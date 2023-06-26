The St. Joseph Eagles brought some hardware back to Bryan as the Eagles won the gold bracket title at the TAPPS state 6-on-6 football tournament Saturday at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex in Waco.

The Eagles went 4-0 in pool play before beating Bracken Christian 37-1 and Azle Christian 22-21 to reach the championship game. They then topped Vanguard College Prep 42-0 for the title.

In the TAPPS 7-on-7 tournament, Brazos Christian finished second in the bronze bracket. After pool play, Brazos Christian beat Covenant Classical 19-15 and Fort Worth Christian 28-20 before falling to The Brook Hill School 34-14 in the bronze title game.