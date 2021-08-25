Somerville looks ahead coming off strong finish

The Somerville football program turned the corner last season. Now the Yeguas want to pick up the pace.

Somerville went just 2-6 last season but finished strong, beating Bartlett 34-12 and Milano 62-0 to get in position to make the playoffs. The Yeguas lost to Burton 30-14 in the season finale, capping a stretch of three games in 11 days in a revamped schedule because of COVID-19.

“I thought we had a strong year,” Somerville second-year coach Cal Neatherlin said. “We were just right there. We battled everybody. We lost three games on the final play of the game. Our season could have been big time. We could have had the most wins since 2006, so I believe we have laid the foundation.”

Somerville also won two games in 2019, but the Yeguas often weren’t competitive, ending a 2-7 season with a six-game losing streak in which they were outscored 215-41. Last year, Somerville outscored the opposition 206-198.

“[That] means you’re playing pretty good ball, and our defense was playing well,” Neatherlin said. “We think we’re going to be right there, and we’re going to be battling everybody in every district game. Last year, the only teams that beat us were playoff opponents.”