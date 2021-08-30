Texas A&M commit and Lexington standout Jarred Kerr sidelined with injury

Lexington senior standout Jarred Kerr is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, head coach Kirk Muhl confirmed on Monday. The injury was first reported by TexAgs.com.

Kerr missed the Eagles’ 48-7 loss to West last Friday and a timetable for his return isn’t set.

Kerr is a four-star safety prospect and is committed to play at Texas A&M. He was an all-state selection in 2020 after tallying 117 tackles, three interceptions and accounting for 20 total touchdowns on offense. Kerr first announced he was committing to the Aggies on June 25 via Twitter.

UIL DENIES ELIGIBILTY

The University Interscholastic League Executive Committee denied the eligibility of A&M Consolidated junior Connor Cortez last Wednesday, Consol head coach Lee Fedora said Monday.

Cortez transferred from College Station and the executive committee said he was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding a previous ruling of the District 10-5A-II Executive Committee. Cortez plays center, guard and deep snapper for the Tigers.

“It is what it is,” Fedora said. “Connor’s doing a great job for us on the JV and getting prepared for the next year.”