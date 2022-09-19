Teams still learning a lot as nondistrict play wraps up

Nondistrict play is wrapping up here in the Brazos Valley and it’s about to be a whole new ball game.

And while some teams still have a nondistrict game or two left to play, a good percentage of BV teams have a new focus in Week 5.

Those big moments and keys from Week 4 are still important teaching tools here in Week 5.

Anderson-Shiro ended nondistrict on a high note. The Owls soared to 3-1 by taking care of Evadale 41-6. The focus for the Owls ahead of their final nondistrict game was staying out of their own way and executing.

Head coach Brad Hodges said his team had put together some nice games but felt that they were capable of just a bit more.

“We had contributions all across the board from a lot of different guys and when you get that team play and unselfishness and that many guys that can contribute, things usually work out pretty well for you,” Hodges said.

Quarterback Connor Daley had some big plays and wide receiver Kagan Stephens had two touchdowns. The unselfish, multi-position Jordan Coronado had a touchdown catch while also playing some quarterback and tight end.

The star of the entire show might have been the defense and the incredibly busy secondary.

“Our secondary did a great job across the board,” Hodges said. “We were playing a team that passes about 75% of the time and we were able to get three picks and Connor had one of those and Kagan Stephens had another one.

“We were pretty pleased with how our secondary performed especially with how young they are. Kevin Smith and Brant Werner were two guys that were back there a lot and we’re very pleased when you get tested that many times to have a night that they had was pretty good.”

For Snook and head coach Dylan Conway, it took 20 unanswered points, but the Bluejays wrapped up nondistrict with another win.

“We had a pretty good game plan in all phases of the game,” Conway said. “We struggled a little bit early on offense in the first half but our defense kept us in the game. They played phenomenally.”

Starting tailback Lance Lara is usually the back that opposing defenses hone in on, so the Bluejays did what they’ve done all nondistrict and had others step up.

Ryder Becka and Garrett Hyvl filled in at running back and Sam Smitherman has been playing some tight end.

“We went down a couple players over the last couple of games and they’ve had to step up in a big way,” Conway said. “Garrett Hyvl switched positions this past week. He was a running back and then went into the fullback role.”

Now with a week off before district play begins, Snook’s focus is getting back to basics and working on special teams.

Bremond is another team with a bye this week after defeating Holland 46-35 in an offensive slugfest. Led by quarterback Braylen Wortham and running back Bobby Drake, the Tigers ran roughshod over Holland.

“We were able to control the ball on them a little and use some clock and score,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “So I think our rushing attack with our offensive line set the tone for the game.”

And while Wortham and Drake put up some big-time yards, Kasowski was really impressed with his two offensive tackles, Maclane Minor & Lee Williams.

“Really our whole offensive line [played well] but those two guys right there on the edges were making key blocks,” Kasowski said. “They did a good job.”

