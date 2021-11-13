 Skip to main content
St. Joseph 46, San Marcos Hill Country 0
St. Joseph 46, San Marcos Hill Country 0

St. Joseph shut out San Marcos Hill Country 46-0 on Friday in the TAPPS 6-man Division III area playoffs.

Mark Mishler completed 4 of 6 passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles (9-2). Levi Rice, Luke Schumann and Bryant Hutka caught the TD passes. On the ground, Jackson Carey ran for 71 yards and a TD on just five carries, and Reid Millhollon had 55 yards and a TD on two carries.

Millhollon also had seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, while Carey had six tackles and an interception he returned 37 yards for a TD. Hutka had four tackles, and Schumann had three to help St. Joseph finish off the shutout.

Hill Country finishes its season at 2-8.

