 48, Jacksboro 7

Regional Semifinals

Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Region III

Area

West Rusk 41, Waskom 37

Gilmer Harmony 37, Hooks 23

Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22

Newton 65, New Boston 8

Regional Semifinals

West Rusk (10-2) vs. Gilmer Harmony (7-5), 1 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Region IV

Area

Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15

Tidehaven 56, Nixon-Smiley 8

Poth 42, Boling 34

Taft 31, Rogers 21

Regional Semifinals

Wallis Brazos (9-3) vs. Tidehaven (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Class 2A Division I

Region I

Area

Cisco 14, Stratford 8

New Deal 35, Forsan 11

Sonora 18, Farwell 7

Hawley 72, Panhandle 26

Regional Semifinals

Cisco (10-2) vs. New Deal (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Region II

Area

Tolar 71, Marlin 18

Hamilton 35, Axtell 21

Riesel 38, Bangs 14

Crawford 34, Coleman 13

Regional Semifinals

Tolar (12-0) vs. Hamilton (7-5), 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Riesel (7-5) vs. Crawford (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Region III

Area

Cooper 40, Corrigan-Camden 14

Joaquin 35, Beckville 14

Timpson 49, Frankston 7

Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13

Regional Semifinals

Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs. Centerville (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Region IV

Area

Flatonia 56, Three Rivers 21

Shiner 47, Mason 21

Refugio 56, Holland 9

Ganado 66, Thorndale 12

Regional Semifinals

Flatonia (11-1) vs. Shiner (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Class 2A Division II

Region I

Area

Vega 48, Seagraves 7

Wellington 48, Sudan 0

Clarendon 48, Ralls 14

New Home 22, Sunray 21

Regional Semifinals

Vega (8-4) vs. Wellington (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon (9-3) vs. New Home (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Region II

Area

Wink 35, Santo 19

Albany 56, Muenster 10

Windthorst 43, Sterling City 29

Collinsville 50, McCamey 14

Regional Semifinals

Wink (12-0) vs. Albany (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Windthorst (8-4) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Region III

Area

Simms Bowie 30, Deweyville 16

Mart 77, Cushing 7

Price Carlisle 40, Wortham 36

Lovelady 56, Maud 0

Regional Semifinals

Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium

Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

Region IV

Area

Chilton 48, Brackettville 7

Burton 55, Rocksprings 0

Falls City 29, Sabinal 20

Granger 41, D’Hanis 6

Regional Semifinals

Chilton (12-0) vs. Burton (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Falls City (8-4) vs. Granger (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Class A Division I

Area

Region I

Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28

Happy 50, Knox City 0 County

Region II

Rankin 70, Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48, Buena Vista 0

Region III

Gordon 52, Blum 48

Abbott 58, Union Hill 10

Region IV

Irion County 52, Leakey 0

Jonesboro 62, Medina 56

Class A Division II

Area

Region I

Balmorhea 60, Groom 14

Whitharral 64, Klondike 20

Region II

Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24

Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0

Region III

Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32

Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35

Region IV

Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0

Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 20, UMass 3

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert