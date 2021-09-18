St. Joseph 64, Houston Westbury Christian 14

HOUSTON — St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon ran for 192 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Jackson Carey scored on punt and interception returns as the Eagles flew past Houston Westbury Christian 64-14 in nondistrict TAPPS 6-man play Friday.

Luke Schumann caught three passes for 100 yards and TD for St. Joseph (3-1), while Levi Rice, Charlie Weise and Gabe Stratta each caught conversion passes.

On defense, Millhollon had five tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Schumann had three tackles and a pass breakup. Mark Mishler was a perfect 8 for 8 kicking extra points.

St. Joseph will play at Cedar Park Summit Christian next week, while Westbury (0-3) will play at San Marcos Hill Country.