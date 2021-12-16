State championship football roundup

Doug Brooks ran for 210 yards, scoring on runs of 1 and 28 yards to earn offensive MVP. Dalton Brooks added 194 yards rushing, scoring on runs of 3, 10 and 11 yards.

Hawley (15-1) pulled within 14-12 on a 4-yard TD pass from Rodney Hooper to Will Scott. Shiner took control just before halftime on Doug Brooks’ 28-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left to cap a 31-second drive that covered 53 yards.

Shiner’s Eli Fric was the MVP on defense with six tackles, two for losses. He also had a 16-yard interception return.

Hawley was led by Kason O’Shields, who had a game-high 11 tackles along with a fumble recovery and 15-yard interception return.

Shiner has won 30 straight. Its last loss was to Refugio in the 2019 quarterfinals. Hawley played in the state title game for the first time.

6-man Division I

Westbrook 72, May 66

The May Tigers dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass with 2 seconds left to give the Westbrook Wildcats their first state title.