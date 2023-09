TAYLOR – The Taylor Ducks scored four second-half touchdowns to break open a close game and beat rival Rockdale 39-6 in the Highway 79 rivalry.

Taylor (1-1) took a 10-0 lead, but pulled away with a pair of running touchdowns in the third quarter.

Rockdale scored on Blayden Barcak’s 18-yard run. He completed 11 of 30 passes for 201 yards, but suffered three interceptions.

Rockdale’s Riley Spears and Sawyer Chalk each had eight tackles, while De’Andre Stephens had seven.