St. Joseph 51, Calvert 43

Mark Mishler and Reid Millhollon powered St. Joseph’s balanced offensive attack, while the Eagle defense rose up to help seal a 51-43 victory over Calvert on Friday at the Glockzin Family Athletic Complex.

Mishler completed 15 of 23 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns, while Millhollon completed 2 of 5 for 72 yards and two TDs. Jackson Carey caught seven passes for 160 yards and three TDs with Millhollon catching four for 49 yards and a TD and Luke Schumann catching three for 52 yards and two scores.

Millhollon also ran for 105 yards and a TD on 13 carries, and he helped lead St. Joseph’s defense with eight tackles, two for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Schumann had three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup, while Carey had five tackles and Walker West had four.

St. Joseph (5-1) will host Pasadena First Baptist next Friday, while Calvert (1-2) will host Penelope.