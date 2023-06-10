Bryan junior wide receiver Terrence Lewis couldn’t believe how long it had been since the Vikings had last been to the state 7-on-7 football tournament.

“2007? Hey that’s when I was born, “ Lewis laughed. “But it felt good to finally do something for Bryan High that they never did. It felt great. We talked about this multiple times and we finally did it. To get back, it felt good.”

That 16-year drought came to an end on Friday night under the lights at Cougar Stadium with a 30-6 victory over Rudder in the battle of Bryan ISD in the state qualifier.

“This was a big rivalry game, so I mean this one felt really, really, good,” Bryan senior wide receiver Tyson Turner said.

Bryan will be part of the state tournament, which runs from June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station. Friday night offered suspense as both Bryan ISD teams battled for that coveted qualifying spot.

The Vikings took care of business with a 2-1 record as they defeated 21-5A Georgetown East View 34-12 and 11-5A-II Belton 32-0.

The Vikings loss came in their second game as they lost 39-20 to The Woodlands from District 13-6A. The Highlanders though had already clinched a spot at state in an earlier qualifier and were unable to advance past pool play.

On the field right next to where Bryan was playing, the Rangers ran the table in Pool D. Rudder opened with a 20-13 win over 16-6A Cy Falls before besting 11-5A-II Elgin 32-14. In the third and final game, Rudder took care of business against district foe Brenham 21-12 to advance to the main field.

Bryan and Rudder then made their way over to Cougar Field and had a 15-minute warmup session before the state qualifying game. During that time a crowd from both schools formed around that half of the field.

The game opened with back-to-back touchdowns by both teams as Bryan struck first with a touchdown pass from Kason Byrd to Lewis. Rudder followed as Cody Billings lofted one to Jaquise Martin for a game-tying 6-6 score.

Bryan and Byrd stayed hot though as he connected with Turner to put them ahead 12-6. Turner added a second touchdown catch with two minutes to go for the final score.

The Vikings used two quarterbacks with Boone Turner and Byrd splitting reps. Despite sharing time, both had no issues staying in rhythm as Turner found the end zone by linking up with Titus Runnels and Derek Ramsey.

“They’re both stepping it up,” Turner said of the quarterbacks. “They’re both competing. They’re amazing. I think both of them are going to do amazing in the future.”

Bryan also made noise on defense with interceptions by Luke Weltens and Jonathan Duty.

For Rudder, this was the team’s last chance to make it to the state tournament according to Rudder head coach Eric Ezar. The Rangers have never made it to state before in school history but this year’s results were an encouraging sign.

The Rangers, who didn’t make it out of pool play at all last season, did it twice this year.

“This is the second time that we’ve gone to the semifinals,” Ezar said. “We went like two weeks ago [to another 7-on-7 qualifier] and qualified [for the qualifying game]. We’ve had a shot twice. It hurts, of course it double hurts cause it’s Bryan High but the kids played really well.”

Rudder and Bryan weren’t the only schools from the Brazos Valley competing for a spot at state as A&M Consolidated and previously mentioned Brenham were competing for a spot.

In Pool B, the Tigers opened with a 20-12 loss to eventual state-bound 26-6A Buda Johnson but rebounded with a 21-14 win over 16-6A Bridgeland and a 27-12 win over 12-6A Temple. Buda Johnson which went 3-0 came out of Pool A as the winner and beat Waco Midway 34-14 in the other state qualifying matchup.

Waco Midway got its spot because College Station had already punched its ticket to state in an earlier state qualifier. The Cougars ran the table in Pool A on their home field with a 19-14 victory over 10-5A-II Huntsville, 19-12 against 12-6A Waco Midway and 25-20 over 23-6A Houston Strake Jesuit.

NOTES — In Division III, Lexington and Hearne are the two other Brazos Valley schools that have already qualified for the state tournament. Cameron Yoe is hosting a qualifier on Saturday where fellow area schools Rockdale and Franklin will be trying to qualify.