State championship football roundup

Class 3A Division I
Brock 35, Lorena 18
ARLINGTON — Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel passed for 163 yards, and running back Rhett Hanson rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns to give veteran Leopard coach Ray Biles his first state title as they beat Brock 35-18 on Thursday in the Class 3A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium. It also was the 200th victory for Biles, who has coached Lorena for 30 years.
Hanson, the game’s offensive MVP, scored on runs of 1, 2 and 54 yards to give Lorena (14-2) its second state title, the other coming in 1987.
Brock (15-1) never led as Hanson scored twice in the first quarter to give Lorena a 14-0 lead. Brock’s Kutter Wilson rushed for 171 yards on 24 carries and Tyler Moody threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
Lorena’s Baxter Bankston had six tackles, 3.5 of them for losses with two sacks to earn the defensive MVP award.
Class 2A Division II
Stratford 39, Falls City 27
Stratford quarterback Cody Rinne accounted for 352 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Elks to their fourth state title and first since 2008.
Rinne completed 14 of 17 passes for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns to break a 27-27 tie. Dru Jones caught a 14-yard TD pass with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left to give the Elks (15-1) the lead. Stratford clinched the game with Jones catching a 32-yard touchdown pass with 1:24 left four plays after Falls City (14-2) fumbled. Jones had nine catches for 205 yards.
The Beavers came in averaging almost 300 yards rushing per game, but their veer attack mustered only 25 yards on 25 carries.
Falls City found success through the air with Luke Shaffer completing 7 of 13 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Grant Jendrusch (3-90) and Jaxson Pipes (2-79).
Pipes caught a 27-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring as Falls City never trailed in the first half.
Rinne, who rushed for 70 yards on 21 carries to earn offensive MVP honors, gave Stratford its first lead at 21-19 with a 1-yard TD run.
Shaffer, who also played safety, had 20 tackles to earn defensive MVP honors.
Class 2A Division I
Shiner 47, Hawley 12
The Brooks brothers — Doug and Dalton — combined for 404 yards rushing in leading Shiner (16-0) to its second straight state championship.
Doug Brooks ran for 210 yards, scoring on runs of 1 and 28 yards to earn offensive MVP. Dalton Brooks added 194 yards rushing, scoring on runs of 3, 10 and 11 yards.
Hawley (15-1) pulled within 14-12 on a 4-yard TD pass from Rodney Hooper to Will Scott. Shiner took control just before halftime on Doug Brooks’ 28-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left to cap a 31-second drive that covered 53 yards.
Shiner’s Eli Fric was the MVP on defense with six tackles, two for losses. He also had a 16-yard interception return.
Hawley was led by Kason O’Shields, who had a game-high 11 tackles along with a fumble recovery and 15-yard interception return.
Shiner has won 30 straight. Its last loss was to Refugio in the 2019 quarterfinals. Hawley played in the state title game for the first time.
6-man Division I
Westbrook 72, May 66
The May Tigers dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass with 2 seconds left to give the Westbrook Wildcats their first state title.
May (14-1) drove 63 yards in nine plays, but Blake Harrell’s pass from the 8-yard line slipped through the receiver’s hands at the goal line. Harrell had completed half of his previous eight passes with three of them for touchdowns.
Westbrook’s Cedric Ware rushed for 304 yards on 25 carries, never getting caught behind the line to earn offensive MVP honors. He scored seven touchdowns, including runs of 56 and 60 yards. He also was the defensive MVP with a game-high 14 tackles and two forced fumbles.
May’s Kaden Halik rushed for 171 yards on 20 carries and Avery Williford added 170 on 12 carries with both scoring a trio of touchdowns.
6-man Division II
Strawn 73, Motley County 28
Strawn (15-0) scored 36 straight points en route to its third straight title and fifth overall.
Motley County (14-1) took an 8-0 lead, but Strawn scored five straight touchdowns, including a state championship record-tying 79-yard run by Grayson Rigdon.
Rigdon rushed for 222 yards on 17 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 159 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass to earn offensive MVP honors.