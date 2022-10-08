 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph 59, Galveston O’Connell 6

  • 0

St. Joseph’s Marc Mishler threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, while Colt Bundick ran for 105 yards and another score in the Eagles’ 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play Friday.

Peter Najvar caught two passes for 69 yards and a TD for St. Joseph (3-4, 2-2), while Cam Phillips, Bryant Hutka and Walker Wast also caught TD passes.

On defense, Hutka had nine tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception. Lucas Ramirez had eight tackles, one for a loss, and forced a fumble, and Joseph Starnes had four tackles for the Eagles.

St. Joseph will play Missouri City Divine Savior next Friday on the road, and O’Connell (1-5, 0-4) will play at Baytown Christian.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert