St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30

Jackson Carey ran for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 50 yards for another, and Luke Schumann caught three passes for 68 yards and two more scores to help the St. Joseph Eagles beat Baytown Christian 38-30 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play.

Reid Millhollon completed 14 of 20 passes for 210 yards and three TDs for the Eagles (8-2, 3-0) with Levi Rice catching four passes for 91 yards and a TD.

On defense, Millhollon had nine tackles (two for loss), and Bryant Hutka had seven tackles (one for loss). Rice also had five tackles (one for loss) and an interception.

St. Joseph won the district title and will open the playoffs against an opponent to be determined. Baytown Christian fell to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in district.