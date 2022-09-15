Still plenty of action around Brazos Valley in Week 4 despite some schools taking off

It may seem quiet to some here in the Brazos Valley this Friday with a lot of high school football teams having their bye in Week 4. But while not every stadium will be packed with roaring fans and rocking bands, a few heated matchups still dot the schedule.

Maybe I could use a bye week too as I went 0-3 last week, bringing my season mark to 3-6.

So with Week 4 here, it’s time to rebound and take a look across the Brazos Valley for three of the best matchups.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Holland at Bremond, 7 p.m. Friday

How about those Bremond Tigers?

The Tigers were a young team last year that made a surprise three-round run in the playoffs. So far through the early weeks of this season, it looks like the Tigers have continued that growth at 3-0.

Led by the duo of quarterback Braylen Wortham and wide receiver Koben Zan, Bremond’s ability to find the end zone has been impressive this season as the Tigers have scored 50 or more points in every game.

Holland will be a tougher test for Bremond as the Hornets lost in a close 28-20 game last week to Granger, one of Bremond’s District 13-2A-II foes. But the Tigers are ready for a step up in competition.

• Prediction: Bremond 45-35

2. Mart at Centerville, 7:30 p.m. Friday

The stage is set for a big-time clash between two ranked Class 2A teams this Friday in Centerville.

Mart is ranked No. 2 in 2A-II in the latest Texas Football rankings, while Centerville is No. 9 in 2A-I.

For Centerville (2-1), the Tigers got back in the win column last week with a 44-29 victory over Teague. Running back Paxton Hancock ran for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, Mart (3-0) stayed perfect with a 68-7 win over the Italy Gladiators.

Being at home will be a benefit for the Tigers, who lost their earlier ranked matchup against Crawford 21-6 on the road. Still, it won’t be easy for either team to come away with a win in this one.

• Prediction: Centerville 28-24

3. Hearne at Chilton, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hearne hits the road this week for a test against 3-0 Chilton in another 2A clash.

The Eagles are coming off a 35-20 road win over Elkhart and are led by play-making quarterback Keyshawn Langham. He was responsible for all of Hearne’s scores last week as he rushed for three scores, threw for another and returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Eagles improve to 2-1.

Last week, Chilton beat Normangee 64-6 and looks to keep the momentum rolling against Brazos Valley teams. The Pirates have had no problems scoring as they are averaging 44 points per game. With the home field advantage this week, they’ll handle a talented Hearne squad in a close one.

• Prediction: Chilton 35-24

