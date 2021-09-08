Something to prove: Marcus Heard Jr. ready to go all out in senior season at Rudder

Marcus Heard Jr. has been ready to play varsity-level football for the Rudder Rangers since he was in preschool.
Now a senior, Heard says he vividly remembers the conversation with his dad just before his first flag football game when he mentioned being excited to start tackling. Heard’s can-do attitude and physicality were far beyond his years, which prompted his dad to respond with: “No, son. You can’t tackle.”
Around 4 years old at the time, the eager mighty mite promised his dad he wouldn’t get physical, but that all changed once the game started.
“I’m go out there and tackle somebody,” Heard laughed. “I don’t know what possessed me to go tackle in flag football.”
Heard played on that team for two seasons but switched to basketball, because his parents thought it wouldn’t be as physical. Heard said he was passionate about basketball and often played with older age groups, which helped him foster a “something to prove mentality” throughout his athletics career.
Football crept back into Heard’s life when he entered seventh grade, and people started to take notice of the then-running back and safety.
“[People] were like, ‘Where have you been? You didn’t play for the Bryan Buccaneers or Bryan Blazers.’ I was like, ‘I played flag football,’” Heard joked about his first time playing contact football.
Heard continues to garner praise as a three-year starter for Rudder. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver and defensive back has 289 career offensive yards and a touchdown to go with 80 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions on defense. The numbers are respectable if not overwhelming, but the two-time captain’s worth to the Rangers goes beyond stats or even what happens in the games.
“He’s a kid who kids really respect,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He’s very good in the classroom. He’s a smart football player, too, but the other kids follow him a lot, because when he says stuff, those kids listen.”
Heard said his desire to prove himself has motivated him to work harder in training and practice, similar to Michael Jordan’s mentality well documented in The Last Dance.
“Guys were kind of ridiculing him because of his mentality ... he’s so serious about a lot of stuff,” Heard said. “And he was like, ‘Hey, it might not be serious to you because you don’t want anything. I want to be a winner. I am a winner.’”
That mentality translates to academics for Heard, who is ranked in the top 7% of his senior class and has scholarship offers from prestigious schools including Columbia, Harvard and Georgetown.
“That’s been my motto, something that I live by,” Heard said. “I’ve got something to prove every day. I have to win today. I have to win everyday whether it’s in the offseason or now.”
Heard’s recruiting picked up last December with his first offer from Columbia coming in February. He said playing in college and getting his education paid for has always been “the ultimate goal,” and hopes to one day represent his family with “HEARD JR.” spread across the back of his jersey.
For now, he is focused on improving his game and helping the Rangers win on Friday nights. He’s also working to stay humble and hungry.
The Rudder senior met Texas A&M defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. while working out this summer. The two exchanged phone numbers, and O’Neal has taken on a big brother role, often giving Heard advice on the recruiting process and how to improve on the field.
“Don’t go try to be a superstar and try to be something that you’re not,” Heard said when asked what’s the best advice he’s gotten from O’Neal. “What God’s got for you, he’s got for you.”
Ezar said Heard will be big for the Rangers, who are 2-0 this season after big wins against Bastrop 50-23 and El Paso Americas 44-7. Heard has already racked up 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown this year.
“He just has a different dimension as far as his capability,” Ezar said. “The first game, just catching the ball and it turns into a 72-yard run. He’s got some speed that some of our kids don’t have and [elusiveness], which has been big [on offense]. But he’s so important on defense.”
Ezar said Heard’s leadership role has been especially important for freshman receiver Jaquise Martin, who has 242 all-purpose yards for Rudder. Heard said he enjoys taking on that leadership role and tries to help in any way he can.
“I’ve been in [their] shoes, but [I want] to pass my knowledge down and leave a legacy with them, so they carry it on,” Heard said. “It’s the thing I’m really looking forward to, and I’m really enjoying it.”