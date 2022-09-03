Taylor 49, Rockdale 41

ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and two more scores, but Taylor and running back Andrias Fisher did just enough to leave town with a 49-41 victory Friday in nondistrict play.

Fisher carried the ball 24 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns, including a 4-yarder in the fourth quarter for a 49-34 lead. Barcak tried to keep the Tigers in the game with a 37-yard TD run, but Rockdale (1-1) couldn’t get closer.

Rockdale’s Kemar Spencer ran for 80 yards on 17 carries, and Zeke Castro had 37 yards and a TD on five carries. Robert Owens led the team in receiving with four catches for 85 yards and a TD. De’Andre Stephens also caught a 36-yard TD pass, and Riley Spears caught two passes for 23 yards and a score.

Rockdale will host Lexington next week, while Taylor (1-1) will host Robinson.