Standouts from last year's playoff run return to lead Navasota

Navasota’s run to the Class 4A Division II regional quarterfinals last season is providing much comfort to the Rattlers in 2021.
Aside from returning solid players from that team, Navasota head coach Casey Dacus saw what his young roster could do when under pressure and without much experience at the varsity level.
“We were young in key places,” Dacus said. “Ja’mar [Jessie] had never taken a snap on a Friday night. Positionwise we were brand new at receiver. Defensively we were older but still young in some positions. We just moved a lot of things around last year. We were very happy with the year and thought we made a ton of progress by the end.”
Offensively, the Rattlers leaned on veteran running back Darius Randle, who accounted for 1,277 total yards in 2020. But Randle sprained his ankle in the bi-district playoffs, setting the stage for the young Ja’marion Frear, who racked up 330 rushing yards on 49 carries in Navasota’s final two playoff games.
Backup quarterback Drew Gonzales was next to step up when Jessie suffered a shoulder injury in the area round. Gonzales helped Navasota beat Rockport-Fulton 39-34 and finished the season competing 12 of 26 passes for 148 yards and a TD. Xavier Steptoe, now a senior, also rose to the top of a young receiving corps, catching 37 passes for 480 yards and five touchdowns.
Navasota couldn’t keep up with Navarro in the regional quarterfinals and lost 28-7, but by then the Rattlers had proven they could handle the pressure of Friday night. Now they’re ready to build on that momentum.
“We feel really confident,” said Jessie, who threw for 2,182 yards and 24 TDs last year. “We feel like everything we’re doing this year is going to be way easier, because we did it last year with each other.”
Navasota will also have John Lee and Keshon Wilson as targets for Jessie.
“The cool thing is it’s not just one guy,” Dacus said. “You have Frear. You have John Lee on one side, Steptoe on the other. Keshon Wilson is back, who played a big role for us, especially late in the year last year. When you have more than one guy who can make plays and make the defenses play honestly, then it opens things up.”
Defensively, the Rattlers are still relatively young, especially in the secondary, Dacus said. They lost key starters in Aaron Nichols and Joel Castaneda but hope to lean on returning senior linebacker Jaylen Myles (83 tackles last year), junior DB Nicolas Casteneda (12 tackles) and senior defensive ends Braelin Whitley (9 tackles) and Ja’marion Mills.
“We have a bunch of young guys who will play in the secondary, so I’m excited to see how that all shakes out, because they’re very athletic, very talented,” Dacus said. “They just need some experience. I’m anxious to see two or three weeks in how that looks. But our front I feel really good about.”
Dacus said the Rattlers will be more creative with plays, something they couldn’t do as easily last year because of their lack of experience.
The team also is anxious to face its District 13-4A-II opponents again. Dacus said stability and consistency will help it through that gauntlet.
Navasota went 4-1 in district play and is projected to finish second behind the only team it lost to in league play last year: Cuero. The Rattlers will be prepared for round two with the Gobblers and fellow district opponents La Grange, Giddings, Smithville and Gonzales.
“Our guys are hungry,” Dacus said. “They know they can win now, and that’s a big part of that. It’ll be a battle every Friday, but we’re excited about who we’re bringing to the battle.”