Somerville hires Brenham assistant Philip Roberts as new AD/HFC

Somerville hired Philip Roberts to be the Yeguas' new athletic director and head football coach at a special school board meeting on Monday night. Roberts spent five years in Brenham and was the Cubs' offensive coordinator.

Roberts replaces Cal Neatherlin, who was hired at Corpus Christi Carroll in March.

Before coming to Brenham, Roberts spent 10 seasons at Pearland. Roberts started as assistant offensive line coach and moved his way up as offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and assistant head coach during his tenure with the Oilers, which included a Class 5A state championship in 2010 and a state championship game appearance in 2013.

Roberts' wife, Katie, is the head softball coach at Brenham.

Somerville went 5-6 overall last season, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Yeguas will be in Class 2A Division II's District 14 the next two seasons with Burton, Falls City, Louise, Runge Snook, and Yorktown.