Somerville riding wave of district success

Sometimes all it takes is one.

In every sport, sometimes all it takes is just one win or loss to make or break a team’s season. That one win can inspire a team and show it what it's capable of, while a particularly tough loss can derail the best of teams.

That might be the case for the Somerville football team.

Four weeks ago, the Yeguas ended nondistrict at 0-4. One week later, they picked up their first victory and they haven’t lost since. Somerville has beaten Yorktown, Louise and now Snook for a 3-0 start in District 14-2A Division II action. The Yeguas are tied for the district lead with second-ranked Burton.

“I think the kids are finally kind of understanding what we’re wanting to do and how fast we want to play and practice,” Somerville head coach Philip Roberts said. “There’s always been talent here. They just got to find ways to utilize it. I think we got some guys in spots where they can be successful.”

Roberts credits player leadership as a big factor in the success. Somerville has had some seniors step up and help lead the way for the younger guys. Seniors such as offensive and defensive linemen Caden Espinosa and Jesus Espinosa along with wide receiver/free safety Dominic Tucker have been crucial. Even junior offensive lineman Andrew Vasquez and wide receiver Gardner Shivers have stepped up and helped lead.

“It’s been awesome to watch them grow especially after the struggles we had earlier in the year and kind of watch these kids grow and become what they’re at right now,” Roberts said.

And in the 27-12 victory over Snook, it was the Dameon Bryant show on offense.

“Bryant had a huge night,” Roberts said. “Four receptions for 198 yards, I can’t remember when I’ve ever seen a kid have a game like that. It’s been a long, long time for a guy to be able to do that.”

Alongside Bryant, Roberts also was impressed by quarterback Ian Teague and his improved decision-making and the running back Deven Green. The five starting offensive linemen never took a break, playing every single snap.

There were still mental mistakes on that side of the ball, but the Yeguas still took care of business, Roberts said.

On defense, linebacker Kutter Rohrbach and Caden Espinosa led the way.

They weren’t the only defensive players that Roberts was impressed with as cornerbacks Victor Orozco and Kyle Brooks along with the whole secondary helped set the edge against Snook’s offense.

• College Station keeps climbing in Class 5A: One week after moving up to No. 4, College Station is now up to No. 3 in Class 5A Division 1 in the latest Texas Football state rankings.

Last week, the Cougars defeated Cedar Park 17-0 and improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 11-5A Division 1 play. This week, they host Leander Glenn (5-1, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other Brazos Valley teams that saw movement included Cameron Yoe moving up a spot to No. 9 in 3A-I and Centerville moving up to No. 9 in 2A-I. Bremond after a loss to Chilton dropped two spots to No. 10 in 2A-II.

Franklin remains No. 1 in 3A-I, while Lexington held firm at No. 9 in 3A-II. Burton remains No. 2 in 2A-II.

