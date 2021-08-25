Standouts from last year's playoff run return to lead Navasota

Navasota couldn’t keep up with Navarro in the regional quarterfinals and lost 28-7, but by then the Rattlers had proven they could handle the pressure of Friday night. Now they’re ready to build on that momentum.

“We feel really confident,” said Jessie, who threw for 2,182 yards and 24 TDs last year. “We feel like everything we’re doing this year is going to be way easier, because we did it last year with each other.”

Navasota will also have John Lee and Keshon Wilson as targets for Jessie.

“The cool thing is it’s not just one guy,” Dacus said. “You have Frear. You have John Lee on one side, Steptoe on the other. Keshon Wilson is back, who played a big role for us, especially late in the year last year. When you have more than one guy who can make plays and make the defenses play honestly, then it opens things up.”

Defensively, the Rattlers are still relatively young, especially in the secondary, Dacus said. They lost key starters in Aaron Nichols and Joel Castaneda but hope to lean on returning senior linebacker Jaylen Myles (83 tackles last year), junior DB Nicolas Casteneda (12 tackles) and senior defensive ends Braelin Whitley (9 tackles) and Ja’marion Mills.