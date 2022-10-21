St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist UM 6

St. Joseph’s Marc Mishler threw for 141 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers as the Eagles put away Houston Second Baptist 57-6 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play.

Colt Bundick, Peter Najvar, Cam Philips, Walker West and Luke Johnson each caught TD passes for St. Joseph (5-4, 4-2), while Jackson Carey also ran for 76 yards and a TD on six carries.

On defense, Bryant Hutka helped lead the Eagles with six tackles and an interception. West and Philips each had four tackles and a sack. West also had another tackle for a loss. Noah Umanzor added two tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Houston Second Baptist dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in district.