St. Joseph 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

CEDAR PARK — St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon ran for 100 yards and five touchdowns, and Mark Mishler completed 5 of 8 passes for 146 yards and five TDs to fuel the Eagles’ 46-0 shutout of Cedar Park Summit in nondistrict TAPPS 6-man play Friday.

Jackson Carey caught two passes for 81 yards and two TDs for St. Joseph (4-1), while Luke Schumann caught two passes for 81 yards and two more scores. Walker West also caught a 15-yard TD pass.

Millhollon also returned a kickoff 60 yards for a score.

Millhollon had eight tackles for loss for St. Joseph, while Carey had five tackles including one for loss. Bryant Hutka also had three tackles and recovered a fumble.