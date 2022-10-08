St. Joseph 59, Galveston O’Connell 6

St. Joseph’s Marc Mishler threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, while Colt Bundick ran for 105 yards and another score in the Eagles’ 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play Friday.

Peter Najvar caught two passes for 69 yards and a TD for St. Joseph (3-4, 2-2), while Cam Phillips, Bryant Hutka and Walker Wast also caught TD passes.

On defense, Hutka had nine tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception. Lucas Ramirez had eight tackles, one for a loss, and forced a fumble, and Joseph Starnes had four tackles for the Eagles.

St. Joseph will play Missouri City Divine Savior next Friday on the road, and O’Connell (1-5, 0-4) will play at Baytown Christian.