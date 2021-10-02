Somerville stops Iola in overtime for 14-13 victory

SOMERVILLE — The rain subsided just in time Friday for the Somerville Yeguas to host the Iola Bulldogs on Homecoming at Yegua Stadium.

The Yegua defense showed up just in time to send off the home crowd happy.

Iola went for two and the victory in overtime, but Somerville tackled quarterback Brian Crosby just short of the goal on the conversion attempt to seal a 14-13 win in District 13-2A Division II play Friday.

The Yeguas (3-3, 2-0) started overtime on offense and scored in just two plays with a trio of seniors accounting for the points. Quarterback Johnny Legg hit wideout Verkobe Woodberry on a 22-yard touchdown pass, and Isaac Sanchez made the extra-point kick for a 14-7 lead.

Iola (1-4, 1-1) matched Somerville by scoring in two plays on its OT possession as Crosby got Iola within a point with his 24-yard touchdown run.

Both teams struggled to maintain offensive momentum for any stretch of the game. The Yeguas outpaced the Bulldogs in yardage 327 to 203 but struggled to finish drives. Somerville converted on only four of its 15 third downs.

The Bulldogs had similar issues, managing just five first downs with seven punts and two turnovers on fumbles.