Stoney Pryor to be named College Station’s next head football coach

Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situation confirmed to The Eagle on Thursday.

Pryor will be introduced as College Station’s next coach by the school district’s superintendent Mike Martindale at a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. at the high school.

Pryor has served as College Station’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach since the program’s inception in 2012. He will take over for Steve Huff, who was hired as Decatur’s head football coach and athletics director last month.

The College Station school board must approve Pryor’s hiring. The board has a scheduled meeting next Tuesday. College Station ISD posted the Cougars’ head football coach and campus athletics coordinator position openings for only internal candidates.

In 2012, Pryor interviewed for the College Station head coaching job, which went to Huff.

Aside from coaching football, Pryor is the head girls soccer coach at College Station. Under his watch, the Lady Cougars have advanced to the playoffs eight times and have two state tournament appearances. Pryor also teaches advanced placement statistics.

Before coming to College Station, Pryor was on staff at A&M Consolidated and served as a position coach and offensive coordinator for Jim Slaughter. He also was previously the head girls soccer coach at Consol from 2000-12.

