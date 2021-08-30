Texas A&M commit and Lexington standout Jarred Kerr sidelined with injury

Lexington senior standout Jarred Kerr is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, head coach Kirk Muhl confirmed on Monday. The injury was first reported by TexAgs.com.
Kerr missed the Eagles’ 48-7 loss to West last Friday and a timetable for his return isn’t set.
Kerr is a four-star safety prospect and is committed to play at Texas A&M. He was an all-state selection in 2020 after tallying 117 tackles, three interceptions and accounting for 20 total touchdowns on offense. Kerr first announced he was committing to the Aggies on June 25 via Twitter.
UIL DENIES ELIGIBILTY
The University Interscholastic League Executive Committee denied the eligibility of A&M Consolidated junior Connor Cortez last Wednesday, Consol head coach Lee Fedora said Monday.
Cortez transferred from College Station and the executive committee said he was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding a previous ruling of the District 10-5A-II Executive Committee. Cortez plays center, guard and deep snapper for the Tigers.
“It is what it is,” Fedora said. “Connor’s doing a great job for us on the JV and getting prepared for the next year.”
The UIL also denied an appeal for varsity eligibility for former Bremond running back and defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe, who transferred to Marlin this summer ahead of his senior season, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
In 2020, Bledsoe rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns for Bremond. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound announced his commitment to Texas on Monday. He is a four-star recruit and the 123rd-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.
HEARNE CHANGES SCHEDULE
The Hearne football team will play its District 12-2A varsity games on Thursdays this season, athletics director and head coach Ricky Sargent announced in a statement Monday.
The move was voted on by the district executive committee last Wednesday and is meant to reduce game cancelations if varsity players test positive for COVID-19 before a Friday night game. Junior high and JV games will now be played on Friday. The change will only affect Hearne’s district schedule. Other schools in 12-2A are Bruceville-Eddy, Holland, Moody, Rosebud-Lott, Thorndale and Thrall. Sargent said the plan could change throughout the season.
“This plan gives us the best possible chance to play as many JH games as possible because schools may cancel Thursday night JH games to protect their Friday night varsity roster,” Sargent said in the press release. “The District Executive Committee also voted to establish rules on how to handle districts that have closed school and are unable to play.”