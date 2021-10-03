 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 51, Calvert 43
St. Joseph 51, Calvert 43

Mark Mishler and Reid Millhollon powered St. Joseph’s balanced offensive attack, while the Eagle defense rose up to help seal a 51-43 victory over Calvert on Friday at the Glockzin Family Athletic Complex.

Mishler completed 15 of 23 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns, while Millhollon completed 2 of 5 for 72 yards and two TDs. Jackson Carey caught seven passes for 160 yards and three TDs with Millhollon catching four for 49 yards and a TD and Luke Schumann catching three for 52 yards and two scores.

Millhollon also ran for 105 yards and a TD on 13 carries, and he helped lead St. Joseph’s defense with eight tackles, two for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Schumann had three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup, while Carey had five tackles and Walker West had four.

St. Joseph (5-1) will host Pasadena First Baptist next Friday, while Calvert (1-2) will host Penelope.

