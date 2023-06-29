Now that Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, “The Bible of Texas Football,” has hit store shelves, predictions for how Texas A&M and Brazos Valley high schools will do this coming season are now out.

The annual magazine has A&M making strides after last season’s 5-7 finish and predicts the Aggies to go 8-4 with a 4-4 record in the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies are predicted to finish fifth in the SEC West behind Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Mississippi State and Auburn are the only West schools projected to finish lower than A&M.

For the upcoming season, wide receiver Evan Stewart is named the team’s offensive MVP while the magazine appoints defensive end Demani Richardson as the team’s defensive MVP. Defensive backs coach T.J. Rushing also earns high praise, earning a spot on the 40 under 40 list for the best young coaches in the state.

Rushing isn’t the only local coach on the list as he is joined by Brazos Christian head coach Correy Washington.

District winners aplenty

Six Brazos Valley high schools are projected to win their district this season.

College Station, Franklin, Lexington, Centerville, Burton and Brazos Christian all were picked to bring home district championships in 2023.

The Cougars come in at No. 3 in Texas Football’s preseason Class 5A Division I top 25 poll behind defending state champ Aledo and Longview. College Station advanced to the state title game last season for the second year in a row and were defeated by Aledo 52-14.

Along with the No. 3 ranking and district title, the magazine has the Cougars winning the Region III championship over Fulshear.

Individually, senior Tony Hamilton earned a spot on the 5A preseason All-State team as one of four defensive backs selected. Hamilton is also named preseason District 11-5A-I defensive MVP.

After winning back-to-back state titles, Franklin is the king of the mountain in 3A-I as the Lions are ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. Franklin moved up from 3A-II to 3A-I last year but even with the change, the Lions went 16-0 and bested Brock 17-14 for the state title.

Texas Football has the Lions accomplishing the three-peat as the staff picks them to win the state title, triumphing over Lorena in the Region III title game along the way. Running back Jayden Jackson and defensive lineman Major Kimbrough earned spots on the preseason 3A All-State team. Jackson also comes in as the preseason District 11-3A-I offensive MVP.

Lexington is projected to win its district this season and the Eagles come in at No. 12 in the 3A-II top 25 poll. Lexington defensive back Joseph Kerr received praise from the magazine staff as a member of the All-State team. Kerr’s teammate, quarterback Kase Evans, is projected as the District 13-3A-II offensive MVP.

In 2A, Centerville and Burton both earned top 10 rankings as Centerville comes in at No. 7 in 2A-I, while Burton is No. 9 in 2A-II.

Centerville offensive lineman James Wright was named to the All-State team. Burton defensive end Tyrone Gilmon is the magazine’s prediction for District 14-2A-II defensive MVP while Centerville swept the preseason awards in District 12-2A-I behind running back Andrew Newman and defensive end Zantayl Holley.

Rounding out the magazine’s district champs is Brazos Christian. In Washington’s first season at the helm, Brazos Christian reached the state semifinals but was beaten by eventual TAPPS champion Lubbock Christian 56-0.

Local, area schools represent

The Bryan Vikings made the playoffs in year one under Ricky Tullos by finishing fourth in District 12-6A with a 6-5 overall record and a 3-3 finish in district play. In year two though, Texas Football has the Vikings missing out on the postseason with a fifth-place finish behind Harker Heights, Temple, Pflugerville Weiss and Hutto.

While College Station is predicted to win 11-5A-I, A&M Consolidated and new head coach Brandon Schmidt are projected to finish third behind the Cougars and Georgetown. The Tigers are listed as one of four sleeper teams by the magazine’s staff.

“Former Prosper coach Brandon Schmidt takes over this Brazos Valley power, and should get them back quick,” Texas Football writes.

Preseason No. 12 Brenham and Rudder have complete opposite predictions in 10-5A-II as the Cubs are projected to finish second and linebacker Cade Moore is tabbed as the preseason defensive MVP. The Rangers, coming off a 2-8 season in which they went 0-6 in district play, are picked to finish last among the seven teams.

Navasota is picked fourth in District 12-4A-I behind El Campo, Bay City and Alvin Iowa Colony. The good news for the Rattlers, though, is they are listed as one of the sleeper teams in 4A thanks to the 16 total starters they return.

No. 25 Madisonville is predicted to finish second in District 11-4A-II while Caldwell is projected to finish last with a sixth-place finish in District 12-4A-II.

Cameron is ranked No. 14 and third in District 11-3A-I behind Franklin and Lorena. Rockdale is picked to finish fifth behind Little River Academy.

Anderson-Shiro comes in at fourth in District 12-3A-II behind Newton, Hemphill and New Waverly.

Centerville may be the expected winner in 12-2A-I but Leon is close behind with a third-place prediction behind Corrigan-Camden. Normangee is predicted to finish sixth and last behind Groveton and West Hardin.

In 13-2A-I, Hearne comes in fourth behind Flatonia, Thorndale and Holland.

No. 5 Bremond is picked to finish third in District 13-2A-II behind Chilton and Granger. Not far behind Bremond is fourth-place Milano and fifth-place Iola.

With Burton the predicted winner in 14-2A-II, Somerville is expected to finish third behind Falls City. Snook is picked to finish fifth behind Yorktown.

Calvert is predicted to finish second in District 11-1A’s three-team district with Kevondre Corona earning preseason defensive MVP honors.

At the TAPPS 6-man level, St. Joseph is picked to second in Division III-District 5 behind Baytown Christian. Allen Academy comes in at third in Division-II-District 5 behind Pasadena First Baptist and Conroe Covenant.