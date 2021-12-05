 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas high school football playoff pairings
0 comments
agate

Texas high school football playoff pairings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UIL STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Southlake Carroll (14-0) vs Duncanville (12-1), TBD

Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Katy Paetow (13-1) vs CC Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Lubbock Cooper (13-1) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Crosby (12-2) vs Liberty Hill (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

WF Hirschi (12-2) vs Stephenville (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Celina (12-1) vs Gilmer (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Brock (14-0) vs Mount Vernon (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium

Lorena (12-2) vs Lago Vista (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) vs Gunter (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Waskom (13-1) vs Franklin (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Hawley (14-0) vs Marlin (11-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs Shiner (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball ISD Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Stratford (13-1) vs Albany (13-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium

UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS A 6-MAN DIVISION I

Westbrook (10-4) vs. May (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

CLASS A 6-MAN DIVISION II

Matador Motley County (14-0) vs. Strawn (14-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert