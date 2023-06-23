Rudder’s Hunter McGary earned second-team All-District 10-5A Division II honors on the offensive line last season, and he returns for his senior year in August as a leader in the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Rangers. He took some time out of his summer to answer a few questions for The Eagle.

QUICK BIO

• Name: Hunter McGary

• High school: Rudder

• Class: senior

• Sports: football, powerlifting, track and field, wrestling

• Position: offensive/defensive line

• Nickname: “Waterboy” or “Booty”

GENERAL

• What is your favorite memory of high school so far? Honestly probably my freshman year when [freshman football coach Bryan Douglas] told me I was going to try out for varsity.

• What do you plan to accomplish this year? Try for all-state defense or offensive line.

• Plans after high school? Go to college and major in sports science to become a coach.

• What do you do in your free time? I play video games, work out and drag race cars.

• How do you want your classmates to remember you? As a strong and trustworthy leader.

• What three words best describe you? strong, passionate, overachiever

• Favorite class and why? Most definitely criminal justice, because that’s maybe going to be my major or sports science.

• Whom do you admire and why? My brother. He is the one who really lit the football flame in me.

• Favorite school tradition? The spirit walks when we make the playoffs. I had a spirit walk when I went to state for powerlifting.

• Most valuable lesson you learned at school? Coach Timothy George always gives me and my teammates valuable lessons we can use on the field and when we are adults.

• Favorite quote? “The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are. The second is being happy with what you find.” — Unknown

POP CULTURE

• Favorite teacher? Mrs. Phe’licia Thompson (criminal justice, CTE)

• What social media outlet do you prefer? Twitter

• Favorite celebrity? Jamie Foxx and Denzel Washington

• Favorite TV show? The Shooter

• Favorite movie? Deadpool 1 and 2

• Favorite book or magazine? Septimus Heap series by Angie Sage

• Favorite musician/musical group? good ol’ Prince

• If you were in charge of producing a concert, which three artists/groups would you get? Prince, Kanye West, Tupac

• Favorite cartoon or show as a child? Teen Titans

TRAVEL

• Most interesting place you’ve visited? Disney World

• Place you’d like to visit? The Netherlands

FOOD

• Favorite home-cooked meal? taco burgers

• Favorite snack? peanut butter oatmeal cream pies

• Favorite breakfast cereal as a kid? Frosted Flakes or Cinnamon Toast Crunch

• Favorite beverage? Sprite, Fanta, Coke

• Favorite restaurant? Wings ’N More

SPORTS

• Favorite athlete? former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth

• Favorite professional team? Seattle Seahawks

ET CETERA

• What super power would you like to have? telekinesis

• Three people (dead or alive) to have dinner with? Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Brandon Burlsworth

• If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? My stomach — I’m never full.

• Person you admire the most? Brandon Burlsworth

• Which meme/gif do you use the most? I don’t use memes that often.