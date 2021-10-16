St. Joseph 65, Houston Grace Christian 19

Five different Eagles scored touchdowns, and Walker West recovered two fumbles on defense to help St. Joseph beat Houston Grace Christian 65-19 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play.

St. Joseph’s Mark Mishler completed 6 of 7 passes for 187 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Reid Millhollon and two to Levi Rice. Jackson Carey also caught a 37-yard TD pass from Mishler, ran for 109 yards and two TDs on just five carries and returned a kickoff 50 yards for another TD. Millhollon also ran for 39 yards and a TD on three carries.

Defensively for St. Joseph (6-2, 1-0), Bryant Hutka and Rice each had five tackles, while Victor Perez and Millhollon each had three.

St. Joseph will play at Brazosport Christian next week, while Grace Christian (1-5, 0-1) will play at Baytown Christian.