 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph 46, Cedar Park Summit 0
0 comments

St. Joseph 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR PARK — St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon ran for 100 yards and five touchdowns, and Mark Mishler completed 5 of 8 passes for 146 yards and five TDs to fuel the Eagles’ 46-0 shutout of Cedar Park Summit in nondistrict TAPPS 6-man play Friday.

Elms ad

High school football coverage presented by:

Jackson Carey caught two passes for 81 yards and two TDs for St. Joseph (4-1), while Luke Schumann caught two passes for 81 yards and two more scores. Walker West also caught a 15-yard TD pass.

Millhollon also returned a kickoff 60 yards for a score.

Millhollon had eight tackles for loss for St. Joseph, while Carey had five tackles including one for loss. Bryant Hutka also had three tackles and recovered a fumble.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert