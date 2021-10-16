 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 65, Houston Grace Christian 19
St. Joseph 65, Houston Grace Christian 19

Five different Eagles scored touchdowns, and Walker West recovered two fumbles on defense to help St. Joseph beat Houston Grace Christian 65-19 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play.

St. Joseph’s Mark Mishler completed 6 of 7 passes for 187 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Reid Millhollon and two to Levi Rice. Jackson Carey also caught a 37-yard TD pass from Mishler, ran for 109 yards and two TDs on just five carries and returned a kickoff 50 yards for another TD. Millhollon also ran for 39 yards and a TD on three carries.

Defensively for St. Joseph (6-2, 1-0), Bryant Hutka and Rice each had five tackles, while Victor Perez and Millhollon each had three.

St. Joseph will play at Brazosport Christian next week, while Grace Christian (1-5, 0-1) will play at Baytown Christian.

Football

Navasota 33, La Grange 21

LA GRANGE — Down by a point early in the fourth quarter, the Navasota Rattlers rallied with touchdown runs by Hudson Minor and Ja’marion Frear…

