Something to prove: Marcus Heard Jr. ready to go all out in senior season at Rudder

Heard’s recruiting picked up last December with his first offer from Columbia coming in February. He said playing in college and getting his education paid for has always been “the ultimate goal,” and hopes to one day represent his family with “HEARD JR.” spread across the back of his jersey.

For now, he is focused on improving his game and helping the Rangers win on Friday nights. He’s also working to stay humble and hungry.

The Rudder senior met Texas A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. while working out this summer. The two exchanged phone numbers, and O’Neal has taken on a big brother role, often giving Heard advice on the recruiting process and how to improve on the field.

“Don’t go try to be a superstar and try to be something that you’re not,” Heard said when asked what’s the best advice he’s gotten from O’Neal. “What God’s got for you, he’s got for you.”

Ezar said Heard will be big for the Rangers, who are 2-0 this season after big wins against Bastrop 50-23 and El Paso Americas 44-7. Heard has already racked up 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown this year.