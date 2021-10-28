Sophomore quarterback Tate Allen reigniting Bryan offense with help from veteran line

The Vikings have averaged almost 37 points per game during their winning streak, a clear change from the 12.6 points per game they managed over the first five loses. Senior Brandon Walton — one of two three-year starters on the offensive line — said getting healthy and finding a rhythm on offense has helped the team have fun again on Friday nights.

“I’m glad [Allen] was able to work with us on the running game, because we’re a really big run team,” Walton said. “We’ve got some explosive players in the backfield.”

The improvement on offense has refueled other areas of the team.

“Our defense has been pretty good all year. We just put them in a lot of bad spots,” Rogers said. “So now that we’re playing better, offense is moving the ball — we may not be at the top of the stats, but I think our time of possession is pretty good, so that helps the defense out as well.”

Bryan can continue its turnaround with what would amount to its most important win of the season Friday. The Vikings are tied for third place with Belton (4-4, 3-2) in the 12-6A standings, while Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker (3-4, 2-3) are tied for fifth and in position to pounce on one of the district’s four playoff spots should Bryan or Belton falter.

“It gives us another reason just to play harder and be better,” Walton said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.