St. Joseph 51, Waco Methodist 6

St. Joseph’s Mark Mishler threw for three touchdowns, and Reid Millhollon ran for two and threw for another as the Eagles flew past Waco Methodist 51-6 on Friday.

Mishler competed 4 of 7 passes for 170 yards, while Millhollon completed his only pass, a 55-yarder. Millhollon also ran for 43 yards on five carries, while Luke Schumann had 24 yards and a TD on two carries. Levi Rice had a big night receiving for St. Joseph, catching four passes for 117 yards and two scores. Jackson Carey also caught a 75-yard TD pass.