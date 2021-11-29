Source: Bryan's head football coach Ross Rogers retiring

Rogers, who came out of retirement in 2012 to coach at Bryan, told his staff Monday afternoon that he was retiring, but would remain with the school district until the end of the school year, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Rogers is 260-150-9 in a 36-year career that started at Hempstead in 1977. Rogers took the Brazos Valley and the state by surprise by going 103-47-2 at Consol from 1988-1999. Rogers went 2-7-1 in his first season then went 14-1 in 1989, losing to Chapel Hill in the 4A state title game. That jump-started a six-year stretch were Consol went 78-10. Consol won the 4A state title in 1991 beating Carthage 35-16 and was the runner-up the following year to Waxahachie 28-24. In the decade before he arrived the Tigers were 40-57-2 with two winning seasons and no playoff appearances. Consol’s last playoff appearance was 1960 before Rogers arrived and made eight straight postseason trips, including six district championships.