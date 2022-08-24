Somerville players excited to be working under new head coach from Brenham

Dameon Bryant will tell you right away that it’s in the workouts.

Somerville’s senior wide receiver is entering his final season with a new head coach and staff, but Bryant already knows the biggest difference has been the new offseason workouts.

“A lot more lifting than we did last year,” Bryant said. “I’m glad we’re doing more lifting. It will make us stronger.”

Bryant isn’t the only one who has noticed as teammates Caden Espinosa and Ian Teague agree that the workouts have been the biggest difference.

“I think they are more harder and more disciplined,” Espinosa said, “a lot more disciplined, and that’s real good. We actually need that. I think that’s what’s going to make us better this year.”

For first-year head coach Philip Roberts, the workouts are all part of his plan to help the Yeguas take that next step. Last season, Somerville finished the season 5-6 overall and 4-2 in District 13-2A-II before bowing out in the first round of the playoffs.

The playoff game was Somerville’s first since 2017. This season, Somerville will move to 14-2A-II.

Roberts spent the last five seasons at Brenham and was hired in May to take over the Yeguas.

“We’ve been in the Brazos Valley community in Brenham for the last five years, and Somerville is right down the road,” Roberts said. “We didn’t have to move. My wife and family get to stay in Brenham. It’s been great for me.

“And the kids are fantastic. They’re tough; they’re scrappy. There’s some cultural things that we’re trying to fix, toughness, but that’s with anywhere. I’m excited about these kids. They’re a lot like the Brenham kids that I’ve been with the past five years.”

Looking at his roster, Roberts is hoping for about 35 players on varsity with a lot of returning talent.

Players such as Bryant, Teague, Espinosa, Jesus Espinoza, Andrew Vasquez, Gardner Shivers and Deven Green are just some of the returning standouts whom Roberts has been impressed by heading into the season.

“There’s some great talent that’s coming back,” Roberts said. “And a lot of it is going to be more confident. We had some very young players, lost some senior talent that was really good.

“I think some of our younger talent coming up is going to be able to step up. And if we put all this stuff together with the leadership we have with our seniors and the explosive athletic ability we’ve got with our younger group, I think we’ll be good.”

This offseason was all about bringing the team together under its new staff, and it all starts with those workouts for Roberts as he knows the hard work during the summer will pay off on Friday nights this fall.

“The reason for the tough workouts is to bring those guys together,” Roberts said “I’m a firm believer in lots of adversity and physical discomfort will make a brotherhood. It will bring those kids together. So the more I can push them, the more they come together, which means in the fourth quarter when we’re trying to win a game or trying to keep someone out of the end zone, they can look at each other and say 'Hey, we’ve been doing this together for a long time. Let’s go finish this thing out.'

“So I’m OK with being the bad guy a lot of the times early, but I think eventually there’s something that clicks, and they just realize he was doing this for us because he loves us. Once those guys can see that and the toughness is there and then the winning starts to happen and then winning becomes a habit, that’s what we’re trying to get to.”