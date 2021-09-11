 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 90, Allen Academy 68
St. Joseph’s Mark Mishler threw for 509 yards and six touchdowns in a wild 6-man shootout Thursday as the Eagles outpaced Allen Academy 90-68 at the Glockzin Family Athletic Complex.

St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon had 11 catches for 237 yards and four TDs, while Levi Rice had six catches for 216 yards and two TDs. Jackson Carey also caught five passes for 120 yards and a TD, and Luke Schumann caught a 30-yard TD pass for the Eagles (2-1).

On the ground, Carey ran eight times for 75 yards and two scores, and Millhollon had 63 yards and a TD on nine carries. He also completed 2 of 2 passes for 66 yards and a score and had 11 tackles on defense. Carey added nine tackles and a fumble recovery for a TD.

St. Joseph will play at Westbury Christian at 7 p.m. next Friday. Allen Academy (1-1) will play at Aquilla at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

