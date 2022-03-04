Stoney Pryor named College Station’s next head football coach

College Station could have gone statewide to find the Cougars’ next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.
Instead, district administrators just looked down the hall at the College Station field house to find their man.
College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale announced Friday morning he will recommend Stoney Pryor, a longtime College Station assistant, to be the program's next head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at a regularly scheduled school board meeting Tuesday. He will take over for Steve Huff, who was hired as Decatur’s head football coach and athletics director last month. The Eagle was the first to report the news.
“This, quite frankly, from my standpoint, was not a difficult thing,” Martindale said. “We knew there were several of these guys on staff that were perfectly capable, that understand the Cougar Way, the culture and expectation here at College Station High School, and have been here for a long time, if not since the very first day the school opened. There was no reason whatsoever to consider anything that might alter the course of what has been built and continues to find success.”
Pryor has coached in College Station since graduating from Texas A&M in 1995, spending the last 10 years as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach since the school’s inception in 2012. Pryor gave the team the news during their athletic period Friday.
College Station ISD posted the job for only internal candidates. Martindale said Pryor was the only applicant.
“It’s very affirming to me, individually, personally, and it’s very affirming to all of our coaches from Coach Huff to the rest of the football staff, to the coaches in the other programs, that it’s a stamp of approval that we like the direction things are going,” Pryor said. “That we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished. That we see evidence that those things can continue and we want them to continue. And I think that was reassuring because any time there’s change, there’s a little bit of anxiety or angst or uncertainty among everybody about how is this going to play out and how is this going to affect things. I think for the administration to say early on we wanted an in-house person was really confirming the things we had done and reassuring to the coaches, the students and the community that this program will continue to move in that same direction.”
Along with coaching football, Pryor is the head girls soccer coach at College Station. Under his watch, the Lady Cougars have advanced to the playoffs eight times with two state tournament appearances. He also was previously the head girls soccer coach at A&M Consolidated from 2000-12 and has been named district soccer coach of the year seven times. Although Pryor said he has a passion for coaching soccer, “I’m confident we will leave that program in great hands to continue the things that it’s doing and has done in the past.”
Before coming to College Station, Pryor was on staff at A&M Consolidated for 14 years and served as a position coach and offensive coordinator for Jim Slaughter. With Pryor leading the offense, Consol posted school records in yards per game (476), points per game (28.7) and rushing yards per game (401) in a run to the region finals in 2010. That Tigers team featured three players who each rushed for over 1,000 yards.
In College Station’s eight seasons as a varsity program, the Cougars have averaged 430 yards and 43.1 points per game. College Station will return nine starters from last year’s state finalist squad, including running back Marquise Collins who rushed for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021, earning the Texas Sports Writers Association’s 5A offensive player of the year award. Having spent a combined 17 years under Huff, Pryor said he has a lot in common with Huff in regards to offensive philosophies.
“I think the thing that’s really great about our system, especially with the collaborative nature of the coaches, is that it lends itself very well to adjustments to the talent that we have,” Pryor said. “I think you’ll see that part continue, so the changes that we make offensively will be more in response to here are the guys we have and need to utilize to give us the best chance to perform well on Friday nights.”
College Station will remain in Class 5A Division I for the next two football seasons, but will move to District 11 in Region III and join A&M Consolidated, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Leander, Leander Glenn and Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars are slated to face Lucas Lovejoy, a 2021 regional finalist, at the Tom Landry Classic in Allen to start the season, followed by nondistrict games against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and Temple at home.
After Pryor was introduced as the Cougars’ head coach, he shared a warm embrace with Huff, College Station’s outgoing and original head coach. Huff said Pryor was “definitely deserving” of the position and added it provided a “natural, seamless transition” for the College Station program.
“Stoney’s the type of guy that could’ve gone out and gotten other jobs at times. He’s really, really unbelievably loyal to CSISD. You look at his track record of what he’s done with soccer programs throughout the district and where he’s been offensive coordinator at both schools and been very successful,” Huff said. “If anything at all, it makes you very happy on the inside … Stoney’s been in the building of the program. I think it helps secures the kids and helps them feel better about it. I don’t feel like there was a situation where anybody felt like massive changes are needed.”
On the wall of the College Station field house is a mural of the program’s defining moments from significant wins, district championships and the 2017 Class 5A Division II state title. Pryor has been a part of all of them and despite the coaching change, he said the Cougars’ expectations and desire for excellence will not change.
“Coach Huff laid a great foundation here. I was privileged to work with him at [A&M] Consolidated for several years and then jumped at the chance to come here when we opened the school,” Pryor said. “The foundation is great and the expectations are well understood. We have very high expectations around here, but the culture is solid, the players are solid, the coaches are solid, the community support is great, and it’s a perfect opportunity to jump in with this.”