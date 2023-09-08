In a battle between cross-town rivals, St. Joseph edged Allen Academy 60-54 in a back-and-forth affair on Friday night.

Down two late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles converted a fourth-and-11 to set up Marc Mishler's go-ahead touchdown. St. Joseph's defense then forced a turnover on downs to seal the win.

St. Joseph coach Alec Castilleja said his team dug down deep to pull out the victory.

“It’s everything we try to teach our boys,” Castilleja said. “The two things you can always control are your attitude and effort and late in the game they found it.”

St. Joseph’s (2-0) started on the right note as Mishler completed a touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage and the Eagles led 8-0.

Allen (1-2) answered right back on its first drive. Brock Field scored a touchdown on the ground to even the score at eight a piece.

The Eagles didn’t take long to respond. On the second play of the drive, Mishler rushed for a 51-yard touchdown to go up 16-8. The Rams answered back after a pass from Lucas found Ly-McMurray again for a touchdown.

St. Joseph scored again and came up with a goal-line stop to hold a 22-16 lead, but the Eagles were unable to convert and turned the ball over on downs. Allen took advantage and took its first lead at 24-22.

The Eagles reclaimed a 30-24 lead on a touchdown pass from Mishler on fourth-and-3. The Eagles’ defense then forced another turnover on downs. With five seconds left in the first half, Mishler found Bryant Hutka for a touchdown to take a 38-24 lead into the break

In the third quarter, Lucas found Ly-McMurray for a long touchdown to bring the Rams back within six.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Lucas found Logan Perez on a long touchdown pass that gave the Rams a 40-38 lead with 4:58 left in the third. Allen’s defense forced St. Joseph to turn the ball over, but the Rams were unable to take advantage.

The Eagles struggled to gain anything on their next drive, but an unnecessary roughness call on Allen gave them life. Mishler took advantage of the opportunity with a deep pass downfield to Peter Najvar for a touchdown and gave the Eagles the lead again.

The Rams responded as Lucas found Eli Dawson for a touchdown to take back the lead at 46-44 after a missed extra-point.

One play into the ensuing drive, Mishler found an open Colt Bundick who made two Rams miss to give St. Joseph a 52-46 lead with 4:39 left in the game.

An onside kick that went out of bounds gave Allen great starting field position. With the chance to take the lead back, Field took the handoff and broke multiple tackles before he went down at the one-yard line. Lucas went on to rush for a touchdown on the following play and the Rams took a 54-52 lead after converting the extra point.

But then Mishler and the Eagles went on the decisive scoring drive.

The Eagles next host Baytown Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. The Rams will have a chance to bounce back against the Savoy Cardinals in a neutral site game at Prince of Peace in Carrollton on Friday at 7 p.m.