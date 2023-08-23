There is a common thought that the Texas state 7-on-7 tournament does little to predict who might win state come fall with the physicality of the offense and defensive lines and run game removed from the picture.

However, in the 6-man game where high-octane offenses rule, winning the TAPPS state 6-on-6 tournament might hold a little more prophetic water.

At least that’s what St. Joseph head coach Alec Castilleja hopes.

The Eagles enter the 2023 season having downed Vanguard College Prep 42-0 in the 6-on-6 finals and returning all six of their offensive starters from last fall.

“I think it really helped our guys get the reps in,” Castilleja said. “This year we’re only bringing one freshman in, so everyone else that’s on the roster has been with us for at least a varsity season. I think that’s a positive for us that we have experience coming back, and being able to get those extra reps in the spring and moving into the summer season is definitely going to help us be prepared for the fall.”

St. Joseph returns three-year quarterback Marc Mishler, who threw for more than 1,000 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Mishler is a part of a large senior group that has seen both victories and defeats during St. Joseph’s recent playoff runs.

“They’re going to be able to take those experiences and provide the leadership and the big-play abilities that we are going to need from them,” Castilleja said.

Alongside Mishler is senior running back Jackson Carey, who rushed for more than 600 yards and nine touchdowns and caught five TD passes.

St. Joseph returns five of six starters on defense including all-state linebacker Bryant Hutka. What was a young defense last season comes back as a group with continuity this year, Castilleja said.

“I think we’re going to be pretty stout, pretty strong and pretty fast,” the head coach said. “We lost some size with a couple of seniors, but I think what we lost in size, we gained in athleticism and speed. We’re definitely going to be flying around and playing smart defense, hopefully holding teams to a modest score, so our offense can get hot and put some numbers up.”

Last season, the Eagles were bounced in the first round of the TAPPS 6-man Division III playoffs by Fredericksburg Heritage 46-0 to finish the year at 6-5. But with the experience returning for the Eagles paired with the success the program saw during the state 6-on-6 tournament, Castilleja said his program is carrying the most momentum he’s seen in a while into the fall season.

“We’re definitely excited to see what the season brings,” he said. “We know that we can’t force anything into existence, so we’re just going to do what we can control. We control our attitude, our effort, and if we have good attitude and good effort and they take it a week at a time, I think we’re going to be pretty successful this season.”