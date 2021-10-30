 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30
0 comments

St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jackson Carey ran for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 50 yards for another, and Luke Schumann caught three passes for 68 yards and two more scores to help the St. Joseph Eagles beat Baytown Christian 38-30 on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5 play.

Reid Millhollon completed 14 of 20 passes for 210 yards and three TDs for the Eagles (8-2, 3-0) with Levi Rice catching four passes for 91 yards and a TD.

On defense, Millhollon had nine tackles (two for loss), and Bryant Hutka had seven tackles (one for loss). Rice also had five tackles (one for loss) and an interception.

St. Joseph won the district title and will open the playoffs against an opponent to be determined. Baytown Christian fell to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in district.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gary Blair Press Conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert