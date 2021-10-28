Sophomore quarterback Tate Allen reigniting Bryan offense with help from veteran line

If District 12-6A’s most improved award could be given to an entire unit, the Bryan offense would be a shoo-in for the annual postseason honor. After battling injuries, a 0-5 start and replacing starting quarterback Malcom Gooden, the Vikings (3-5, 3-2) have found their stride in the form of a three-game win streak with a chance to make their second straight playoff appearance.
A win over Killeen Ellison (3-5, 2-3) on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium would clinch that playoff trip for Bryan, and the Vikings’ drastic turnaround came from an unlikely source in sophomore Tate Allen. The versatile two-way player had never taken a snap under center until Bryan’s district opener against Temple on Sept. 24, but after starting the season at fullback and moving to safety and linebacker, he’s landed at quarterback and helped the Vikings win three straight to jump into the playoff race.
Allen said he’s handled the transition thanks to his teammates and coaches, especially his older brother and teammate, defensive end Tanner Allen.
“The whole team supports me,” Allen said. “They see me as one of our leaders. They put a lot of trust in me. I’m a sophomore, but I’ve proved to them that I can come out here and lead the team. It helps that they’re on my side.”
Gooden suffered a broken leg in the season opener against Lucas Lovejoy. Backup quarterback Karson Dillard and Allen rotated snaps under center with Allen taking over full time once district play started. Head coach Ross Rogers said Allen’s next-play mentality helped him earn the starting spot.
“In middle school we just realized that he didn’t get too high, didn’t get too low,” Rogers said. “That’s a good quality in a quarterback, because you learn from your mistakes, and you’re happy with you’re good plays, but [you] still make a play. It’s been a lot to throw on a guy that’s never been back there. If you’ve never been a quarterback, it’s a lot different once you’re back there and everybody’s looking at you.”
Bryan’s run game is now averaging 165.1 yards a contest behind a strong offensive line and its new 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback. In the last three wins, Allen has rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries, while throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
“Having a strong running game really wears down the defense,” Allen said, “and the passing game is definitely a good threat once you acquire it. ... [The offensive line is] doing a really good job. They’re blocking great and making holes. Without them it would just be a disaster really.”
Allen has spent extra time working on his throwing the past two weeks by training alongside Gooden, wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi and former Texas A&M and NFL quarterback Reggie McNeal up to three times a week. The biggest lessons Allen has learned from the trio is timing, keeping his elbow up and staying calm under pressure.
“It’s great,” Allen said. “[McNeal is] a trustable source. He gets on to me a lot about form and keeping the ball in the right areas, but it’s good to have that person that you know he knows what he’s talking about.”
The Vikings have averaged almost 37 points per game during their winning streak, a clear change from the 12.6 points per game they managed over the first five loses. Senior Brandon Walton — one of two three-year starters on the offensive line — said getting healthy and finding a rhythm on offense has helped the team have fun again on Friday nights.
“I’m glad [Allen] was able to work with us on the running game, because we’re a really big run team,” Walton said. “We’ve got some explosive players in the backfield.”
The improvement on offense has refueled other areas of the team.
“Our defense has been pretty good all year. We just put them in a lot of bad spots,” Rogers said. “So now that we’re playing better, offense is moving the ball — we may not be at the top of the stats, but I think our time of possession is pretty good, so that helps the defense out as well.”
Bryan can continue its turnaround with what would amount to its most important win of the season Friday. The Vikings are tied for third place with Belton (4-4, 3-2) in the 12-6A standings, while Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker (3-4, 2-3) are tied for fifth and in position to pounce on one of the district’s four playoff spots should Bryan or Belton falter.
“It gives us another reason just to play harder and be better,” Walton said.